BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Released Open School Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download Schedule here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 18, 2025, 12:49 IST

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) released the complete schedule for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2025 today, November 18, 2025, on bboseonline.com. Students can download the datesheet PDF. The board released the dummy admit cards yesterday, November 17, 2025 for both the June and December 2025 sessions. Practical exams for both classes will be held from December 6 to December 9, 2025.

Key Points

  • BBOSE released the complete schedule for the Class 10, 12 Exams 2025 today, November 18, 2025.
  • The board released the dummy admit cards yesterday, November 17, 2025 on bboseonline.com.
  • The hall tickets are for both the June and December 2025 sessions.

BBOSE Date Sheet 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the BBOSE Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2025 complete schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at bboseonline.com. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th & 12th datesheet PDF online. 

The board released the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th Dummy Admit card yesterday, November 17, 2025. Students have until November 18, 2025 to apply for online scrutiny of the hall tickets for both the June and December 2025 sessions. The practical examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be held from December 6 to December 9, 2025.

BBOSE 10th Matric and 12th Intermediate Exam Schedule December 2025

Event Class 10 Dates  Class 12 Dates
Mock Tests - December 5 - 8, 2025
Theory Examinations December 15, 2025 December 9 - 24, 2025

The board will conduct all theory examinations for both classes in two shifts. The second session of the day will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 

How to download the BBOSE 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2025?

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their dummy admit card:

  1. Visit the official website at bboseonline.com
  2. Enter your User ID and password 
  3. Press on ‘Submit’
  4. BBOSE 10th, 12th Dummy admit card will appear 
  5. Check and verify your details

BBOSE Class 10th Examination 2025 Schedule

BBOSE Class 12th Examination 2025 Schedule

