State Bank of India (SBI) shall conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 online on 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled dates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit car online. A direct link to download the admit card shall also be provided here on Jagran Josh as well. A total of 6589 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2025 is scheduled for 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit card online through the official website or the direct link that shall be provided here.
|SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Overview
|Organisation
|State Bank of India
|Posts
|Clerks (Junior Associates)
|Vacancies
|6589
|Mode of Admit Card
|Online
|SBI Clerk PET Call Letter 2025
|2nd September 2025
|PET Dates
|Mentioned on Call Letter
|Admit Card
|8 to 10 days before the exam date
|SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025
| 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025 (Expected)
|Selection Process
|Prelims-Prelims
|Official website
|www.sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for those candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam will be updated here. Candidates need to login using their credentials to be able to download the call letter.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Link
|To be updated
What Credentials are Required to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025?
To be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card, candidates would require the following details.
- Username/Registration Number
- Password/Date of Birth
Steps to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
Given below are the steps discussed to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025.
- Click on the direct link that shall be updated herr on this page or visit to the Career page of SBI i.e sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html.
- Go to the "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)" tab and click “Prelims EXAMINATION CALL LETTER”.
- A new window will appear where you have to select admit card language and enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password. Also fill the Captcha Box.
- Click on the "Login" button.
- SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card shall be displayed on the screen.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 consists of 100 objective-type questions divided into three sections. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. The exam has a total duration of 6 0 minutes, with sectional timing for each part.
|SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
|Tests
|No. of Question
|Total Marks
|Duration
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 minutes
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|Reasoning
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|60 minutes
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022
The candidates have to secure the SBI Clerk cut off
marks in order to be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam which is the Prelims exam. The cut off marks varies for each of the states. We have shared the SBI Clerk 2022 cut off (previous year) for your reference in the table below state wise.
|States/UT
|General
|
Assam
|
69.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72.75
|
Gujarat
|
72.25
|
Jammu
|
77
|
Karnataka
|
64.50
|
Kerala
|
68
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
74.75
|
Maharashtra
|
65.5
|
Odisha
|
77
|
Punjab
|
80.75
|
Rajasthan
|
75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
62.25
|
Telangana
|
69
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
78.75
|
West Bengal
|
78.50
