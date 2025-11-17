School Holiday on 17 November
BBOSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: Dummy Admit Cards Released at bboseonline.com

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 17, 2025, 19:23 IST

BBOSE has released the Dummy Admit Cards for the First and Second Higher Secondary 10th and 12th Examinations for June and December 2025, today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check the admit cards online at bboseonline.com. The deadline for online scrutiny and corrections is November 18, 2025.

BBOSE released Dummy Admit Cards today, November 17, 2025.
Key Points

  • Candidates can find the admit cards on the official website at bboseonline.com.
  • The deadline for online scrutiny and corrections is November 18, 2025.

BBOSE December 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the BBOSE First Higher Secondary (10th) Examination, June 2025 and Second Higher Secondary (10th) Examination, December 2025 Dummy Admit Cards today, November 17, 2025, under the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who are appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check their admit cards online at bboseonline.com. The board has also mentioned the last date for online scrutiny and correction till November 18, 2025. 

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card 2025 Details to Edit

Candidates are advised to look for errors in their dummy admit cards in the following fields and get them rectified online by the Co-ordinator of the concerned Study Centre until: 

  • Subject
  • Date of birth
  • Gender 
  • Caste category
  • Photo
  • Signature 

In case of any inconvenience while downloading the Dummy Admit Card,candidates can reach out on the helpline number at 8146568498.

BBOSE 10th Dummy Admit Card

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के प्रथम उच्चतर माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, जून, 2025 एवं द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2025 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 17, 2025

BBOSE 12th Dummy Admit Card 

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के प्रथम उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा, जून, 2025 एवं द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2025 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 17, 2025
