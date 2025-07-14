NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Prelims & Mains Qualifying Marks Category Wise

The NICL AO 2025 exam is scheduled for 20th July 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the exam on the scheduled date should check out the last year NICL AO cut off marks from here. Know what was NICL AO previous year cut of marks for Prelims and Mains exam.
NICL AO Cut Off 2025
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) releases the NICL AO Cut-Off marks for all phases simultaneously, along with the scorecards. The cut off marks are the minimum marks that is released for each category and section. The cut off marks are determined based on several factors such as the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, the normalised scores, and the total number of candidates who appeared for the examination.
We have shared the NICL AO previous year cut off marks here. The cut off marks has been updated here for Prelims and Mains exam for each category and section of the paper. Read on this post to get to know about the NICL AO previous year cut off marks here.
NICL AO Previous Year Cut Off
The NICL AO previous year cut off marks enables the candidates to know what were the last year cut off marks. Therefore, for the convenience of the candidates, we have shard the AO cut off marks here for 2024 and 2016 here.
NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024
The NICL AO cut off 2024 for Prelims was released along with the result for each section for each of the posts. The category wise cut off marks are as follows.
|
NICL AO Prelims Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise)
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
PwBD (A)
|
PwBD (B)
|
PwBD (C)
|
Generalist
|
74.5
|
66.75
|
79.50
|
79.50
|
79.5
|
69.75
|
37.25
|
61.25
|
Doctors (MBBS)
|
15.00
|
13.25
|
13.50
|
20.75
|
20.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Legal
|
37.25
|
26.25
|
37.25
|
37.25
|
37.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Finance
|
59
|
43.75
|
65.75
|
65.75
|
65.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Actuarial
|
–
|
–
|
65.5
|
65.5
|
65.5
|
21.75
|
34.00
|
29.00
|
Information Technology
|
61
|
55.5
|
63.75
|
61.75
|
63.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Automobile Engineers
|
21.00
|
19.25
|
21.00
|
19.50
|
21.00
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
NICL AO Prelims Cut-Off Marks (Subject-wise)
|
Posts
|
Categories
|
English Language (Out of 30)
|
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
|
Legal, Finance, Information Technology, Generalist
|
SC, ST, OBC & PwBD
|
12.75
|
5.25
|
4.25
|
EWS & UR
|
16
|
10.5
|
8.25
|
Actuarial
|
OBC & PwBD
|
12.75
|
5.25
|
4.25
|
SC, ST, EWS & UR
|
16
|
10.5
|
8.25
|
Doctors (MBBS), Automobile Engineers
|
SC, ST, OBC, PwBD
|
7.75
|
1
|
1
|
EWS, UR
|
11
|
2.75
|
2.5
NICL AO Mains Cut Off 2024
The NICL AO mains cut off marks for the post of Generalist and Specialist posts has been shared below for all categories and subjects.
|
NICL AO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Out of 250)- Phase 2 and Hindi Officer Examination
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
PwBD (A)
|
PwBD (B)
|
PwBD (C)
|
PwBD (D & E)
|
Generalist
|
128.25
|
116.25
|
141.00
|
138
|
141
|
157.5
|
96.25
|
120.75
|
87.25
|
Doctors (MBBS)
|
59.75
|
58.00
|
56.75
|
–
|
65.00
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Legal
|
109
|
91
|
123.00
|
109.75
|
123
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Finance
|
103.75
|
99.5
|
120.5
|
118
|
120.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Actuarial
|
–
|
–
|
90.25
|
–
|
90.25
|
71.25
|
–
|
88
|
115.00
|
Information Technology
|
109.5
|
90.75
|
122
|
120
|
124
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Automobile Engineers
|
96.50
|
75
|
96.50
|
94.5
|
96.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers
|
89.5
|
50.50
|
90.00
|
90.00
|
90
|
–
|
–
NICL AO 2016 Cut Off
The Cut Off for NICL AO 2016 was released for each stage of examination separately, after the results. The Cut Off for the Prelims and Mains (Objective and Descriptive) have been discussed below. Candidates can go through the data to check out their selection chances for this year.
NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016
NICL AO Prelims Examination has three sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The section wise cut off for each section was released. We have shred the NICL AO section wise cut off below.
NICL AO Cut Off 2016- Sectional Cut Off
NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016 sectional wise has been discussed below.
|
NICL AO Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2016
|
Sections
|
UR
|
PWD (HI)
|
SC, ST, OBC, PWD (VI, OC)
|
English Language
|
9.75
|
5.75
|
7.00
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
10.75
|
6.25
|
7.75
|
Reasoning Ability
|
16.00
|
9.75
|
12.00
NICL AO Cut Off 2016- Category-wise
NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016 category-wise has been given in the table.
|
NICL AO Prelims Cut Off 2016
|
Categories
|
Cut Offs
|
UR
|
65.50
|
SC
|
57.25
|
ST
|
51.25
|
OBC
|
59.75
|
HI
|
26.50
|
OC
|
52.25
|
VI
|
55.50
NICL Administrative Officer Mains Cut Off 2016
Candidates can check the NICL AO Mains sectional Cut Off 2016 for the objective test, both the sectional and category wise data has been given below.
NICL AO Cut Off 2016- Sectional Cut Off
NICL AO Main Exam had 4 sections- English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness. NICL AO Main sectional-wise cut off data for the year 2016.
|
NICL AO Mains Sectional Cut Off 2016
|
Section
|
UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
|
English Language
|
12.25
|
8.00
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20.50
|
16.75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
9.75
|
7.25
|
General Awareness
|
13.25
|
10
NICL AO Cut Off 2016- Overall Category-wise
The over all category wise Cut Off of NICL AO 2016 is given below.
|
NICL AO Overall Mains Cut Off 2016
|
Categories
|
Cut Offs
|
UR
|
99.25
|
OBC
|
88.25
|
SC
|
81.25
|
ST
|
72.25
|
HI
|
67.50
|
OC
|
75.45
|
VI
|
84.75
NICL AO Mains Descriptive Cut Off 2016
The NICL AO descriptive paper shall be checked only if the candidate qualifies the NICL AO Mains Objective paper. The descriptive test is only qualifying in nature and marks will not be counted toward shortlisting for the interview round. Check below the NICL AO Mains Descriptive Cut Off 2016.
|
NICL AO Mains Descriptive Cut Off 2016
|
Categories
|
Cut Offs
|
UR
|
15
|
OBC
|
15
|
SC
|
13.5
|
ST
|
13.5
|
HI
|
13.5
|
OC
|
13.5
|
VI
|
13.5