LIC AAO Application Form 2025 Out for 841 Vacancies, Direct Apply Online Link Here

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO Notification as well as the application form for recruitment of 760 Assistant Administrative Officers and 81 Assistant Engineer posts in different offices of LIC. The LIC AAO application form can be filled up online from 16th August to 8th September 2025. The application form fill up process consists of registration, uploading of documents, completion of form, and payment of fee. This post explains all the important details about the LIC AAO Apply Online, important dates, application fees, and steps to apply.
LIC AAO Application Form 2025
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has activated the LIC AAO application form 2025 link on its website from 16th August 2025 onwards at licindia.in/. The candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply online for the LIC AAO exam online by the last date, which is 8th September 2025. The LIC AAO application form can be submitted only in online mode.
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Date
The LIC released the LIC AAO application form along with the notification PDF. The LIC AAO apply online is ongoing up to 8th September 2025. The last date to pay the application fee also remains the same. Check the table below to know the important dates associated with LIC AAO exam.
|
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
LIC AAO Notification 2025 Release Date
|
16th August 2025
|
Online Registration Starts
|
16th August 2025
|
Last date for Online Registration
|
8th September 2025
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges
|
8th September 2025
|
Last date to print application form
|
23rd September 2025
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link
The LIC AAO application form can be filed online from 16th August to 8th September 2025. The official link can be obtained from the LIC website. Alternatively, a direct link to apply online for the LIC AAO has been shared below here.
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link [Active]- Click to Apply
How to fill LIC AAO Application Form 2025?
The LIC AAO application form 2025 can be filled up online by visiting the official website of LIC. The steps to apply online for LIC AAO has been shared below.
Stage 1: Registration
- The first stage is registration for the LIC AAO exam. Upon successful registration, you will get a registration number and password.
- Visit the official website of LIC or the direct link that is shared here.
- Fill in your basic details.
- Upload your required documents in the prescribed dimensions.
Stage 2: Completion of Application Form
- Login using your registration number and password.
- Fill up your personal details, educational qualification, etc.
- Once these details are done, select your preference for the exam centre.
Stage 3: Preview and Pay Application Fee
- Once all the details are done review your application form.
- Make sure that all the details are correct.
- In case any detail is filled incorrectly, correct it.
- The last step is to pay the required amount of application fee as per your category.
- Pay the fee and submit the application form.
- Take the print out of the application form once fee is paid.
LIC AAO Application Fees 2025 Category Wise
The candidates who apply online need to pay the LIC AAO application fee as per their categories. The fee can be paid via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking, etc. The fee varies for each category of candidate as mentioned below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
LIC AAO Fees
|
Others
|
Rs. 700 + Transaction Charges + GST
|
SC/ST
|
Rs. 85 + Transaction Charges + GST
|
PwBD
|
Rs. 85 + Transaction Charges + GST
Documents to Upload in LIC AAO 2025 Online Application
All the candidates who apply online for the LIC AAO recruitment 2025 need to upload the required documents as suggested by the LIC in its notification. The candidates’ photograph and signature needs to be uploaded in the following given specifications.
|
Documents
|
Dimensions
|
Size
|
Photograph
|
200 x 230 pixels
|
4.5 cm * 3.5 cm/ 20kb to 50kb
|
Signature
|
140 x 60 pixels
|
10 kb to 20 kb
