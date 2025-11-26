ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern: In this article we are providing students with the essential subject-wise marking scheme and weightage required for strategic preparation. This confirms the continuation of the rigorous dual-component assessment system, which divides total marks between an external Written Theory Paper and a compulsory Internal Assessment/Practical component. Science stream students must prepare for the established 70 marks Theory + 30 marks Practical split, while subjects like Mathematics and Commerce adhere to an 80 marks Theory + 20 marks Project structure. This final, official marking scheme is the roadmap for all students, detailing the exact unit-wise weightage that will dictate the focus of the 3-hour theory examinations. Mastering this pattern is the single most effective way to optimize revision and ensure high scores in the 2026 final results.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Understanding the examination structure is the first step to achieving academic success. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) follows a clear, two-part assessment system for most subjects in the ISC Class 12 curriculum. Core Components of the ISC Class 12 Assessment The evaluation for most subjects is based on a total of 100 marks and is divided into two broad elements: Written Examination Theory Paper: The primary component assessing conceptual knowledge. Internal Assessment / Practical Work / Project Work: Evaluates application skills, laboratory work, and in-depth project research. The following table shows the general weightage assigned to each component. General Marking Structure of ISC Class 12 The ISC Class 12 examination evaluates each subject on a scale of 100 total marks. The assessment is divided into two primary parts, and the split depends on the subject stream:

Component Standard Subjects (Commerce/Humanities) Science Subjects English (Paper 2) Written Theory Paper 80 Marks (80% Weightage) 70 Marks (70% Weightage) 100 Marks (100% Weightage) Internal/Practical/Project 20 Marks (20% Weightage) 30 Marks (30% Weightage) 0 Marks Total Marks 100 100 100 Note: The Medium of Examination for all papers is English, and the Duration of the Theory Exam for most subjects is 3 hours. ISC Class 12 Detailed Subject-Wise Exam Pattern 2025-26 Preparation strategy must align with the official mark split, particularly the change from 80/20 to 70/30 for Science subjects: Science Stream Subject Theory Marks Practical Marks Practical Breakdown Physics 70 30 Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5) Chemistry 70 30 Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5) Biology 70 30 Practical (15) + Project Work (10) + Practical File (5) Mathematics 80 20 Internal Assessment/Project Work

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Component Marks Allocated A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I) 70 Marks Section A (Compulsory) 14 Marks Section B 14 Marks Section C 27 Marks Section D 15 Marks B. Internal Assessment (Paper II) 30 Marks Practical Examination 15 Marks Project Work 10 Marks Practical File 5 Marks TOTAL MARKS 100 Marks ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Component Marks Allocated I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I) 70 Marks Physical Chemistry 25 Marks Inorganic Chemistry 14 Marks Organic Chemistry 31 Marks II. Practical & Project Work (Paper II) 30 Marks Practical Examination 15 Marks Project Work 10 Marks Practical File 5 Marks TOTAL 100 Marks

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Component Marks Allocated I. Written Theory Paper (Paper I) 80 Marks Section A (Compulsory) 65 Marks Section B (Optional) 15 Marks Section C (Optional) 15 Marks II. Project Work (Paper II) 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Marks ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Component Marks Allocated A. Written Theory Paper (Paper I) 70 Marks B. Practical, Project & File (Paper II) 30 Marks Practical Examination 15 Marks Project Work 10 Marks Practical File 5 Marks TOTAL MARKS 100 Marks Commerce & Humanities Stream Subject Theory Marks Internal/Project Marks Accounts 80 20 (Project Work) Business Studies 80 20 (Project Work) Commerce 80 20 (Internal Assessment) History / Political Science 80 20 (Project Work)