ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern: In this article we are providing students with the essential subject-wise marking scheme and weightage required for strategic preparation. This confirms the continuation of the rigorous dual-component assessment system, which divides total marks between an external Written Theory Paper and a compulsory Internal Assessment/Practical component.
Science stream students must prepare for the established 70 marks Theory + 30 marks Practical split, while subjects like Mathematics and Commerce adhere to an 80 marks Theory + 20 marks Project structure. This final, official marking scheme is the roadmap for all students, detailing the exact unit-wise weightage that will dictate the focus of the 3-hour theory examinations. Mastering this pattern is the single most effective way to optimize revision and ensure high scores in the 2026 final results.
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026:
Understanding the examination structure is the first step to achieving academic success. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) follows a clear, two-part assessment system for most subjects in the ISC Class 12 curriculum.
Core Components of the ISC Class 12 Assessment
The evaluation for most subjects is based on a total of 100 marks and is divided into two broad elements:
-
Written Examination Theory Paper: The primary component assessing conceptual knowledge.
-
Internal Assessment / Practical Work / Project Work: Evaluates application skills, laboratory work, and in-depth project research.
The following table shows the general weightage assigned to each component.
General Marking Structure of ISC Class 12
The ISC Class 12 examination evaluates each subject on a scale of 100 total marks. The assessment is divided into two primary parts, and the split depends on the subject stream:
|
Component
|
Standard Subjects (Commerce/Humanities)
|
Science Subjects
|
English (Paper 2)
|
Written Theory Paper
|
80 Marks (80% Weightage)
|
70 Marks (70% Weightage)
|
100 Marks (100% Weightage)
|
Internal/Practical/Project
|
20 Marks (20% Weightage)
|
30 Marks (30% Weightage)
|
0 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
100
|
100
Note: The Medium of Examination for all papers is English, and the Duration of the Theory Exam for most subjects is 3 hours.
ISC Class 12 Detailed Subject-Wise Exam Pattern 2025-26
Preparation strategy must align with the official mark split, particularly the change from 80/20 to 70/30 for Science subjects:
Science Stream
|
Subject
|
Theory Marks
|
Practical Marks
|
Practical Breakdown
|
Physics
|
70
|
30
|
Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)
|
Chemistry
|
70
|
30
|
Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)
|
Biology
|
70
|
30
|
Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)
|
Mathematics
|
80
|
20
|
Internal Assessment/Project Work
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Component
|
Marks Allocated
|
A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)
|
70 Marks
|
Section A (Compulsory)
|
14 Marks
|
Section B
|
14 Marks
|
Section C
|
27 Marks
|
Section D
|
15 Marks
|
B. Internal Assessment (Paper II)
|
30 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
15 Marks
|
Project Work
|
10 Marks
|
Practical File
|
5 Marks
|
TOTAL MARKS
|
100 Marks
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Component
|
Marks Allocated
|
I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)
|
70 Marks
|
Physical Chemistry
|
25 Marks
|
Inorganic Chemistry
|
14 Marks
|
Organic Chemistry
|
31 Marks
|
II. Practical & Project Work (Paper II)
|
30 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
15 Marks
|
Project Work
|
10 Marks
|
Practical File
|
5 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
100 Marks
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Component
|
Marks Allocated
|
I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)
|
80 Marks
|
Section A (Compulsory)
|
65 Marks
|
Section B (Optional)
|
15 Marks
|
Section C (Optional)
|
15 Marks
|
II. Project Work (Paper II)
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Component
|
Marks Allocated
|
A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)
|
70 Marks
|
B. Practical, Project & File (Paper II)
|
30 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
15 Marks
|
Project Work
|
10 Marks
|
Practical File
|
5 Marks
|
TOTAL MARKS
|
100 Marks
Commerce & Humanities Stream
|
Subject
|
Theory Marks
|
Internal/Project Marks
|
Accounts
|
80
|
20 (Project Work)
|
Business Studies
|
80
|
20 (Project Work)
|
Commerce
|
80
|
20 (Internal Assessment)
|
History / Political Science
|
80
|
20 (Project Work)
Language Subjects
|
Subject
|
Theory Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
English Paper 1 (Language)
|
80
|
20 (Listening & Speaking Skills)
|
English Paper 2 (Literature)
|
100
|
0
Key Takeaway for ISC 2026 Students
-
Science students must allocate significant time to Practical and Project work, as it constitutes 30% of the total score.
-
Non-Science students benefit from the consistent 80/20 split, where the 20 marks from Internal/Project Work are critical for boosting the final percentage.
The ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-2026 is meticulously designed to ensure comprehensive evaluation across conceptual knowledge and practical application. By strategically mastering the official subject-wise marking scheme paying close attention to the 70/30 or 80/20 mark distribution and the precise unit weightage students can optimize their study schedules.
