SBI CBO Exam Date 2025 Out for 2964 Vacancies, Check Online Test Date & Timings

SBI Circle Based Officer 2025 Exam Date has been released online on sbi.co.in. The candidates will be able to appear for the online exam on 20th July 2025. The call letter to appear for the exam shall be uploaded online on the website. Get important information related to SBI CBO exam on this page.
SBI CBO Exam Date 2025
The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO exam date 2025 on its website. The candidates who have applied successfully for the Circle Based Examination will be eligible to appear for the exam on 20th July 2025.
Given below is a screenshot of the exam date as notified by SBI.
SBI CBO 2025 Exam Important Dates
The registrations for SBI CBO 2025 exam has been completed. Candidates who have filled out the online application form will be eligible to appear for the exam on the scheduled date. Check the table below to know the important dates associated with the CBO Exam.
|
SBI CBO 2025- Important Dates
|
Activity
|
Date
|
SBI CBO Notification 2025 PDF
|
9th May 2025
|
SBI CBO Apply Online 2025 (Reopens)
|
21st June 2025
|
Online Registration Ends on
|
30th June 2025
|
Online Fee Payment
|
30th June 2025
|
Last Date for Editing the Application
|
30th June 2025
|
SBI CBO PET Call Letter 2025
|
7th July 2025
|
SBI CBO PET Date 2025
|
7th to 11th July 2025
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
|
July 2025
|
SBI CBO Exam Date 2025
|
20th July 2025
What is SBI CBO 2025 Exam Timing?
The SBI CBO exam timings have not been released yet. However, it is expected that the exam shall be held in four shifts. We will share the exam timings once it has been released by the officials.
When will SBI CBO 2025 Admit Card be Released?
The SBI CBO exam 2025 is scheduled for 20th July 2025. The admit card for the same is expected to be released 8 to 10 days prior to the exam date, i.e. in the 2nd or 3rd week of July 2025. Through this exam, a total of 2964 CBO Vacancies shall be filled up.
SBI CBO 2025 Exam Pattern for Online Test
The SBI CBO exam consists of an objective test and descriptive test. The exam duration of online test is 2 Hours 30 Minutes. Given below is the SBI CBO exam pattern for online test.
SBI CBO Test A: Objective Test (Online)
|
Name of Test
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 mins
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
SBI CBO Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)- 30 minutes
|
B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
1
|
25
|
30 mins
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
1
|
25
|
Total
|
2
|
50
|
30 mins
