NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Underway, Allotment Schedule Expected Soon

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process till further notice. Candidates will need to visit the official website to fill their preferences at mcc.nic.in. The notification is present on the MCC website, and the board will release the revised schedule later.

The news on the ticker reads, “This is to inform all candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended until further orders. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website.”

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Changes

The extension comes in light of the revised seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and withdrawal of 169 postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). According to the original schedule, Round 1 choice filling deadline for November 5 and the allotment results for November 8, which will now be changed.