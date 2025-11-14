NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Underway, Allotment Schedule Expected Soon

Key Points
- MCC has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process until further notice.
- Candidates can fill their preferences on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- The revised schedule will be released later.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process till further notice. Candidates will need to visit the official website to fill their preferences at mcc.nic.in. The notification is present on the MCC website, and the board will release the revised schedule later.
The news on the ticker reads, “This is to inform all candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended until further orders. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website.”
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Changes
The extension comes in light of the revised seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and withdrawal of 169 postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). According to the original schedule, Round 1 choice filling deadline for November 5 and the allotment results for November 8, which will now be changed.
Additionally, a total of seventy-three postgraduate seats have been dropped from the matrix. Other changes include:
- Gujarat drops 39 seats
- 12 fewer seats in Jammu and Kashmir
- 4 fewer seats in Telangana
- 9 fewer seats in Uttar Pradesh
- 2 fewer seats for West Bengal
- 7 fewer seats eliminated in Chhattisgarh
Meanwhile, the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Person with Disability (PwD) portal is accepting certificate applications till November 8, 2025 by 5 PM. Candidates of PwD category must visit the disability assessment centres to generate valid certificates, as per the provisions laid out by the board.
