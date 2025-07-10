Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

SBI CBO 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date (Out), Cut Off, Exam Pattern, Salary

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 notification was released for a total of 2964 vacancies in various states of India. Candidates who have a Graduation degree, banking work experience and are less than 30 years can apply for the post of Circle Based Officer. The SBI CBO exam date and admit card has been released and is scheduled for July 2025. Get complete details on SBI CBO Recruitment on this page. 

null

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 

The SBI CBO admit card 2025 can be downloaded online at sbi.co.in. Candidates who are going to apepar for the exam on 20th July 2025 can download the call letter online. 

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 Notification to recruit 2964 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of SBI across India. Candidates who have a banking experience of at least 2 years  can apply for the vacancies to give a boost to their career growth. The SBI CBO exam shall be held on 20th July 2025. Get complete details on SBI CBO recruitment 2025 on this page. 

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 Highlights 

The State Bank of India has announced SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 notification PDF for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts. The following table gives you the major highlights of the recruitment. 

SBI Circle Based Officer Exam 2025 Summary

Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Circle-Based Officer (CBO)

Vacancies

2964

Exam Level

National

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

9th to 29th May 2025

Work Experience

2 years

Exam Rounds

Online Test- Interview

Basic Pay

Rs. 48,480/-

Official Website

www.sbi.co.in

SBI CBO 2025 Important Dates

Candidates fulfilling the SBI CBO eligibility criteria had to apply online for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 from 9th May to 29th May 2025. The exam shall be held on 20th July 2025. The important dates for SBI CBO 2025 exam are as follows:

SBI CBO 2025- Important Dates

Activity

Date

SBI CBO Notification 2025 PDF

9th May 2025

SBI CBO Apply Online 2025 Starts

9th May 2025

Online Registration Ends on

29th May 2025

Online Fee Payment

9th to 29th May 2025

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025

 July 2025

SBI CBO Exam Date 2025

20th July 2025

SBI CBO Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates who are keen on applying for SBI CBO 2025 must download the official notification. The notification PDF provides detailed information on the application start date, end date, and eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI CBO 205 Notification pdf.

SBI CBO 2025 Notification

PDF Download

SBI CBO Vacancy 2025

State Bank of India has announced a total of 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies through the SBI CBO Notification 2025. Out of this, 2600 are regular vacancies and the remaining 364 are backlog vacancies. Check the complete vacancy distribution for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 exam from the table given below:

SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 (Regular)

Circle

State/UT

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Daman & Diu

Gujarati

36

18

64

24

98

240

Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu/Urdu

27

13

48

18

74

180

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

37

18

67

25

103

250

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

30

15

54

20

81

200

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

Odia

15

07

27

10

41

100

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir 

Ladakh

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Urdu

Hindi

Punjabi

12

06

21

08

33

80

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry

Tamil

18

09

32

12

49

120

North Eastern

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Tripura

Assamese

Bengali

Bodo

Manipuri

Garo

Khasi

Mizo

Kokborok

15

07

27

10

41

100

Hyderabad

Telangana

Telugu

34

17

62

23

94

230

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

30

15

54

20

81

200

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi / Urdu

42

21

75

28

114

280

Kolkata

West Bengal

A&N Islands

Sikkim

Bengali

Nepali

Hindi

22

11

40

15

62

150

Maharashtra

Maharashtra

Marathi

37

18

67

25

103

250

Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra

Goa

Marathi

Konkani

15

07

27

10

41

100

New Delhi

Delhi

Uttarakhand

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi

04

02

08

03

13

30

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerals 

Lakshadweep

Malayalam

13

06

24

09

38

90

Total

387

190

697

260

1066

2600

 

SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 (Backlog)

Circle

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Ahmedabad

11

33

10

54

Amaravati

06

--

--

06

Bengaluru

20

09

10

39

Bhopal

10

10

12

32

Bhubaneswar

02

08

--

10

Chandigarh

01

--

13

14

Chennai

--

31

--

31

North Eastern

05

--

25

30

Hyderabad

03

--

--

03

Jaipur

13

--

05

18

Kolkata

08

10

25

43

Lucknow

06

11

--

17

Maharashtra

04

13

--

17

Mumbai Metro

02

01

02

05

New Delhi

--

10

09

19

Thiruvananthapuram

16

10

--

26

Total

107

146

111

364

SBI CBO 2025 Application Form 

SBI has activated the SBI CBO application form link from 9th May 2025 onwards and the registration process will be carried out till 29th May 2025. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the Circle Based Officer 2025 exam through the official site of SBI. 

SBI CBO 2025 Application Fee

The SBI CBO application fee is Rs. 750/- for General,OBC, Female and other candidates. The candidates who belong to SC/ST/PWBD categories need not pay application fee. The category wise fee is given below in the table. 

Category

Fee

SC/ST/PWBD

No Fee

Other Category

Rs. 750

SBI CBO Salary 2025

The initial salary for SBI “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) will be in the scale of JMGS-I (Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920), at the start of the scale i.e. Rs. 36,000/- plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in the Scheduled Commercial Bank and Regional Rural Bank.

The candidates who are appointed as SBI CBO will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The SBI CBO eligibility criteria depends on the candidate’s Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Experience, Local Language etc. We have shared the SBI CBO educational qualification, work experience and age limit as applicable below. 

SBI CBO Work Experience 

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 30.04.2025 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India

SBI CBO Educational Qualification

Candidates should be at least a graduate in any discipline. Graduation c an be done from any discipline from a recognised University in India or any equivalent qualification. 

SBI CBO Age Limit (as on 30.04.2025)

Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 30 years as on 30th April 2025. The candidates must have been born not later than 30.04.2004 and not earlier than 01.05.1995 (both days inclusive). 

SBI CBO 2025 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO exam is composed of an online test for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The test will be an objective one from subjects that include English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy and Computer Aptitude. The total marks for the online test is 120 marks for a duration of 2 Hours. 

A descriptive test shall also be conducted for 50 marks. The details of the SBI CBO exam pattern are as follows: 

SBI CBO Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)- 30 minutes

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay-250 words on banking related

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Teaching Exams
Railway Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending Exams: SBI Clerk | IBPS PO | IBPS RRB | RBI Grade B

 

Trending

Other Exams

IBPS PO

NICL AO

SBI PO

IBPS CLERK

RBI ASSISTANT

LIC AAO

RBI Grade B

LIC ADO

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News