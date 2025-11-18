BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Released Open School Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download Schedule here

Key Points
- BBOSE released the complete schedule for the Class 10, 12 Exams 2025 today, November 18, 2025.
- The board released the dummy admit cards yesterday, November 17, 2025 on bboseonline.com.
- The hall tickets are for both the June and December 2025 sessions.
BBOSE Date Sheet 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the BBOSE Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2025 complete schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at bboseonline.com. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th & 12th datesheet PDF online.
The board released the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th Dummy Admit card yesterday, November 17, 2025. Students have until November 18, 2025 to apply for online scrutiny of the hall tickets for both the June and December 2025 sessions. The practical examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be held from December 6 to December 9, 2025.
BBOSE 10th Matric and 12th Intermediate Exam Schedule December 2025
|Event
|Class 10 Dates
|Class 12 Dates
|Mock Tests
|-
|December 5 - 8, 2025
|Theory Examinations
|December 15, 2025
|December 9 - 24, 2025
The board will conduct all theory examinations for both classes in two shifts. The second session of the day will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
How to download the BBOSE 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2025?
Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their dummy admit card:
- Visit the official website at bboseonline.com
- Enter your User ID and password
- Press on ‘Submit’
- BBOSE 10th, 12th Dummy admit card will appear
- Check and verify your details
BBOSE Class 10th Examination 2025 Schedule
बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के प्रथम माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, जून 2025 तथा द्वितीय माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2025 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम:- #Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard#BBOSE pic.twitter.com/aQOSa3L6Aq— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 18, 2025
BBOSE Class 12th Examination 2025 Schedule
बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के प्रथम उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा जून, 2025 तथा द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा दिसम्बर, 2025 का कार्यक्रम:- #Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard#BBOSE pic.twitter.com/EGzEiAes5r— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 18, 2025
