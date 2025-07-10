SBI CBO 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date (Out), Cut Off, Exam Pattern, Salary

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 notification was released for a total of 2964 vacancies in various states of India. Candidates who have a Graduation degree, banking work experience and are less than 30 years can apply for the post of Circle Based Officer. The SBI CBO exam date and admit card has been released and is scheduled for July 2025. Get complete details on SBI CBO Recruitment on this page.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2025
The SBI CBO admit card 2025 can be downloaded online at sbi.co.in. Candidates who are going to apepar for the exam on 20th July 2025 can download the call letter online.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 Notification to recruit 2964 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of SBI across India. Candidates who have a banking experience of at least 2 years can apply for the vacancies to give a boost to their career growth. The SBI CBO exam shall be held on 20th July 2025. Get complete details on SBI CBO recruitment 2025 on this page.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 Highlights
The State Bank of India has announced SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 notification PDF for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts. The following table gives you the major highlights of the recruitment.
|
SBI Circle Based Officer Exam 2025 Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Circle-Based Officer (CBO)
|
Vacancies
|
2964
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
9th to 29th May 2025
|
Work Experience
|
2 years
|
Exam Rounds
|
Online Test- Interview
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 48,480/-
|
Official Website
|
www.sbi.co.in
SBI CBO 2025 Important Dates
Candidates fulfilling the SBI CBO eligibility criteria had to apply online for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 from 9th May to 29th May 2025. The exam shall be held on 20th July 2025. The important dates for SBI CBO 2025 exam are as follows:
|
SBI CBO 2025- Important Dates
|
Activity
|
Date
|
SBI CBO Notification 2025 PDF
|
9th May 2025
|
SBI CBO Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
9th May 2025
|
Online Registration Ends on
|
29th May 2025
|
Online Fee Payment
|
9th to 29th May 2025
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
|July 2025
|
SBI CBO Exam Date 2025
|
20th July 2025
SBI CBO Notification 2025: PDF Download
Candidates who are keen on applying for SBI CBO 2025 must download the official notification. The notification PDF provides detailed information on the application start date, end date, and eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI CBO 205 Notification pdf.
SBI CBO Vacancy 2025
State Bank of India has announced a total of 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies through the SBI CBO Notification 2025. Out of this, 2600 are regular vacancies and the remaining 364 are backlog vacancies. Check the complete vacancy distribution for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 exam from the table given below:
|
SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 (Regular)
|
Circle
|
State/UT
|
Language
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Total
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Daman & Diu
|
Gujarati
|
36
|
18
|
64
|
24
|
98
|
240
|
Amaravati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu/Urdu
|
27
|
13
|
48
|
18
|
74
|
180
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
37
|
18
|
67
|
25
|
103
|
250
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
15
|
07
|
27
|
10
|
41
|
100
|
Chandigarh
|
Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh
Himachal Pradesh
Haryana
Punjab
|
Urdu
Hindi
Punjabi
|
12
|
06
|
21
|
08
|
33
|
80
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
Pondicherry
|
Tamil
|
18
|
09
|
32
|
12
|
49
|
120
|
North Eastern
|
Assam
Arunachal Pradesh
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
|
Assamese
Bengali
Bodo
Manipuri
Garo
Khasi
Mizo
Kokborok
|
15
|
07
|
27
|
10
|
41
|
100
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Telugu
|
34
|
17
|
62
|
23
|
94
|
230
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
42
|
21
|
75
|
28
|
114
|
280
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
A&N Islands
Sikkim
|
Bengali
Nepali
Hindi
|
22
|
11
|
40
|
15
|
62
|
150
|
Maharashtra
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
37
|
18
|
67
|
25
|
103
|
250
|
Mumbai Metro
|
Maharashtra
Goa
|
Marathi
Konkani
|
15
|
07
|
27
|
10
|
41
|
100
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
Uttarakhand
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
04
|
02
|
08
|
03
|
13
|
30
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerals
Lakshadweep
|
Malayalam
|
13
|
06
|
24
|
09
|
38
|
90
|
Total
|
387
|
190
|
697
|
260
|
1066
|
2600
|
SBI CBO Vacancy 2025 (Backlog)
|
Circle
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Ahmedabad
|
11
|
33
|
10
|
54
|
Amaravati
|
06
|
--
|
--
|
06
|
Bengaluru
|
20
|
09
|
10
|
39
|
Bhopal
|
10
|
10
|
12
|
32
|
Bhubaneswar
|
02
|
08
|
--
|
10
|
Chandigarh
|
01
|
--
|
13
|
14
|
Chennai
|
--
|
31
|
--
|
31
|
North Eastern
|
05
|
--
|
25
|
30
|
Hyderabad
|
03
|
--
|
--
|
03
|
Jaipur
|
13
|
--
|
05
|
18
|
Kolkata
|
08
|
10
|
25
|
43
|
Lucknow
|
06
|
11
|
--
|
17
|
Maharashtra
|
04
|
13
|
--
|
17
|
Mumbai Metro
|
02
|
01
|
02
|
05
|
New Delhi
|
--
|
10
|
09
|
19
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
16
|
10
|
--
|
26
|
Total
|
107
|
146
|
111
|
364
SBI CBO 2025 Application Form
SBI has activated the SBI CBO application form link from 9th May 2025 onwards and the registration process will be carried out till 29th May 2025. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the Circle Based Officer 2025 exam through the official site of SBI.
SBI CBO 2025 Application Fee
The SBI CBO application fee is Rs. 750/- for General,OBC, Female and other candidates. The candidates who belong to SC/ST/PWBD categories need not pay application fee. The category wise fee is given below in the table.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
No Fee
|
Other Category
|
Rs. 750
SBI CBO Salary 2025
The initial salary for SBI “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) will be in the scale of JMGS-I (Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920), at the start of the scale i.e. Rs. 36,000/- plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in the Scheduled Commercial Bank and Regional Rural Bank.
The candidates who are appointed as SBI CBO will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.
SBI CBO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The SBI CBO eligibility criteria depends on the candidate’s Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Experience, Local Language etc. We have shared the SBI CBO educational qualification, work experience and age limit as applicable below.
SBI CBO Work Experience
Candidates are required to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 30.04.2025 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India
SBI CBO Educational Qualification
Candidates should be at least a graduate in any discipline. Graduation c an be done from any discipline from a recognised University in India or any equivalent qualification.
SBI CBO Age Limit (as on 30.04.2025)
Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 30 years as on 30th April 2025. The candidates must have been born not later than 30.04.2004 and not earlier than 01.05.1995 (both days inclusive).
SBI CBO 2025 Exam Pattern
The SBI CBO exam is composed of an online test for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The test will be an objective one from subjects that include English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy and Computer Aptitude. The total marks for the online test is 120 marks for a duration of 2 Hours.
A descriptive test shall also be conducted for 50 marks. The details of the SBI CBO exam pattern are as follows:
SBI CBO Test A: Objective Test (Online)
|
Name of Test
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 mins
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
SBI CBO Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)- 30 minutes
|
B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
1
|
25
|
30 mins
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
1
|
25
|
Total
|
2
|
50
|
30 mins
You may also apply for other Government Jobs