ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26 is published online on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. A total of five chapters will be taught in the curriculum as per the new ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26. There will be a project work of 20 marks. The theory exam will be held for 80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. If you need more information on the question paper structure, you can download the latest copy of the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Question Paper 2025-26. It is advised to solve the specimen papers daily to improve your preparations and also focus on time management.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Paper Pattern 2025-26

Students must also have perfect ideas regarding the pattern that will be followed by CISCE to construct the question paper so that they get familiar with the exam pattern. Check the detailed paper pattern here: