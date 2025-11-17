School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 17:15 IST

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 is scheduled for 30 March 2026, and understanding the ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 is essential for effective preparation. A clear overview of the marking scheme, question format, and topic-wise weightage helps students plan their studies strategically and perform confidently in the board examination.

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 30 March 2026, and students must be well aware of the exam pattern before starting their final revision. Understanding the paper structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage helps students prepare smartly and score higher marks in the board exam. 

The subject includes a mix of objective, short-answer, long-answer, and case-study-based questions, making it essential for students to study each unit thoroughly. In this article, we have provided the complete ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 along with section-wise and topic-wise distribution to guide your preparation effectively.

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the marking scheme, paper format, and types of questions asked in the exam. Check the table below for more details.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Project)

Exam Duration

3 Hours (Theory Paper)

Paper Structure

Paper 1: Theory (80 Marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 Marks)

Question Types

Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, Case Study

Mode of Examination

Offline, Pen-and-Paper

Official Website

cisce.org

Students can go through the table below to understand the complete ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26. It will help them know the marking scheme, question types, and paper structure for effective preparation.

Aspect

Details

Total Marks

100 (80 marks for theory + 20 marks for project/internal assessment)

Duration

3 hours (theory paper)

Paper Structure

Paper 1: Theory (80 marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 marks)

Theory Paper Sections

Section A: Short-answer questions (20 marks, compulsory)

Section B: Long-answer questions (60 marks, choose 3 out of 5)

Section C: Case study/thematic questions (20 marks, choose 1 out of 2)

Question Types

Objective, short answer, long answer, case study analysis

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 Question Paper Pattern:

Section

Description

Marks

Details

A

Short-answer questions (Compulsory)

20

Objective/Short-answer type questions covering the entire syllabus

B

Long-answer questions (Choose 3 out of 5)

60

Detailed descriptive questions (20 marks each)

C

Case study/thematic questions (Choose 1 out of 2)

20

Analytical or application-based questions

Total (Theory Paper)

80

  

Project Work

20

Internal assessment and project work

Grand Total

100

  

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage

Check the table below for the detailed ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26. It highlights the topic-wise weightage to help you plan your preparation effectively.

Section

Unit No.

Topics Covered

Estimated Weightage

Constitution and Government

1

Forms of Government; Unitary/Federal; Parliamentary/Presidential

10–12

2

Constitution: Types, Merits, Amending Procedures

8–10

3

Franchise & Representation: Political Parties, Systems

10–12

4

Legislature: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison

8–10

5

Executive: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison

8–10

6

Judiciary: Indian/US, Independence, Review

8–10

Indian Democracy

7

Indian Constitution: Preamble, Features

8–10

8

Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles

8–10

(Others/Intermediary topics including local government, challenges to democracy, etc.)

4–6

Understanding the ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 helps students prepare with clarity and confidence. With proper knowledge of the marking scheme, question format, and topic-wise weightage, students can plan their revision more effectively. A structured preparation approach ensures better performance in the board exam.

