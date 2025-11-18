BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Released Open School Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download Schedule here

BBOSE Date Sheet 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the BBOSE Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2025 complete schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at bboseonline.com. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th & 12th datesheet PDF online.

The board released the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th Dummy Admit card yesterday, November 17, 2025. Students have until November 18, 2025 to apply for online scrutiny of the hall tickets for both the June and December 2025 sessions. The practical examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be held from December 6 to December 9, 2025.

BBOSE 10th Matric and 12th Intermediate Exam Schedule December 2025