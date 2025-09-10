SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
State Bank of India (SBI) shall conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 online on 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled dates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit car online. A direct link to download the admit card shall also be provided here on Jagran Josh as well. A total of 6589 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment. 

 

sbi clerk admit card 2025

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 on sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims admit card link is active only for those candidates who have filled the application form correctly. The exam is scheduled for 20, 21 and 27 September 2025.

Candidates can download their SBI Clerk Prelims admit card by logging in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Candidates need to carry the print out of the Prelims admit card with them to the exam hall. Other than this, they also need to carry two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on the call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents. Get further details on SBI Clerk Prelims admit card here on this page. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2025 is scheduled for 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit card online through the official website or the direct link that shall be provided here. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Overview
Organisation State Bank of India
Posts Clerks (Junior Associates)
Vacancies 6589
Mode of Admit Card  Online
SBI Clerk PET Call Letter 2025 2nd September 2025
PET Dates Mentioned on Call Letter
Admit Card 8 to 10 days before the exam date
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025  20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025 (Expected)
Selection Process Prelims-Prelims
Official website www.sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for those candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam will be updated here. Candidates need to login using their credentials to be able to download the call letter. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Link 

 To be updated 

What Credentials are Required to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025?

To be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card, candidates would require the following details.  

  1. Username/Registration Number
  2. Password/Date of Birth

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Given below are the steps discussed to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. 

  1. Click on the direct link that shall be updated herr on this page or visit to the Career page of SBI i.e sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html.
  2. Go to the "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)" tab and click “Prelims EXAMINATION CALL LETTER”.
  3. A new window will appear where you have to select admit card language and enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password. Also fill the Captcha Box.
  4. Click on the "Login" button.
  5. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card shall be displayed on the screen.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 consists of 100 objective-type questions divided into three sections. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. The exam has a total duration of 6 0 minutes, with sectional timing for each part.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
Tests No. of Question Total Marks Duration
English Language 30 30 20 minutes
Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes
Reasoning 35 35 20 minutes
Total 100 100 60 minutes

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022

The candidates have to secure the SBI Clerk cut off marks in order to be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam which is the Prelims exam. The cut off marks varies for each of the states. We have shared the SBI Clerk 2022 cut off (previous year) for your reference in the table below state wise. 
States/UT General 

Assam

69.25

Chhattisgarh

72.75

Gujarat

72.25

Jammu

77

Karnataka

64.50 

Kerala

68 

Madhya Pradesh

74.75

Maharashtra

65.5

Odisha

77

Punjab

80.75

Rajasthan

75

Tamil Nadu

62.25 

Telangana

69

Uttar Pradesh

77.5

Uttarakhand

78.75

West Bengal

78.50

