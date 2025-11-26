Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Subject-Wise Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme, and Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 26, 2025, 17:06 IST

Check the latest ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26 with revised question paper pattern, detailed subject-wise marking scheme, section-wise weightage, and key changes for Science, Commerce, and Humanities. Prepare effectively for the 2026 board exams.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern: In this article we are providing students with the essential subject-wise marking scheme and weightage required for strategic preparation. This confirms the continuation of the rigorous dual-component assessment system, which divides total marks between an external Written Theory Paper and a compulsory Internal Assessment/Practical component.

Science stream students must prepare for the established 70 marks Theory + 30 marks Practical split, while subjects like Mathematics and Commerce adhere to an 80 marks Theory + 20 marks Project structure. This final, official marking scheme is the roadmap for all students, detailing the exact unit-wise weightage that will dictate the focus of the 3-hour theory examinations. Mastering this pattern is the single most effective way to optimize revision and ensure high scores in the 2026 final results.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: 

Understanding the examination structure is the first step to achieving academic success. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) follows a clear, two-part assessment system for most subjects in the ISC Class 12 curriculum.

Core Components of the ISC Class 12 Assessment

The evaluation for most subjects is based on a total of 100 marks and is divided into two broad elements:

  1. Written Examination Theory Paper: The primary component assessing conceptual knowledge.

  2. Internal Assessment / Practical Work / Project Work: Evaluates application skills, laboratory work, and in-depth project research.

The following table shows the general weightage assigned to each component.

General Marking Structure of ISC Class 12 

The ISC Class 12 examination evaluates each subject on a scale of 100 total marks. The assessment is divided into two primary parts, and the split depends on the subject stream:

Component

Standard Subjects (Commerce/Humanities)

Science Subjects

English (Paper 2)

Written Theory Paper

80 Marks (80% Weightage)

70 Marks (70% Weightage)

100 Marks (100% Weightage)

Internal/Practical/Project

20 Marks (20% Weightage)

30 Marks (30% Weightage)

0 Marks

Total Marks

100

100

100

Note: The Medium of Examination for all papers is English, and the Duration of the Theory Exam for most subjects is 3 hours.

ISC Class 12 Detailed Subject-Wise Exam Pattern 2025-26

Preparation strategy must align with the official mark split, particularly the change from 80/20 to 70/30 for Science subjects:

Science Stream

Subject

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Practical Breakdown

Physics

70

30

Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)

Chemistry

70

30

Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)

Biology

70

30

Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5)

Mathematics

80

20

Internal Assessment/Project Work

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Component

Marks Allocated

A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)

70 Marks

Section A (Compulsory)

14 Marks

Section B

14 Marks

Section C

27 Marks

Section D

15 Marks

B. Internal Assessment (Paper II)

30 Marks

Practical Examination

15 Marks

Project Work

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

TOTAL MARKS

100 Marks

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Component

Marks Allocated

I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)

70 Marks

Physical Chemistry

25 Marks

Inorganic Chemistry

14 Marks

Organic Chemistry

31 Marks

II. Practical & Project Work (Paper II)

30 Marks

Practical Examination

15 Marks

Project Work

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

TOTAL

100 Marks

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Component

Marks Allocated

I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)

80 Marks

Section A (Compulsory)

65 Marks

Section B (Optional)

15 Marks

Section C (Optional)

15 Marks

II. Project Work (Paper II)

20 Marks

Total Marks

100 Marks

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Component

Marks Allocated

A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I)

70 Marks

B. Practical, Project & File (Paper II)

30 Marks

Practical Examination

15 Marks

Project Work

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

TOTAL MARKS

100 Marks

Commerce & Humanities Stream

Subject

Theory Marks

Internal/Project Marks

Accounts

80

20 (Project Work)

Business Studies

80

20 (Project Work)

Commerce

80

20 (Internal Assessment)

History / Political Science

80

20 (Project Work)

Language Subjects

Subject

Theory Marks

Internal Assessment

English Paper 1 (Language)

80

20 (Listening & Speaking Skills)

English Paper 2 (Literature)

100

0

Key Takeaway for ISC 2026 Students

  • Science students must allocate significant time to Practical and Project work, as it constitutes 30% of the total score.

  • Non-Science students benefit from the consistent 80/20 split, where the 20 marks from Internal/Project Work are critical for boosting the final percentage.

The ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-2026 is meticulously designed to ensure comprehensive evaluation across conceptual knowledge and practical application. By strategically mastering the official subject-wise marking scheme paying close attention to the 70/30 or 80/20 mark distribution and the precise unit weightage students can optimize their study schedules.

