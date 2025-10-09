NIACL AO Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Marks for All Categories

The cut-off for the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Administrative Officer (AO) exam is the minimum marks you must obtain to proceed to the next stage (Prelims → Mains → Interview) or to make the final merit list. The cut off marks is released category-wise (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.), section-wise and overall. Candidates can check the expected and previous year cut off marks for NIACL AO here.
NIACL AO Cut Off 2025
The New India Assurance Company Limited has released the NIACL AO Prelims result 2025 on 9th October 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the NIACL AO cut off for Prelims at newindia.co.in. Check NIACL AO result.
Only those candidates who have the required cut off marks in NIACL AO exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam which is scheduled for 29th October 2025. In this post we have shared the NIACL AO previous year cut off here for Prelims, Mains and Final. The last year’s cutoff marks will let aspirants know about marks. Other than this, candidates can also check the NIACL AO expected marks here.
NIACL AO Expected Cut Off 2025
The NIACL AO prelims expected cut-off allows the candidates to know the tentative marks. The expected cut-off marks depend on factors such as the exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and overall performance of candidates. The category-wise NIACL AO prelims expected cut-off marks for Generalists posts are given below.
NIACL AO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Cut-Off for Generalists
|
SC
|
73-77
|
ST
|
67-72
|
OBC
|
77-83
|
EWS
|
77-84
|
UR
|
77-84
NIACL AO Previous Year Cut-Off
Candidates can check NIACL AO previous year cut off marks. The previous year cut off marks helps candidates to analyse the cut off marks for this year. Check the NIACL AO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2018..
NIACL AO Cut Off 2024
The NIACL AO cut-off marks for the prelims, mains, and interview have been released on 7th August 2025. All candidates who appeared in the exam are looking for the official cut-off. The cut-off marks are prepared based on the difficulty level of the exam and the total number of vacancies.
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024- Category-wise
|
Category
|
Generalists
|
Accounts
|
SC
|
74.75
|
52.25
|
ST
|
68.75
|
37.25
|
OBC
|
77.75
|
51.25
|
EWS
|
77.75
|
49.25
|
UR
|
81.75
|
64.25
|
HI
|
49.25
|
27.25
|
OC
|
71
|
36.75
|
VI
|
71
|
26.5
|
ID/MD
|
26.75
|
22
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024- Section-wise
|
Discipline
|
Generalists
|
Accounts
|
Test
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
EWS,UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
EWS,UR
|
English Language
|
12
|
15
|
7.25
|
10.75
|
Reasoning Ability
|
8
|
13
|
1
|
5.5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
3.75
|
7.25
|
2.5
|
6.25
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024
|
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Category-wise)
|
Category
|
Generalists
|
Accounts
|
SC
|
82
|
65.50
|
ST
|
76.50
|
52.75
|
OBC
|
91.25
|
72
|
EWS
|
90.50
|
74.25
|
UR
|
99.25
|
87.75
|
HI
|
49.25
|
#
|
OC
|
96.25
|
47.75
|
VI
|
87
|
59.50
|
ID/MD
|
46.75
|
73
|
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024- Section-wise
|
Test
|
Generalists
|
Accounts
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
EWS, UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
EWS, UR
|
Reasoning Ability
|
7.25
|
10.50
|
2
|
4.75
|
English Language
|
12
|
16
|
1.75
|
5.75
|
General Awareness
|
01
|
2.75
|
1
|
1.25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
9.25
|
12.25
|
4.75
|
7
|
Professional Knowledge
|
1
|
1.75
NIACL AO Final Cut Off 2024
|
NIACL AO Cut Off 2024 Category-wise
|
Category
|
Accounts
|
Generalists
|
SC
|
53.09
|
53.09
|
ST
|
45.44
|
51.22
|
OBC
|
51.63
|
57.97
|
EWS
|
54.59
|
57.84
|
UR
|
55.72
|
60.09
|
HI
|
--
|
45.84
|
OC
|
50.97
|
56.84
|
VI
|
50.44
|
55.53
|
ID/MD
|
47.22
|
50.94
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023
The officials has releasedNIACL AO Score Card 2023 along with NIACL AO Cut Off and score card has been on their official website. As the New India Assurance has released the NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023 based on the no of vacancies, performance, previous year cut off and other factors we have updated it here for your easy access.
NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Post-wise
|
NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Post-wise
|
Disciplines
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Generalists
|
72.75
|
65.75
|
77.25
|
77.25
|
81.75
|
Risk Engineers
|
53.75
|
46.25
|
56.75
|
53.75
|
65
|
Automobile Engineers
|
7.50
|
10.25
|
6.50
|
15.25
|
24
|
Legal Officers
|
31.75
|
24
|
28.50
|
20
|
44.75
|
Accounts
|
18.25
|
18.25
|
12.50
|
-
|
18.25
|
Health
|
17.50
|
8
|
17.75
|
14
|
30.50
|
IT Specialists
|
55.50
|
44
|
55
|
50.75
|
65.25
NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Section-wise
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023- Section-wise
|
Discipline
|
Generalists
|
Test
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
UR
|
English Language
|
24.25
|
17.50
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5.50
|
10
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
5.25
|
9
NIACL AO Main Cut Off 2023
The cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam have been updated here. The NIACL AO Mains cut-off marks are prepared based on difficulty level of questions asked, number of vacancies announced, and other parameters. Check NIACL AO Phase 2 Category-wise & Descriptive Cut Off from here.
|
NIACL AO Category-wise Cut off (Out of 200)
|
Discipline
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID/MD
|
Risk Engineers
|
77.25
|
72
|
84.25
|
90.25
|
95.75
|
55.75
|
61
|
--
|
40.75
|
Automobile Engineers
|
53.50
|
41.50
|
50.75
|
20.25
|
70
|
--
|
19.25
|
54.25
|
--
|
Legal Officers
|
70
|
64.75
|
71.50
|
71.25
|
85.75
|
39.25
|
58.25
|
68.50
|
57.50
|
Accounts
|
30
|
51.25
|
35.50
|
72.50
|
74.75
|
66.75
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Health
|
51.50
|
32.75
|
53.50
|
42.75
|
64.50
|
19.50
|
26
|
--
|
35.75
|
IT Specialists
|
77.75
|
69.25
|
79.25
|
81
|
86.75
|
43.75
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Generalist
|
86.50
|
76.75
|
95.25
|
98.50
|
103.75
|
64.50
|
91
|
99.25
|
86
The category-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Descriptive test 2023 has been discussed in the below table.
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID/MD
|
Cut off
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
NIACL AO Section-wise Cut off (Generalists)
|
Test
|
SC,ST,OBC,PwBD
|
EWS,UR
|
Reasoning Ability (50)
|
11.50
|
14.50
|
English Language (50)
|
19
|
22
|
General Awareness (50)
|
3
|
5.25
|
Quantitative Aptitute (50)
|
14.75
|
17
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021
The cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims Exam has been uploaded for NIACL AO Prelims Exam 2021 held on 16th October 2021. The NIACL AO Category-wise & Section-wise Cut Off has been released by NIACL.
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Category-wise
|
Category
|
Prelims Cut Off
|
UR
|
73.75
|
SC
|
64.50
|
ST
|
58.75
|
OBC
|
68.25
|
EWS
|
68.75
|
HI
|
41.75
|
OC
|
61
|
VI
|
63.75
|
ID/MD
|
20.50
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Section-wise
|
Discipline
|
Generalists
|
Test
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
English Language
|
11
|
14.50
|
Reasoning Ability
|
2.25
|
6.50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
4.25
|
7.25
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021
The cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam has been uploaded for NIACL AO Phase 2 Exam 2021 held on 4th December 2021. The NIACL AO Phase 2 Category-wise & Descriptive Cut Off has been released by NIACL.
|
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021- Category-wise
|
Category
|
Mains Cut Off
|
UR
|
100.75
|
SC
|
71.75
|
ST
|
70.75
|
OBC
|
70.75
|
EWS
|
74.75
|
HI
|
65.50
|
OC
|
90.75
|
VI
|
94.75
|
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021- Descriptive Test
|
Test
|
SC/ST
|
UR/OBC/EWS
|
Descriptive Test
|
13.5
|
15
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2018
In the below section, we have covered NIACL AO Cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims 2018 (out of 100) including category-wise, state-wise, and section-wise to better understand the candidates the expected pattern for upcoming NIACL AO Exam.
NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Category-wise Prelims Cut off
Check the below table for NIACL Cut Off Marks for Prelims Exam conducted for Company Secretary, Legal, Finance & Accounts, and Generalist posts. The category-wise NIACL AO cut off marks has been tabulated below.
|
Discipline
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID/MD
|
Company Secretary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Legal
|
20.25
|
14.50
|
16.75
|
36.25
|
-
|
18.25
|
-
|
-
|
Finance & Accounts
|
47.00
|
28.25
|
46.25
|
56.50
|
34.50
|
-
|
36.50
|
-
|
Generalist
|
70.50
|
61.00
|
75.75
|
80.25
|
45.25
|
69.50
|
72.25
|
34.00
NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Section-wise Prelims Cut off
The section-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims Exam has been tabulated below for sections including English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
|
Discipline
|
Company Secretary
|
Legal
|
Finance & Accounts
|
Generalists
|
Test
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
English Language
|
9.75
|
12.50
|
8.75
|
12.25
|
8.75
|
12.25
|
10.75
|
14.00
|
Reasoning Ability
|
3.25
|
6.00
|
2.75
|
5.75
|
5.25
|
8.75
|
11.25
|
15.50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
3.25
|
5.75
|
1.50
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
7.25
|
7.25
|
10.75
NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: State-wise Prelims Cut off
New India Assurance has also released NIAC AO Cut off for all the states that participated in the recruitment process. The candidates can have a look over the below category-wise cut off marks for all the states from the below table.
|
State
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
Andaman & Nicobar (Port Blair)
|
-
|
-
|
53.25
|
74.25
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
-
|
73.50
|
-
|
88.25
|
Assam
|
75.75
|
69.75
|
78.00
|
83.75
|
Bihar
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
88.25
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
76.00
|
-
|
77.50
|
87.75
|
Chattisgarh
|
74.25
|
67.25
|
-
|
86.75
|
Delhi
|
80.25
|
72.00
|
82.50
|
89.25
|
Goa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
69.00
|
Gujarat
|
78.25
|
64.50
|
71.50
|
82.75
|
Haryana
|
77.50
|
-
|
-
|
89.00
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
77.75
|
-
|
-
|
87.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
75.50
|
64.25
|
-
|
86.50
|
Jharkhand
|
76.50
|
-
|
-
|
88.00
|
Karnataka
|
71.75
|
70.00
|
75.75
|
81.25
|
Kerala
|
79.75
|
-
|
86.25
|
89.00
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77.25
|
59.25
|
-
|
86.75
|
Odisha
|
79.00
|
69.00
|
86.50
|
88.00
|
Puducherry
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
79.50
|
Punjab
|
76.25
|
-
|
-
|
90.00
|
Rajasthan
|
82.00
|
73.00
|
84.00
|
88.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
75.75
|
61.25
|
-
|
84.50
|
Telangana
|
83.00
|
74.00
|
-
|
86.00
|
Tripura
|
-
|
53.00
|
-
|
85.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.75
|
-
|
84.50
|
89.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
-
|
74.00
|
-
|
88.75
|
West Bengal
|
83.00
|
64.50
|
82.25
|
91.00
NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2018
The NIACL AO Mains Exam consists of 200 marks and the NIACL AO Cut Off 2018 for Mains Exam was prepared in three sections: Category-wise, Section-wise and post-wise
NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Category-wise Mains Cut off
The category-wise NIACL AO Cut Off for all the posts has been mentioned in the below table.
|
Discipline
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID/MD
|
Company Secretary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Legal
|
67.25
|
52.75
|
67.75
|
87.75
|
-
|
45.25
|
-
|
-
|
Finance & Accounts
|
81
|
64.75
|
89.25
|
99
|
No students Qualified
|
-
|
71.75
|
-
|
Generalist
|
108
|
95.25
|
118.25
|
126.5
|
82
|
113.75
|
115.25
|
86.5
NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Overall Mains Cut off
Check the overall NIACL AO Cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam 2018 as listed category-wise & section-wise from the below table.
|
Test
|
Generalist
|
SC,ST,OBC,PwBD
|
UR
|
Reasoning Ability (50)
|
17.75
|
21
|
English Language (50)
|
10.5
|
14.5
|
General Awareness (50)
|
6.5
|
10.5
|
Quantitative Aptitude (50)
|
17.25
|
20.25
NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Section-wise Mains Cut off
Check NIACL AO Mains Cut off for Company Secretary, Legal, Finance & Accounts, and Generalist posts separately for all sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge from the below table.
|
Discipline
|
Company Secretary
|
Legal
|
Finance & Accounts
|
Test
|
SC,ST,OBC,PwBD
|
UR
|
SC,ST,OBC,PwBD
|
UR
|
SC,ST,OBC,PwBD
|
UR
|
Reasoning Ability (40)
|
4.8
|
5
|
1
|
4.5
|
2.75
|
6.25
|
English Language (40)
|
8.5
|
12.5
|
4.75
|
8.5
|
6.5
|
10.5
|
General Awareness (40)
|
4.0
|
7.0
|
1
|
4
|
2.5
|
5.5
|
Quantitative Aptitude (40)
|
3.25
|
7.0
|
1
|
3.25
|
1.5
|
5.25
|
Professional Knowledge (40)
|
13.5
|
16.0
|
3
|
5.5
|
1
|
3.25
NIACL AO Cut Off 2018 [Descriptive Paper (out of 30)]
The category-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Descriptive test 2018 has been discussed in the below table.
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID/MD
|
Cut off
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
15
|
15
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50
|
13.50