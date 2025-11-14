Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Time Table to be Released Soon at biharboardonline.com; Check Intermediate, Matric Exam Dates here

News

Bihar Board 10th and 12th Exam 2026 timetable PDF will be available for download on the official website biharboardonline.com soon. The board is expected to conduct the BSEB exam 2026 for class 10 and class 12 students in February 2026. Check latestn updates here.

Key Points Check BSEB Matric and Intermediate Timetable PDF at biharboardonline.com

Exams expected to be conducted in February 2026 across various exam centres

Bihar Board Exam 2026 eesults expected towards the end of March

BSEB Exam 2026 Timetable PDF Soon: The Bihar School Examination Board will soon be releasing the BSEB Exam 2026 date sheet. The board usually conducts their Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 in February-March and is the first to announce the exam results towards the end of March. It is expected that the board will be announcing the BSEB 10th and 12th exam timetable 2026 soon. Candidates preparing for the board exams must visit the official website of the board for the latest updates. Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held in the pen-and-paper mode across the designated exam centres. The exams will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5 PM respectively. Along with the board exam schedule, the board will also provide the details of the BSEB 10th and 12th practical exam 2026. Students appearing for the exams are also required to appear for their practical exams, which will be conducted in their respective schools.

Bihar Board Exam 2026 Timetable Date and Time The Bihar board officials are expected to release the BSEB 10th and 12th exam 2026 datesheet on the official website anytime soon. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. To download the Bihar Board Exam 2026 timetable, students must visit the official website biharboardonline.com and download the timetable PDF. Along with the subject-wise exam schedule, the board exam datesheet PDF will also contain the important instructions for candidates Bihar Board Exam Schedule 2026: Admit Card The board will release the BSEB 10th and 12th Exam 2026 admit card a few weeks before the commencement of the annual board exam. The Bihar board 10th and 12th exam admit card will include the subject-wise exam details, shift time, reporting time to the exam centre, and exam duration and other important details. Schools are required to download the Bihar Board Exam 2026 admit card, which is then to be distributed to the students.