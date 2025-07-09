Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI CBO Exam Date 2025 Out for 2964 Vacancies, Check Online Test Date & Timings

Exam Mode : Online
SBI Circle Based Officer 2025 Exam Date has been released online on sbi.co.in. The candidates will be able to appear for the online exam on 20th July 2025. The call letter to appear for the exam shall be uploaded online on the website. Get important information related to SBI CBO exam on this page.

Here is the latest SBI CBO exam date 2025

SBI CBO Exam Date 2025 

The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO exam date 2025 on its website. The candidates who have applied successfully for the Circle Based Examination will be eligible to appear for the exam on 20th July 2025. 

Given below is a screenshot of the exam date as notified by SBI. 

cbo exam date out

SBI CBO 2025 Exam Important Dates

The registrations for SBI CBO 2025 exam has been completed. Candidates who have filled out the online application form will be eligible to appear for the exam on the scheduled date. Check the table below to know the important dates associated with the CBO Exam. 

SBI CBO 2025- Important Dates

Activity

Date

SBI CBO Notification 2025 PDF

9th May 2025

SBI CBO Apply Online 2025 (Reopens)

21st June 2025

Online Registration Ends on

30th June 2025

Online Fee Payment

30th June 2025

Last Date for Editing the Application

30th June 2025

SBI CBO PET Call Letter 2025

7th July 2025

SBI CBO PET Date 2025

7th to 11th July 2025

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025

July 2025

SBI CBO Exam Date 2025

20th July 2025

What is SBI CBO 2025 Exam Timing? 

The SBI CBO exam timings have not been released yet. However, it is expected that the exam shall be held in four shifts. We will share the exam timings once it has been released by the officials. 

When will SBI CBO 2025 Admit Card be Released? 

The SBI CBO exam 2025 is scheduled for 20th July 2025. The admit card for the same is expected to be released 8 to 10 days prior to the exam date, i.e. in the 2nd or 3rd week of July 2025. Through this exam, a total of 2964 CBO Vacancies shall be filled up. 

SBI CBO 2025 Exam Pattern for Online Test 

The SBI CBO exam consists of an objective test and descriptive test. The exam duration of online test is 2 Hours 30 Minutes. Given below is the SBI CBO exam pattern for online test. 

SBI CBO Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)- 30 minutes

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay-250 words on banking related

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

