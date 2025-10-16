LIC AAO Result 2025 shall be declared on the official website at licindia.in. Candidates who have appeared for the LIC AAO Prelims exam on 3rd October 2025 will be eligible to download the result online. Through this recruitment, a total of 841 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) & Assistant Engineer (AE) shall be filled up. Know the steps, date, direct link to download the Prelims exam result online.
LIC AAO Result 2025
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shall release the LIC AAO result 2025 any time soon on its website. It is expected that the LIC AAO result for Prelims is expected to be declared in the third week of October 2025. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download it online at licindia.in.
Candidates who qualify the LIC AAO Prelims exam will be eligible to take the Mains exam which is scheduled for 8th November 2025. This post provides complete guidance on where and how candidates can check their LIC AAO result, scorecard along with important details.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Highlights
|
LIC AAO AE Result 2025: Overview
|
Exam Name
|
LIC Assistant Administrative Officer/Assistant Engineer 2025
|
Posts
|
Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) & Assistant Engineer (AE)
|
Vacancies
|
841
|
Prelims Exam
|
3rd October 2025
|
Prelims Result Date
|
3rd week of October 2025 (Expected)
|
Official website
|
www.licindia.in
When will LIC AAO Result 2025 Release?
Until now, no official date has been released for the LIC AAO result. However, it is highly expected that the result could be released in the 3rd week of October, i.e. by 19th October 2025. A total of 841 LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO Generalist & Specialist) posts will be filled through this recruitment.
Steps to Download LIC AAO Prelims 2025 Result
The LIC AAO result 2025 for Prelims can be checked online on the LIC India website. The steps to check the result is given below.
- Visit the official website of LIC which is at licindia.in
- Visit the Careers or Recruitment section
- Click on LIC AAO 2025 Prelims result PDF
- A PDF with list of roll numbers of selected candidates will be displayed
- If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified the LIC AAO Prelims exam.
What’s Next After LIC AAO Result 2025?
Qualified candidates in LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 will advance to the next phase i.e. LIC AAO Mains Exam, which is scheduled for 8th November 2025. The mains admit card for the qualified candidates will be released in the last week of October 2025 at www.licindia.in
LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2025 for Prelims
LIC releases LIC AAO cut-off marks along with the result. The cutoff marks is the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage. The cut-off varies by category and depends on factors like exam difficulty and the number of candidates.
