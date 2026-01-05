Bihar STET Cutoff 2025: Check Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2

Bihar STET Cut Off 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in two phases for Paper 1 (14-31 October 2025) and Paper 2 (01-16 November 2025). The results for Bihar STET 2025 have been officially released at the BSEB website. The official Bihar STET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that are released with the official notification. As Bihar STET is just a qualifying exam to check the eligibility of the candidates, the cut off marks are pre-determined. The minimum qualifying marks contain both marks and minimum percentage. Bihar STET Cut Off 2025 The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is being organised by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to gauge the candidate’s eligibility for becoming Secondary teachers (Class 9-10) and Higher Secondary teachers (Class 11-12). The BSEB conducts two papers- Paper 1 (for classes 9-10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11-12). Candidates are required to score the prescribed minimum qualifying marks. Those who qualify this test will be awarded the STET eligibility certificate.

Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 The Bihar STET minimum qualifying marks have to be mandatorily achieved by the test-taker in order to be declared eligible.Candidates who have appeared for Bihar STET 2025 and those who are aspiring must know the cut off marks to anticipate their chances of qualifying and to streamline their preparation. The cutoff marks for general category test-takers are greater compared to those for reserved categories. Given below are the Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks for different categories: Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 Category Cut Off Marks General 75 BC 68.25 OBC 63.75 SC/ ST/ PwD 60 Women 60 Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Percentage 2025 Candidates should also check the Bihar STET minimum qualifying percentage to have an idea about the percentage of marks they need to score. These qualifying percentages vary as per the category. The General category aspirants are required to achieve a minimum of 50% marks to pass, while the qualifying percentage for reserved categories differ. Check the table below for Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Percentage: