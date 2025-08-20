LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: Previous Years Cut-Off (Prelims + Mains)

LIC AAO cut off 2025 for Prelims, Mains and Interview shall be released along with the result on its official website. Candidates who achieve the required cut off marks will move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. In the meantime, candidates can check out LIC AAO previous year cut off marks from here.
LIC AAO Cut Off 2025
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducts the LIC AAO recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer. The candidates who apply for the exam must know about the LIC AAO previous year. The LIC AAO previous year cut off marks allow one to know the minimum marks that is required to be obtained in the Prelims and Mains exam to be eligible for an appointment.
The LIC releases cut off marks separately for each stage of the recruitment, i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview, along with the result. The candidates who get the required cut off marks move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. In this post, LIC AAO 2025 exam aspirants can check out the previous year cut off marks.
LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off
The LIC AAO previous year cut off marks has been shared here for Prelims, Mains and Interview. In 2023 and 2019, there were 3 stages: Prelims, Mains & Interviews. In 2016, there was only one online examination & interview round for selecting the eligible candidates for Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist posts. Below we have shared the LIC AAO previous year cut off marks for your reference.
LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023
LIC released LIC AAO Cut Off marks category-wise along with LIC AAO Score Cards. The table below displays the LIC AAO Prelims cut off 2023 for each category of candidates. Candidates can check the subject wise cut off marks.
|
LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023 [Section-wise]
|
LIC AAO Prelims Sections
|
Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, PwBD Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates
|
Reasoning Ability
|
16
|
18
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16
|
18
|
English Language
|
09
|
10
The LIC AAO Prelims cut off marks for all subjects, i.e. overall marks has been tabulated below.
|
LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
48
|
ST
|
45
|
OBC
|
52
|
EWS
|
52
|
UR
|
55
|
LD
|
44
|
VI
|
46
|
HI
|
32
|
ID/MD
|
32
LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023
LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023 was released category-wise and section-wise. LIC AAO Mains Cut Off for General (UR) Category candidates is 223 for SC, ST, OBC is 164, and for EWS category is 198. Check the cut off marks from below table.
|
LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023 [Section-wise]
|
Sections
|
Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, PwBD Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
45
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
27
|
30
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
40
|
45
|
Insurance & Financial Market Awareness
|
27
|
30
|
Knowledge of Language & English Language (Letter writing & Essay)
|
09
|
10
|
LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
164
|
ST
|
164
|
OBC
|
164
|
EWS
|
198
|
UR
|
223
|
LD
|
156
|
VI
|
187
|
HI
|
172
|
ID/MD
|
221
LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023
LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023 is based on the marks obtained in Mains and Interview. The final cut off for UR is 281, SC is 244, ST is 205, OBC is 266, and for EWS is 272. Check category-wise LIC AAO Final Cut Off marks of Mains and Interview.
|
LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
244
|
ST
|
205
|
OBC
|
266
|
EWS
|
272
|
UR
|
281
|
LD
|
231
|
VI
|
264
|
HI
|
205
|
ID/MD
|
257
LIC AAO Cut Off 2021
LIC AAO cut off 2021 was released for Prelims, Mains and Final (Mains + Interview). LIC released the cut off marks separately as per the category of the candidate. Candidates who scored more than the cut off marks were appointed as LIC AAO i various regions of the country. You can check out the LIC AAO Prelims, Mains cut off below here that will help you ascertain the marks you need to score in the LIC AAO 2023 exam.
LIC AAO Cut Off 2021 for Prelims
LIC AAO Prelims cut off is declared for each of the sections separately as per the category of the candidate. Here is the LIC AAO cut off 2021 for Prelims in the table given below:
|LIC AAO Prelims Sections
|Cut Off Marks For SC/ST Candidates
|Cut Off Marks For Others
|Reasoning Ability
|16
|18
|Quantitative Aptitude
|16
|18
|English Language
|9
|10
LIC AAO Cut Off 2021 for Mains
LIC declares the LIC AAO Mains cut off for each section separately for each category of candidates. Below you can check out the LIC AAO Cut Off 2021 for Mains.
|Sections
|Cut Off Marks For SC/ST Candidates
|Cut Off Marks For Others
|Reasoning Ability
|40
|45
|General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|27
|30
|
For Generalist: Data Analysis & Interpretation
For Others: Professional Knowledge
|40
|45
|Insurance & Financial Market Awareness
|27
|30
|
For Rajbhasha: Knowledge of Language
For Others: English Language (Letter writing & Essay)
|9
|10
LIC AAO Cut Off 2019
LIC AAO cut off 2019 was announced separately for each stage of the exam, i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview. Check out the phase-wise LIC AAO cutoff 2019 below for both sectional & category cut off marks.
LIC AAO Prelims CutOff 2019
|
Category
|
LIC Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
58
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
44
|
OBC
|
54
|
EWS
|
53
|
LD
|
53
|
VI
|
53
|
HI
|
32
|
ID/MD
|
32
LIC AAO Mains CutOff 2019
LIC AAO Mains cut off 2019 was released for each subject of the Mains exam as per the category of the candidate. The LIC AAO 2019 Mains cut off for each category is given below in the following table.
|Category
|Reasoning Ability
|General Knowledge, Current Affairs
|Professional Knowledge
|Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
|English Language
|Overall Cut off
|General
|45.00
|30.00
|45.00
|30.00
|10.00
|203
|SC
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|153
|ST
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|156
|OBC
|45.00
|30.00
|45.00
|30.00
|10.00
|164
|EWS
|45.00
|30.00
|45.00
|30.00
|10.00
|166
|LD
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|172
|VI
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|180
|HI
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|167
|ID/MD
|40.00
|27.00
|40.00
|27.00
|9.00
|185
LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2019
LIC AAO final cut off 2019 was released on the basis of the marks scored by the candidate in Mains and Interview (Mains + Interview). The table given below mentions about the LIC AAO 2019 Cut Off for each category of the candidate.
|
Category
|
LIC AAO Final CutOff Marks
|
General
|
258.00
|
SC
|
219.00
|
ST
|
190.00
|
OBC
|
246.00
|
EWS
|
248.00
|
LD
|
203.00
|
VI
|
233.00
|
HI
|
218.00
|
ID/MD
|
237.00
LIC AAO Cut off 2016
LIC had conducted the LIC AAO 2016 exam in two stages, a written exam and an interview. Based on these, the LIC AAO 2016 cut off is as follows:
|Section
|Gen
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|OH
|VI
|Reasoning Ability
|31.25
|19.25
|19.25
|19.25
|19.25
|19.25
|GK & Current Affairs
|10.25
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Computer Knowledge
|36.25
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Quantitative Aptitude
|33.00
|21.75
|21.75
|21.75
|21.75
|21.75
|English Language
|9.50
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Total Weighted Score
|255.75
|250.50
|233.00
|203.50
|226.75
|211.75
|
Interview –
Qualifying Marks
|30
|30
|27
|27
|*
|*
|CUT OFF – final selection (Online test + Interview)
|306.00
|290.75
|276.00
|246.00
|274.75
|255.25
LIC AAO Minimum Qualifying Marks
The LIC AAO minimum qualifying marks is announced for all the subjects and categories. It is the pre decided minimum marks that is decided by the LIC for the exam. Candidates writing any of the phases of the selection process have to first secure these marks. Those who fail to qualify for the minimum marks will not be considered for the next stage even if they score marks more than the LIC AAO cutoff marks.
LIC AAO Prelims Minimum Qualifying Marks
Refer to the table below to know about the LIC AAO minimum qualifying marks for the preliminary exam.
|
Sections
|
LIC AAO CutOff Marks (UR, OBC, EWS)
|
LIC AAO CutOff Marks (SC/ST)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
16
|
18
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16
|
18
|
English Language
|
9
|
10
LIC AAO Mains Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check the LIC AAO mains minimum qualifying marks below.
|
Sections
|
LIC AAO CutOff Marks (UR, OBC, EWS)
|
LIC AAO CutOff Marks (SC/ST)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
45
|
40
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
30
|
27
|
For Generalist: Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
45
|
40
|
Insurance & Financial Market Awareness
|
30
|
27
|
English Language (Letter writing & Essay)
|
10
|
9
LIC AAO Interview Minimum Qualifying Marks
LIC AAO interview round is going to be held for a total of 60 marks. Candidates appearing in the interview round have to secure the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed for their category. Refer to the following table to know about the same.
|
Categories
|
LIC AAO CutOff Marks
|
Unreserved, EWS, OBC, PwBD
|
30
|
SC/ST
|
27
How is LIC AAO Cut Off Decided?
LIC AAO cutoff marks are one of the most crucial factors to decide the selection status of the candidates. Candidates who fail to qualify for the minimum cutoff marks are disqualified from the selection process. Citing this, special emphasis is given to the cutoff marks and several factors are considered while devising the same. Refer to the following section to know about the factors that are helpful to decide the LIC AAO cutoff marks for different categories.
- Difficulty level of the LIC AAO exam
- Total Vacancies Announced for LIC AAO exam
- Normalisation method for equating scores of different shifts
- Average Attempts made by the candidates in a shift
FAQs on LIC AAO Cut Off
What is LIC AAO cut off?
LIC AAO cut off is the minimum marks that a candidate must score in the Prelims, Mains and Interview to be eligible for final selection. LIC declares the cut off marks for each category of candidate for each stage.
What is LIC AAO expected cut off 2023?
LIC AAO expected cut off 2023 shall be updated here after the Prelims exam has been successfully completed on 17th and 20th February 2023. The expected cut off is the minimum marks that is needed to score to qualify for the Mains exam.
What is LIC AAO cut off 2021?
LIC AAO cut off 2019 varies for each category of the candidate for each subject. The LIC AAO cut off 2019 for Prelims was 18 for Reasoning Ability, 18 for Quantitative Aptitude and 10 for English Language.
What is LIC AAO cut off for interview?
LIC AAO cut off for interview is 30 marks for Unreserved, EWS, OBC, PwBD and 27 marks for SC/ST candidates. It is mandatory to qualify the interview for each candidate who appears for LIC AAO exam.
Is there a sectional cut off in LIC AAO exam 2023?
Yes, there is a sectional cutoff in LIC AAO exam 2023. The section wise cut off in LIC AAO exam is applicable in Prelims and Mains exam. Hence, you must ensure that you obtain the required cut off marks in each stage to be eligible for selection.