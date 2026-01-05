NYT Connections Hints Today: Check Answers and Clues, January 5, 2026

The New York Times Connections game offers an engaging alternative approach to traditional crossword and word search games where users use their vocabulary and creativity to create relationships between many words by observing patterns in grouped lists of 4. A good deal of connectedness may not be intuitive at first glance, but as players work through the game, they learn to think creatively and examine the words for hints or clues about how.NYT Connections has gained popularity among many people because it provides both cognitive challenge and entertainment value, making it likely a daily cognitive exercise for most people. On January 5, 2026, the NYT Connections puzzle required players to group 16 random words according to several themes, again challenging players’ powers of observation, reasoning, and pattern recognition while providing players with a daily workout for the brain. Players had to think strategically and creatively to find the connection among each set of four words in order to complete the entire puzzle. Over the years, NYT Connections has grown into one of the most popular word games within the New York Times collection.

Here are the hints for NYT Connections January 5, 2026 Puzzle #939. You have to club four words together which belong to the same catagory which will get sorted into 4 colours yellow, green, blue and purple. You just need to be good at pattern recognition and ability to sort them into correct categories. Yellow Group Hint: Think about how people interact online Green Group Hint: Consider words that describe the absolute limit or opposite end of something. Blue Group Hint: Focus on different styles or schools of art, often ending with "-ism." Purple Group Hint: Look at common meanings for the letter "V" in words, numbers, or symbols. Let us find out the answers to today's NYT Connections! Let us see how many were you able to get right!

NYT Connections Answers for January 5, 2026 (Monday) Here are the solutions for NYT Connections Puzzle #939 for January 5, 2026! Below you will see the four categories from today’s game, including the correct words that make up each set. Match these answers to your guesses of each category! YELLOW: THINGS YOU CAN DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA (COMMENT, LIKE, LURK, POST) GREEN: FURTHEST POINT (END, EXTREME, OPPOSITE, POLE) BLUE: ART MOVEMENTS, WITH "-ISM" (BRUTAL, IMPRESSION, MANNER, REAL) PURPLE: WHAT "V" MIGHT MEAN (FIVE, VERSUS, VERY, VOLT) Let’s take the time to review the groups one at a time and look at the connections that bind these four groups together. What is the NYT Connections Game? The New York Times Connections Puzzle is a daily word game created by The New York Times where players have to organize 16 different words into four individual groups that share similar characteristics. Players' vocabulary, logic, and pattern recognition skills are all utilized during the

NYT Connections game, and players must utilize patience, strategic thinking, and logical reasoning when solving each NYT Connections puzzle. The game provides entertainment and intellectual stimulation for all ages. How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle? In the NYT Connections Puzzle, players are presented with 16 words that seem completely unconnected. Players must figure out how to group the 16 words into four sets of 4 words each based on something that connects them. Some words may look like they will be part of two different groups, which requires players to think logically and pay attention to the details. Pattern recognition, strategic thinking, and a willingness to be wrong and keep trying are all important in completing the puzzle. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles Before solving a NYT Connections puzzle, players should first identify the most easily identifiable word groups available. Identifying synonyms or word categories such as color, animal, shape or occupation can provide valuable assistance.