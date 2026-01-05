Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar STET Cutoff 2025: Check Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2

By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 5, 2026, 17:23 IST

Bihar STET 2025 was conducted in two phases for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Bihar STET 2025 results have been declared on the official website. The candidates can check the Bihar STET cut off marks which are the minimum qualifying marks required to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the Bihar STET cut off marks on this page. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar STET Cut Off 2025
Bihar STET Cut Off 2025

Bihar STET Cut Off 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in two phases for Paper 1 (14-31 October 2025) and Paper 2 (01-16 November 2025). The results for Bihar STET 2025 have been officially released at the BSEB website. The official Bihar STET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that are released with the official notification. As Bihar STET is just a qualifying exam to check the eligibility of the candidates, the cut off marks are pre-determined. The minimum qualifying marks contain both marks and minimum percentage. 

Bihar STET Cut Off 2025

The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is being organised by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to gauge the candidate’s eligibility for becoming Secondary teachers (Class 9-10) and Higher Secondary teachers (Class 11-12). The BSEB conducts two papers- Paper 1 (for classes 9-10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11-12). Candidates are required to score the prescribed minimum qualifying marks. Those who qualify this test will be awarded the STET eligibility certificate.

Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

The Bihar STET minimum qualifying marks have to be mandatorily achieved by the test-taker in order to be declared eligible.Candidates who have appeared for Bihar STET 2025 and those who are aspiring must know the cut off marks to anticipate their chances of qualifying and to streamline their preparation. The cutoff marks for general category test-takers are greater compared to those for reserved categories. Given below are the Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks for different categories:

Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

75

BC

68.25

OBC

63.75

SC/ ST/ PwD

60

Women

60

Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Percentage 2025

Candidates should also check the Bihar STET minimum qualifying percentage to have an idea about the percentage of marks they need to score. These qualifying percentages vary as per the category. The General category aspirants are required to achieve a minimum of 50% marks to pass, while the qualifying percentage for reserved categories differ. Check the table below for Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Percentage:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General

50%

BC

45.5%

OBC

42.5%

SC/ ST/ PwD

40%

Women

40%

How to Check Bihar STET Cut Off 2025?

The Bihar STET Cut Off is made available online in a PDF document for all categories only on the official portal. The Bihar STET cut off is released as the minimum qualifying marks along with the official notification. Candidates are advised to check the minimum qualifying marks before starting to prepare. Candidates can check the Bihar STET Cut Off 2025 by following the steps provided below:

  • Visit to the official BSEB website.

  • On the homepage, look for the Bihar STET 2025 Notification and download it.

  • Open the PDF and check the category-wise cutoff.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News