NIACL AO Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Marks for All Categories

The cut-off for the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Administrative Officer (AO) exam is the minimum marks you must obtain to proceed to the next stage (Prelims → Mains → Interview) or to make the final merit list. The cut off marks is released category-wise (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.), section-wise and overall. Candidates can check the expected and previous year cut off marks for NIACL AO here. 

NIACL AO Cut Off 2025 

The New India Assurance Company Limited has released the NIACL AO Prelims result 2025 on 9th October 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the NIACL AO cut off for Prelims at newindia.co.in. Check NIACL AO result.

Only those candidates who have the required cut off marks in NIACL AO exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam which is scheduled for 29th October 2025. In this post we have shared the NIACL AO previous year cut off here for Prelims, Mains and Final. The last year’s cutoff marks will let aspirants know about marks. Other than this, candidates can also check the NIACL AO expected marks here.

NIACL AO Expected Cut Off 2025

The NIACL AO prelims expected cut-off allows the candidates to know the tentative marks. The expected cut-off marks depend on factors such as the exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and overall performance of candidates. The category-wise NIACL AO prelims expected cut-off marks for Generalists posts are given below.

NIACL AO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025

Category

Cut-Off for Generalists

SC

73-77

ST

67-72

OBC

77-83

EWS

77-84

UR

77-84

NIACL AO Previous Year Cut-Off

Candidates can check NIACL AO previous year cut off marks. The previous year cut off marks helps candidates to analyse the cut off marks for this year. Check the NIACL AO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2018..

NIACL AO Cut Off 2024

The NIACL AO cut-off marks for the prelims, mains, and interview have been released on 7th August 2025. All candidates who appeared in the exam are looking for the official cut-off. The cut-off marks are prepared based on the difficulty level of the exam and the total number of vacancies.

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024- Category-wise

Category

Generalists

Accounts

SC

74.75

52.25

ST

68.75

37.25

OBC

77.75

51.25

EWS

77.75

49.25

UR

81.75

64.25

HI

49.25

27.25

OC

71

36.75

VI

71

26.5

ID/MD

26.75

22

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2024- Section-wise

Discipline

Generalists

Accounts

Test

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

EWS,UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

EWS,UR

English Language

12

15

7.25

10.75

Reasoning Ability

8

13

1

5.5

Quantitative Aptitude

3.75

7.25

2.5

6.25

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Category-wise)

Category

Generalists

Accounts

SC

82

65.50

ST

76.50

52.75

OBC

91.25

72

EWS

90.50

74.25

UR

99.25

87.75

HI

49.25

#

OC

96.25

47.75

VI

87

59.50

ID/MD

46.75

73

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2024- Section-wise

Test

Generalists

Accounts

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

EWS, UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

EWS, UR

Reasoning Ability

7.25

10.50

2

4.75

English Language

12

16

1.75

5.75

General Awareness

01

2.75

1

1.25

Quantitative Aptitude

9.25

12.25

4.75

7

Professional Knowledge 

1

1.75

NIACL AO Final Cut Off 2024

NIACL AO Cut Off 2024 Category-wise

Category

Accounts

Generalists

SC

53.09

53.09

ST

45.44

51.22

OBC

51.63

57.97

EWS

54.59

57.84

UR

55.72

60.09

HI

--

45.84

OC

50.97

56.84

VI

50.44

55.53

ID/MD

47.22

50.94

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023

The officials has releasedNIACL AO Score Card 2023 along with NIACL AO Cut Off and score card has been on their official website. As the New India Assurance has released the NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023 based on the no of vacancies, performance, previous year cut off and other factors we have updated it here for your easy access. 

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Post-wise

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Post-wise

Disciplines

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Generalists

72.75

65.75

77.25

77.25

81.75

Risk Engineers

53.75

46.25

56.75

53.75

65

Automobile Engineers

7.50

10.25

6.50

15.25

24

Legal Officers

31.75

24

28.50

20

44.75

Accounts

18.25

18.25

12.50

-

18.25

Health

17.50

8

17.75

14

30.50

IT Specialists

55.50

44

55

50.75

65.25

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023 Section-wise

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2023- Section-wise

Discipline

Generalists

Test

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

UR

English Language

24.25

17.50

Reasoning Ability

5.50

10

Quantitative Aptitude

5.25

9

NIACL AO Main Cut Off 2023

The cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam have been updated here. The NIACL AO Mains cut-off marks are prepared based on difficulty level of questions asked, number of vacancies announced, and other parameters. Check NIACL AO Phase 2 Category-wise & Descriptive Cut Off from here.

NIACL AO Category-wise Cut off (Out of 200)

Discipline

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID/MD

Risk Engineers

77.25

72

84.25

90.25

95.75

55.75

61

--

40.75

Automobile Engineers

53.50

41.50

50.75

20.25

70

--

19.25

54.25

--

Legal Officers

70

64.75

71.50

71.25

85.75

39.25

58.25

68.50

57.50

Accounts

30

51.25

35.50

72.50

74.75

66.75

--

--

--

Health

51.50

32.75

53.50

42.75

64.50

19.50

26

--

35.75

IT Specialists

77.75

69.25

79.25

81

86.75

43.75

--

--

--

Generalist

86.50

76.75

95.25

98.50

103.75

64.50

91

99.25

86

The category-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Descriptive test 2023 has been discussed in the below table. 

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID/MD

Cut off

13.50

13.50

15

15

15

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

NIACL AO Section-wise Cut off (Generalists)

Test

SC,ST,OBC,PwBD

EWS,UR

Reasoning Ability (50)

11.50

14.50

English Language (50)

19

22

General Awareness (50)

3

5.25

Quantitative Aptitute (50)

14.75

17

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021

The cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims Exam has been uploaded for NIACL AO Prelims Exam 2021 held on 16th October 2021. The NIACL AO Category-wise & Section-wise Cut Off has been released by NIACL. 

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Category-wise

Category

Prelims Cut Off 

UR

73.75

SC

64.50

ST

58.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.75

HI

41.75

OC

61

VI

63.75

ID/MD

20.50

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Section-wise

Discipline

Generalists

Test

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

UR

English Language

11

14.50

Reasoning Ability

2.25

6.50

Quantitative Aptitude

4.25

7.25

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021

The cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam has been uploaded for NIACL AO Phase 2 Exam 2021 held on 4th December 2021. The NIACL AO Phase 2 Category-wise & Descriptive Cut Off has been released by NIACL. 

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021- Category-wise

Category

Mains Cut Off 

UR

100.75

SC

71.75

ST

70.75

OBC

70.75

EWS

74.75

HI

65.50

OC

90.75

VI

94.75

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2021- Descriptive Test

Test

SC/ST

UR/OBC/EWS

Descriptive Test

13.5

15

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2018

In the below section, we have covered NIACL AO Cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims 2018 (out of 100) including category-wise, state-wise, and section-wise to better understand the candidates the expected pattern for upcoming NIACL AO Exam. 

NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Category-wise Prelims Cut off

Check the below table for NIACL Cut Off Marks for Prelims Exam conducted for Company Secretary, Legal, Finance & Accounts, and Generalist posts. The category-wise NIACL AO cut off marks has been tabulated below.

Discipline

SC

ST

OBC

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID/MD

Company Secretary

-

-

-

36.75

-

-

-

-

Legal

20.25

14.50

16.75

36.25

-

18.25

-

-

Finance & Accounts

47.00

28.25

46.25

56.50

34.50

-

36.50

-

Generalist

70.50

61.00

75.75

80.25

45.25

69.50

72.25

34.00

NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Section-wise Prelims Cut off 

The section-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Prelims Exam has been tabulated below for sections including English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. 

Discipline

Company Secretary

Legal

Finance & Accounts

Generalists

Test

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

UR

English Language

9.75

12.50

8.75

12.25

8.75

12.25

10.75

14.00

Reasoning Ability

3.25

6.00

2.75

5.75

5.25

8.75

11.25

15.50

Quantitative Aptitude

3.25

5.75

1.50

4.00

4.00

7.25

7.25

10.75

NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: State-wise Prelims Cut off

New India Assurance has also released NIAC AO Cut off for all the states that participated in the recruitment process. The candidates can have a look over the below category-wise cut off marks for all the states from the below table. 

State

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Andaman & Nicobar (Port Blair)

-

-

53.25

74.25

Andhra Pradesh

-

73.50

-

88.25

Assam

75.75

69.75

78.00

83.75

Bihar

-

-

-

88.25

Chandigarh (UT)

76.00

-

77.50

87.75

Chattisgarh

74.25

67.25

-

86.75

Delhi

80.25

72.00

82.50

89.25

Goa

-

-

-

69.00

Gujarat

78.25

64.50

71.50

82.75

Haryana

77.50

-

-

89.00

Himachal Pradesh

77.75

-

-

87.25

Jammu & Kashmir

75.50

64.25

-

86.50

Jharkhand

76.50

-

-

88.00

Karnataka

71.75

70.00

75.75

81.25

Kerala

79.75

-

86.25

89.00

Madhya Pradesh

77.25

59.25

-

86.75

Odisha

79.00

69.00

86.50

88.00

Puducherry

-

-

-

79.50

Punjab

76.25

-

-

90.00

Rajasthan

82.00

73.00

84.00

88.75

Tamil Nadu

75.75

61.25

-

84.50

Telangana

83.00

74.00

-

86.00

Tripura

-

53.00

-

85.75

Uttar Pradesh

80.75

-

84.50

89.00

Uttarakhand

-

74.00

-

88.75

West Bengal

83.00

64.50

82.25

91.00

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off 2018 

The NIACL AO Mains Exam consists of 200 marks and the NIACL AO Cut Off 2018 for Mains Exam was prepared in three sections: Category-wise, Section-wise and post-wise

NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Category-wise Mains Cut off

The category-wise NIACL AO Cut Off for all the posts has been mentioned in the below table. 

Discipline

SC

ST

OBC

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID/MD

Company Secretary

-

-

-

102

-

-

-

-

Legal

67.25

52.75

67.75

87.75

-

45.25

-

-

Finance & Accounts

81

64.75

89.25

99

No students Qualified

-

71.75

-

Generalist

108

95.25

118.25

126.5

82

113.75

115.25

86.5

NIACL AO Cut Off 2018: Overall Mains Cut off

Check the overall NIACL AO Cut off marks for NIACL AO Mains Exam 2018 as listed category-wise & section-wise from the below table.

Test

Generalist

SC,ST,OBC,PwBD

UR

Reasoning Ability (50)

17.75

21

English Language (50)

10.5

14.5

General Awareness (50)

6.5

10.5

Quantitative Aptitude (50)

17.25

20.25

NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Section-wise Mains Cut off 

Check NIACL AO Mains Cut off for Company Secretary, Legal, Finance & Accounts, and Generalist posts separately for all sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge from the below table. 

Discipline

Company Secretary

Legal

Finance & Accounts

Test

SC,ST,OBC,PwBD

UR

SC,ST,OBC,PwBD

UR

SC,ST,OBC,PwBD

UR

Reasoning Ability (40)

4.8

5

1

4.5

2.75

6.25

English Language (40)

8.5

12.5

4.75

8.5

6.5

10.5

General Awareness (40)

4.0

7.0

1

4

2.5

5.5

Quantitative Aptitude (40)

3.25

7.0

1

3.25

1.5

5.25

Professional Knowledge (40)

13.5

16.0

3

5.5

1

3.25

NIACL AO Cut Off 2018 [Descriptive Paper (out of 30)]

The category-wise cut off marks for NIACL AO Descriptive test 2018 has been discussed in the below table. 

Category

SC

ST

OBC

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID/MD

Cut off

13.50

13.50

15

15

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

 

