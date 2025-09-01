IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
IBPS RRB 2025 Notification Out for 13217 Clerk and Officers Posts, Apply Online Begins

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the IBPS RRB exam each year for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO), 2, 3 and Officer Assistant (Clerk). The candidates are appointed to the given posts in Gramin Banks of India. The IBPS RRB notification 2025 has been released on 30th August 2025. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for IBPS RRB exam from 1st September to 21st September 2025. Check out this page to get more information on IBPS RRB exam such as notification pdf, exam date (out), vacancy, cut off, syllabus and more. 

IBPS RRB 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS RRB 2025 notification online. The candidates can apply online for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The apply online date is from 1st September to 21st September 2025. 

This year IBPS has released the 14th edition of CRP RRBs-XIV recruitment notification.  Candidates who apply successfully will be eligible to appear for the Prelims exam. The IBPS RRB Clerk and Officer Scale Prelims will be held on different dates in November/December 2025. Read this detailed post to get information on the IBPS RRB exam 2025. 

IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Highlights

The official IBPS RRB recruitment 2025 notification shall be released by the IBPS for the recruitment of candidates to the post of PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale 2 & 3 in 43 Participating Banks. Check this table for further details: 

Organisation

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Clerk, Officer Scale -1, 2 & 3

Exam Name

IBPS RRB 2025

Vacancy

To be updated 

Participating Banks

43

Exam Mode

Online

Recruitment Process

Officer Scale 1: Prelims, Mains, Interview 

Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains

Officer Scale 2 & 3: Single Exam, Interview

Official website

www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2025 Important Dates

Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB 2025 must level up their preparation for the exam as the tentative month has been released for the IBPS RRB exam. The online form can be filled up online from 1st September to 21st September 2025. Check the table below for more detials on the important dates.  

Activity

Dates

IBPS RRB Notification 2025

 31st August 2025

Online Application Starts on

 1st September 2025

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Ends

 21st September 2025

IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training

 November, 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam

 November/December 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025

  December/February 

What is IBPS RRB Exam: Get Details Here 

The IBPS conducts the IBPS RRB exam each year for the recruitment of suitable candidates to the post of Officer (Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III) and Office Assistants in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country The selection of the candidates is done to the following given posts. 

Office Assistant (Clerk)

Marketing Manager

Treasury Manager

Officer Scale – I (PO)

Banking Officer Scale - II

Agriculture Officer (Grade – II)

Law Officer (Grade – II)

Chartered Accountant (Grade II)

Officer (Grade III)

IT Officer (Grade II)

 

IBPS RRB 2025 Notification

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The selection is conducted through a national-level competitive examination. The selection for the IBPS RRB recruitment is made for the following posts of IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 2, 3: 

Candidates can check out the latest IBPS RRB notification 2025 below. The notification consists of the important details related to the exam such as vacancy, exam date, etc. Download the official notification PDF by clicking on the link below. 

IBPS RRB 2025 Notification PDF  Download PDF 
IBPS RRB 2024 Notification (last year)  Download PDF 

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025

IBPS has released a total of 13,217 vacancies for various posts, including Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant. The vacancies will be filled in rural banks in different states of India. The final selection will be done on merit and the availability of seats in the preferred RRBs. The post-wise IBPS RRB Vacancy 2024 is distributed below.

Post Name

Vacancies

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

7,972

Officer Scale I (Probationary Officer)

3,907

Officer Scale II (Manager) – Specialist & Generalist

1,139

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)

199

IBPS RRB Application Form 2025

Candidates can fill out the IBPS RRB application form 2025 through the IBPS website. The steps to apply for IBPS RRB exam are as follows: 

  • Visit official website of IBPS.
  • Register yourself on the IBPS website to obtain the registration number and password. 
  • Login using the registration number and password and fill out the application to complete the application procedure. 
  • Upload your recent passport size photograph, signature, hand written declaration and left hand thumb impression in the correct size and format. 
  • Pay the required aount of application fee as per your category. 
  • Take a print out of the filled in application form. 

IBPS RRB Application Fee Category Wise 

Once you have submitted the application form, make sure that you pay the IBPS RRB application fee. If you are applying for more than one post, then a separate application fee has to be paid. We have tabulated the IBPS RRB fee in the table below for all the category of candidates:

Category

Application fee

SC/ST/PWBD

Rs. 175

Other Category

Rs. 850

What Documents to Upload in IBPS RRB Application Form?

All the candidates have to upload the following given documents in the correct size and format. Here is a list of all the documents that have to be uploaded in the form:

Documents to be uploaded in the IBPS RRB Form

IBPS RRB 2025 Eligibility Criteria

IBPS RRB eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification and knowledge of the language of the region that you are applying for. The eligibility criteria has been given below here for IBPS RRB exam for PO and Clerk. 

IBPS RRB Age Limit 

The post wise IBPS RRB age limit has been given below in the table. 

Post

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk)

18 years

28 years

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I (PO)

18 years

30 years

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II

21 years

32 years

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III

21 years

40 years

As per the govt. rules, there is some age relaxation to some of the reserved categories which are as follows:

IBPS RRB Educational Qualification (as on 21/06/2025)

IBPS RRB educational qualification varies for each of the posts. The post wise qualification for IBPS RRB exam is as follows: 

Post

Educational Qualification

Experience

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

(a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*

(b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

---

Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager)

(i). Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degrees in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy;

(ii) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*

(iii) Desirable: working knowledge of Computer

---

Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale - II Specialist Officers (Managers)

Information Technology Officer

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable:

Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc.

One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant

Certified Associate (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer

Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years

Treasury Manager

Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

One Year (in the relevant field)

Marketing Officer

MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

One Year (in the relevant field)

Agricultural Officer

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

Language Proficiency Test for IBPS RRB Exam

Candidates must have proficiency in any local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. A language test will be conducted for the same. 

IBPS RRB 2025 Selection Procedure

The selection process for IBPS RRB is done separately for each post. We have mentioned about the details of the IBPS RRB selection process below for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale 1, 2, 3. 

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Selection Process

IBPS RRB Clerk selection is based on two stages as given below: 

  • Preliminary exam
  • Mains exam

Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam sall be caed to appear for he Mains exam. The final selection of candidates for appointment will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Mains exam. 

IBPS RRB PO Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the post of IBPS RRB PO is done through three stages that are as follows:

  • Preliminary Exam
  • Mains Exam
  • Interview

The final merit list of candidates for appointment will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview. 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2, 3 Selection Process

The selection of candidates for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 is done through a single-stage exam. 

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk exam pattern varies for that of Office Assistant and Officer Grade 1 exam. In order to understand the paper pattern in a better manner, you must try solving the IBPS RRB previous year papers. We have shared the exam pattern for Prelims and Mains exam in the table below. 

The IBPS Clerk exam is for 80 marks in total. There are two section in it that shall be bilingual. The composite time duration for the exam is 45 minutes. Each correct answer shall fetch you 1 marks while an incorrect answer shall lead to a negative marking of 0.25 marks. We have tabulated he IBPS RRB clerk exam pattern in the table below. 

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Medium

Exam Duration

Numerical Ability

40

40

Hindi/English

Composite time of 45 minutes

Reasoning

40

40

Total

80

80

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Officer Scale 1

IBPS RRB exam pattern for Officer Scale 1 is comparatively tougher than that of Clerk post. You can check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO in the table below. 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Medium

Total Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

Hindi/English

Composite time of 45 minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

40

Hindi/English

Total

80

80

  

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern

The candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are called to appear for the Mains exam. The paper pattern is similar for Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1. The IBPS RRB Mains exam consists of five subjects in total. Candidates have the option to select any one language, i.e. Enlgish Language or Hindi Language out of the two. You must note that the IBPS RRB mains syllabus remains the same for Officer Assistant, Officer Scale 1,2, 3. The table given below depicts the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Mains exam. 

Subjects

Questions

Total Marks

Reasoning

40

50

Computer Knowledge

40

20

General Awareness

40

40

English Language or 

Hindi Language

40

40

Numerical Ability

40

50

IBPS RRB 2025 Syllabus

IBPS RRB syllabus must be studied carefully by the candidates who will be taking the exam. The entire paper is based on the syllabus and the candidates who obtain the required IBPS RRB cut off will be eligible for appointment. We have shared the IBPS RRB syllabus for your convenience below. 

IBPS RRB Participating Banks

IBPS RRB’s recruit Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 for various Gramin banks that are spread across the nation. We have shared the list of the participating RRBs for IBPS RRB exam based on last year data in the table below. 

States/ UTs Name of RRBs Present Head Office Desired Local Language
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank Kadapa Telugu
Andhra Pradesh Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank Guntur Telugu
Andhra Pradesh Saptagiri Grameena Bank Chittor Telugu
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Naharlagun (Papumpare) English
Assam Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Guwahati Assamese, Bengali, Bodo
Bihar Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank Patna Hindi
Bihar Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank Muzaffarpur Hindi
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank Raipur Hindi
Gujarat Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Vadodara Gujarati
Gujarat Saurashtra Gramin Bank Rajkot Gujarati
Haryana Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Rohtak Hindi
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Mandi Hindi
J & K Ellaquai Dehati Bank Srinagar Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Hindi
J & K J & K Gramin Bank Jammu Dogri, Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, Ladakhi, Balti (Palli), Dardi, Urdu, Hindi
Jharkhand Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank Ranchi Hindi
Karnataka Karnataka Gramin Bank Bellary Kannada
Karnataka Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Dharwad Kannada
Kerala Kerala Gramin Bank Mallapuram Malayalam
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Indore Hindi
Madhya Pradesh Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Sagar Hindi
Maharashtra Maharashtra Gramin Bank Aurangabad Marathi
Maharashtra Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank Nagpur Marathi
Manipur Manipur Rural Bank Imphal Manipuri
Meghalaya Meghalaya Rural Bank Shillong Khasi, Garo
Mizoram Mizoram Rural Bank Aizwal Mizo
Nagaland Nagaland Rural Bank Kohima English
Odisha Odisha Gramya Bank Bhubaneshwar Odia
Odisha Utkal Grameen Bank Bolangir Odia
Puducherry Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank Puducherry Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu
Punjab Punjab Gramin Bank Kapurthala Punjabi
Rajasthan Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Ajmer Hindi
Rajasthan Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank Jodhpur Hindi
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Salem Tamil
Telangana Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank Warangal Telugu
Telangana Telangana Grameena Bank Hyderabad Telugu, Urdu
Tripura Tripura Gramin Bank Agartala Bengali, Kokborak
Uttar Pradesh Aryavart Bank Lucknow English
Uttar Pradesh Baroda UP Bank Gorakhpur  
Uttar Pradesh Prathama UP Gramin Bank Moradabad Hindi
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Dehradun Hindi, Sanskrit
West Bengal Bangiya Gramin Bank Murshidabad Bengali
West Bengal Paschim Banga Gramin Bank Howrah Bengali
West Bengal Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank Coochbehar Bengali, Nepali

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025

The IBPS RRB admit card 2025 for Prelims exam will be released by IBPS on ibps.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit card to appear for the exam. The admit card can be downladed online on IBPS website or the direct link that shall be updated here. 

