ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern for 2025-26. The 70-mark theory paper is now two parts (35 marks each), and the remaining 30 marks are for internal assessment (10 marks each for practicals, project, and viva voce). The exam is on April 6, 2026. Passing is mandatory in both theory and practicals. Students should consult the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2025-26 on cisce.org for preparation. 

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26 is published online on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. A total of five chapters will be taught in the curriculum as per the new ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26. There will be a project work of 20 marks. The theory exam will be held for 80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. If you need more information on the question paper structure, you can download the latest copy of the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Question Paper 2025-26. It is advised to solve the specimen papers daily to improve your preparations and also focus on time management.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper Pattern 2025-26

Students must also have perfect ideas regarding the pattern that will be followed by CISCE to construct the question paper so that they get familiar with the exam pattern. Check the detailed paper pattern here:

Section

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Internal Choice

A

Very Short Answer (VSA) (16 subparts)

1

1

16

No

B

Short Answer (SA)

8

4

32

Yes (in 2 questions)

C

Long Answer (LA)

4

8

32

Yes (in 1 question)

Total Theory

  

13

  

80

 

Project Work

      

20

 

Grand Total

      

100

 

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26

The theory component of Business Studies would be attempted for 70 marks. The chapters that need to be referred for completion of the theory part of Business Studies are considered as units in the following table given in advance for the study:

PAPER I - THEORY

UNIT

Sub Unit

Marks

1. Human Resource Management

(i) Introduction to Human Resource Management.

(ii) Job and Manpower planning.

(iii) Staff Recruitment.

(iv) Staff Selection.

(v) Staff Training.

(vi) Staff Morale.

(vii) Staff Motivation.

(viii)Staff Remuneration.

(ix) Staff Leadership.

(x) Staff Appraisal.

(xi) Staff Promotion and Transfer.

(xii) Staff Separation.

(xiii) Emerging trends in Human Resources.

80

2. Business communication and

Correspondence

(i) Business Communication

(ii) Business Correspondence

(iii) Current trends in Business Communication: E-mail and video conferencing.

3. Business Size and Finance

(i) Various business entities.

(ii) Sources of business finance

4. Globalisation and recent trends in Business.

(i) Globalisation.

(ii) e-Business.

(iii) Outsourcing.

(iv) Types of Outsourcing.

(v) Online means of conducting business.

5. Business Regulators and Intermediaries

(i) Regulators and Intermediaries.

(ii) Role of Regulators and Intermediaries.

PAPER II - PROJECT WORK

(Two projects from any topic covered in Theory)

20

TOTAL

100

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Practical Blueprint 2025-26

The practical examination will be held for 30 marks for Business Studies. The students can refer to the following table for the same examination pattern:

Overall format

1 mark

Content

4 marks

Findings

2 marks

Viva-voce based on the Project

3 marks

The ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern for the 2025-26 session requires a planned and effective preparation strategy. Marking a crucial 80 for the theory paper and 20 for the Project Work, the students will have to be well-versed in the six major units of study specified in the business studies syllabus. The theory paper has three segments: VSA (16), SA (32), and LA (32) marks, requiring the students to be equally well-versed in the primary concepts of the subject and analytical capabilities for the short answer and analytical writing in the longer answer segments respectively.

