ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 30 March 2026, and students must be well aware of the exam pattern before starting their final revision. Understanding the paper structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage helps students prepare smartly and score higher marks in the board exam.

The subject includes a mix of objective, short-answer, long-answer, and case-study-based questions, making it essential for students to study each unit thoroughly. In this article, we have provided the complete ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 along with section-wise and topic-wise distribution to guide your preparation effectively.