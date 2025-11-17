ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 30 March 2026, and students must be well aware of the exam pattern before starting their final revision. Understanding the paper structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage helps students prepare smartly and score higher marks in the board exam.
The subject includes a mix of objective, short-answer, long-answer, and case-study-based questions, making it essential for students to study each unit thoroughly. In this article, we have provided the complete ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 along with section-wise and topic-wise distribution to guide your preparation effectively.
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the marking scheme, paper format, and types of questions asked in the exam. Check the table below for more details.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Project)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours (Theory Paper)
|
Paper Structure
|
Paper 1: Theory (80 Marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 Marks)
|
Question Types
|
Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, Case Study
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline, Pen-and-Paper
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students can go through the table below to understand the complete ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26. It will help them know the marking scheme, question types, and paper structure for effective preparation.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Total Marks
|
100 (80 marks for theory + 20 marks for project/internal assessment)
|
Duration
|
3 hours (theory paper)
|
Paper Structure
|
Paper 1: Theory (80 marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 marks)
|
Theory Paper Sections
|
Section A: Short-answer questions (20 marks, compulsory)
|
Section B: Long-answer questions (60 marks, choose 3 out of 5)
|
Section C: Case study/thematic questions (20 marks, choose 1 out of 2)
|
Question Types
|
Objective, short answer, long answer, case study analysis
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
Students can check the table below for the ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 Question Paper Pattern:
|
Section
|
Description
|
Marks
|
Details
|
A
|
Short-answer questions (Compulsory)
|
20
|
Objective/Short-answer type questions covering the entire syllabus
|
B
|
Long-answer questions (Choose 3 out of 5)
|
60
|
Detailed descriptive questions (20 marks each)
|
C
|
Case study/thematic questions (Choose 1 out of 2)
|
20
|
Analytical or application-based questions
|
Total (Theory Paper)
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
|
Internal assessment and project work
|
Grand Total
|
100
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage
Check the table below for the detailed ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26. It highlights the topic-wise weightage to help you plan your preparation effectively.
|
Section
|
Unit No.
|
Topics Covered
|
Estimated Weightage
|
Constitution and Government
|
1
|
Forms of Government; Unitary/Federal; Parliamentary/Presidential
|
10–12
|
2
|
Constitution: Types, Merits, Amending Procedures
|
8–10
|
3
|
Franchise & Representation: Political Parties, Systems
|
10–12
|
4
|
Legislature: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison
|
8–10
|
5
|
Executive: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison
|
8–10
|
6
|
Judiciary: Indian/US, Independence, Review
|
8–10
|
Indian Democracy
|
7
|
Indian Constitution: Preamble, Features
|
8–10
|
8
|
Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles
|
8–10
|
(Others/Intermediary topics including local government, challenges to democracy, etc.)
|
4–6
Understanding the ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 helps students prepare with clarity and confidence. With proper knowledge of the marking scheme, question format, and topic-wise weightage, students can plan their revision more effectively. A structured preparation approach ensures better performance in the board exam.
