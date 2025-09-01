IBPS RRB 2025 Notification Out for 13217 Clerk and Officers Posts, Apply Online Begins

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the IBPS RRB exam each year for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO), 2, 3 and Officer Assistant (Clerk). The candidates are appointed to the given posts in Gramin Banks of India. The IBPS RRB notification 2025 has been released on 30th August 2025. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for IBPS RRB exam from 1st September to 21st September 2025. Check out this page to get more information on IBPS RRB exam such as notification pdf, exam date (out), vacancy, cut off, syllabus and more.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS RRB 2025 notification online. The candidates can apply online for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The apply online date is from 1st September to 21st September 2025.
This year IBPS has released the 14th edition of CRP RRBs-XIV recruitment notification. Candidates who apply successfully will be eligible to appear for the Prelims exam. The IBPS RRB Clerk and Officer Scale Prelims will be held on different dates in November/December 2025. Read this detailed post to get information on the IBPS RRB exam 2025.
The official IBPS RRB recruitment 2025 notification shall be released by the IBPS for the recruitment of candidates to the post of PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale 2 & 3 in 43 Participating Banks. Check this table for further details:
|
IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Highlights
|
Organisation
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Clerk, Officer Scale -1, 2 & 3
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS RRB 2025
|
Vacancy
|
To be updated
|
Participating Banks
|
43
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Recruitment Process
|
Officer Scale 1: Prelims, Mains, Interview
Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains
Officer Scale 2 & 3: Single Exam, Interview
|
Official website
|
www.ibps.in
Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB 2025 must level up their preparation for the exam as the tentative month has been released for the IBPS RRB exam. The online form can be filled up online from 1st September to 21st September 2025. Check the table below for more detials on the important dates.
|
IBPS RRB 2025 Important Dates
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
IBPS RRB Notification 2025
|31st August 2025
|
Online Application Starts on
|1st September 2025
|
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Ends
|21st September 2025
|
IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training
|November, 2025
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam
|November/December 2025
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025
|December/February
The IBPS conducts the IBPS RRB exam each year for the recruitment of suitable candidates to the post of Officer (Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III) and Office Assistants in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country The selection of the candidates is done to the following given posts.
|
Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
Marketing Manager
|
Treasury Manager
|
Officer Scale – I (PO)
|
Banking Officer Scale - II
|
Agriculture Officer (Grade – II)
|
Law Officer (Grade – II)
|
Law Officer (Grade – II)
|
Chartered Accountant (Grade II)
|
Officer (Grade III)
|
IT Officer (Grade II)
|
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The selection is conducted through a national-level competitive examination. The selection for the IBPS RRB recruitment is made for the following posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 2, 3:
Candidates can check out the latest IBPS RRB notification 2025 below. The notification consists of the important details related to the exam such as vacancy, exam date, etc. Download the official notification PDF by clicking on the link below.
|IBPS RRB 2025 Notification PDF
|Download PDF
|IBPS RRB 2024 Notification (last year)
|Download PDF
IBPS has released a total of 13,217 vacancies for various posts, including Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant. The vacancies will be filled in rural banks in different states of India. The final selection will be done on merit and the availability of seats in the preferred RRBs. The post-wise IBPS RRB Vacancy 2024 is distributed below.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
7,972
|
Officer Scale I (Probationary Officer)
|
3,907
|
Officer Scale II (Manager) – Specialist & Generalist
|
1,139
|
Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)
|
199
Candidates can fill out the IBPS RRB application form 2025 through the IBPS website. The steps to apply for IBPS RRB exam are as follows:
Once you have submitted the application form, make sure that you pay the IBPS RRB application fee. If you are applying for more than one post, then a separate application fee has to be paid. We have tabulated the IBPS RRB fee in the table below for all the category of candidates:
|
Category
|
Application fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Rs. 175
|
Other Category
|
Rs. 850
All the candidates have to upload the following given documents in the correct size and format. Here is a list of all the documents that have to be uploaded in the form:
|
Documents to be uploaded in the IBPS RRB Form
|
IBPS RRB eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification and knowledge of the language of the region that you are applying for. The eligibility criteria has been given below here for IBPS RRB exam for PO and Clerk.
The post wise IBPS RRB age limit has been given below in the table.
|
Post
|
Minimum Age
|
Maximum Age
|
IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
18 years
|
28 years
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I (PO)
|
18 years
|
30 years
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II
|
21 years
|
32 years
|
IBPS RRB Officer Scale III
|
21 years
|
40 years
As per the govt. rules, there is some age relaxation to some of the reserved categories which are as follows:
IBPS RRB educational qualification varies for each of the posts. The post wise qualification for IBPS RRB exam is as follows:
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Experience
|
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent
(a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*
(b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.
|
---
|
Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager)
|
(i). Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degrees in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy;
(ii) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*
(iii) Desirable: working knowledge of Computer
|
---
|
Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager)
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
|
Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.
|
Officer Scale - II Specialist Officers (Managers)
|
Information Technology Officer
Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Desirable:
Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc.
|
One year (in the relevant field)
|
Chartered Accountant
Certified Associate (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
|
One Year as a Chartered Accountant.
|
Law Officer
Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
|
Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years
|
Treasury Manager
Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution
|
One Year (in the relevant field)
|
Marketing Officer
MBA in Marketing from a recognized university
|
One Year (in the relevant field)
|
Agricultural Officer
Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate
|
Two Years (in the relevant field)
|
Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
|
Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions
Candidates must have proficiency in any local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. A language test will be conducted for the same.
The selection process for IBPS RRB is done separately for each post. We have mentioned about the details of the IBPS RRB selection process below for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale 1, 2, 3.
IBPS RRB Clerk selection is based on two stages as given below:
Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam sall be caed to appear for he Mains exam. The final selection of candidates for appointment will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Mains exam.
The selection of candidates for the post of IBPS RRB PO is done through three stages that are as follows:
The final merit list of candidates for appointment will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview.
The selection of candidates for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 is done through a single-stage exam.
The IBPS Clerk exam pattern varies for that of Office Assistant and Officer Grade 1 exam. In order to understand the paper pattern in a better manner, you must try solving the IBPS RRB previous year papers. We have shared the exam pattern for Prelims and Mains exam in the table below.
The IBPS Clerk exam is for 80 marks in total. There are two section in it that shall be bilingual. The composite time duration for the exam is 45 minutes. Each correct answer shall fetch you 1 marks while an incorrect answer shall lead to a negative marking of 0.25 marks. We have tabulated he IBPS RRB clerk exam pattern in the table below.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Medium
|
Exam Duration
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi/English
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
IBPS RRB exam pattern for Officer Scale 1 is comparatively tougher than that of Clerk post. You can check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Medium
|
Total Duration
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi/English
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi/English
|
Total
|
80
|
80
The candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are called to appear for the Mains exam. The paper pattern is similar for Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1. The IBPS RRB Mains exam consists of five subjects in total. Candidates have the option to select any one language, i.e. Enlgish Language or Hindi Language out of the two. You must note that the IBPS RRB mains syllabus remains the same for Officer Assistant, Officer Scale 1,2, 3. The table given below depicts the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Mains exam.
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
English Language or
Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
50
IBPS RRB syllabus must be studied carefully by the candidates who will be taking the exam. The entire paper is based on the syllabus and the candidates who obtain the required IBPS RRB cut off will be eligible for appointment. We have shared the IBPS RRB syllabus for your convenience below.
IBPS RRB’s recruit Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 for various Gramin banks that are spread across the nation. We have shared the list of the participating RRBs for IBPS RRB exam based on last year data in the table below.
|States/ UTs
|Name of RRBs
|Present Head Office
|Desired Local Language
|Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank
|Kadapa
|Telugu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
|Guntur
|Telugu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Saptagiri Grameena Bank
|Chittor
|Telugu
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
|Naharlagun (Papumpare)
|English
|Assam
|Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
|Guwahati
|Assamese, Bengali, Bodo
|Bihar
|Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
|Patna
|Hindi
|Bihar
|Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank
|Muzaffarpur
|Hindi
|Chhattisgarh
|Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
|Raipur
|Hindi
|Gujarat
|Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
|Vadodara
|Gujarati
|Gujarat
|Saurashtra Gramin Bank
|Rajkot
|Gujarati
|Haryana
|Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
|Rohtak
|Hindi
|Himachal Pradesh
|Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
|Mandi
|Hindi
|J & K
|Ellaquai Dehati Bank
|Srinagar
|Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi
|J & K
|J & K Gramin Bank
|Jammu
|Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Urdu, Hindi
|Jharkhand
|Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
|Ranchi
|Hindi
|Karnataka
|Karnataka Gramin Bank
|Bellary
|Kannada
|Karnataka
|Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
|Dharwad
|Kannada
|Kerala
|Kerala Gramin Bank
|Mallapuram
|Malayalam
|Madhya Pradesh
|Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
|Indore
|Hindi
|Madhya Pradesh
|Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
|Sagar
|Hindi
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra Gramin Bank
|Aurangabad
|Marathi
|Maharashtra
|Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank
|Nagpur
|Marathi
|Manipur
|Manipur Rural Bank
|Imphal
|Manipuri
|Meghalaya
|Meghalaya Rural Bank
|Shillong
|Khasi, Garo
|Mizoram
|Mizoram Rural Bank
|Aizwal
|Mizo
|Nagaland
|Nagaland Rural Bank
|Kohima
|English
|Odisha
|Odisha Gramya Bank
|Bhubaneshwar
|Odia
|Odisha
|Utkal Grameen Bank
|Bolangir
|Odia
|Puducherry
|Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank
|Puducherry
|Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu
|Punjab
|Punjab Gramin Bank
|Kapurthala
|Punjabi
|Rajasthan
|Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|Ajmer
|Hindi
|Rajasthan
|Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
|Jodhpur
|Hindi
|Tamil Nadu
|Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
|Salem
|Tamil
|Telangana
|Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
|Warangal
|Telugu
|Telangana
|Telangana Grameena Bank
|Hyderabad
|Telugu, Urdu
|Tripura
|Tripura Gramin Bank
|Agartala
|Bengali, Kokborak
|Uttar Pradesh
|Aryavart Bank
|Lucknow
|English
|Uttar Pradesh
|Baroda UP Bank
|Gorakhpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Prathama UP Gramin Bank
|Moradabad
|Hindi
|Uttarakhand
|Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
|Dehradun
|Hindi, Sanskrit
|West Bengal
|Bangiya Gramin Bank
|Murshidabad
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
|Howrah
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|Coochbehar
|Bengali, Nepali
The IBPS RRB admit card 2025 for Prelims exam will be released by IBPS on ibps.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit card to appear for the exam. The admit card can be downladed online on IBPS website or the direct link that shall be updated here.
