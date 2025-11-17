School Holiday on 17 November
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 17, 2025, 18:05 IST

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics syllabus for 2025-26 is highly rationalized, retaining the significant content deletions from previous years. This includes the removal of specific sub-topics and exercises from Calculus (like Definite Integral as a Limit of a Sum) and Probability (like Binomial Distribution). The aim is to reduce academic load and emphasize core concepts for competitive exams. Students must carefully refer to the detailed list of deleted sections to focus preparation solely on the evaluative material.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Mathematics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, exercises, and detailed sections from the NCERT textbooks, particularly affecting major units like Calculus, Algebra, and Three-Dimensional Geometry.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate 30% content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core mathematical concepts, logical reasoning, and essential problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams. 

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:

Unit Name

Chapter Name

Deleted Topic

Relations and Functions 

Relations and Functions

composite functions, the inverse of a function

Relations and Functions 

Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Algebra

Matrices 

Concept of elementary row and column operations. 

Algebra

Determinants

properties of determinants

Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

  • derivative of a composite function

  • Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value

  • Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Calculus

Applications of Derivatives

  • tangents and normals

  • use of derivatives in approximation

Calculus

Integrals

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum

Calculus

Applications of the Integrals

The area between any of the two above-mentioned curves

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

scalar triple product of vectors

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Three - dimensional Geometry

  • coplanar  lines

  • Cartesian and vector equation of a plane.

  • The angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane

Linear Programming

Linear Programming

  • different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems

  • mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

Probability

Probability

variance of random variable

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Topic List 2026

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

7: Integrals

290–291, 293–298, 298–299, 613–616

7.2.1 Geometrical Interpretation of Indefinite Integral, 

7.2.3 Comparison between Differentiation and Integration, 

7.8.3 Type of Integral, 

7.7.1 Definite Integral as the Limit of a Sum

7: Integrals

  

Ques. 19, 32, 40, and 44 (Exercise 7.1), 

Ques. 2 in the Summary, (xiv) and (xv) in Some Standard Integrals

8: Application of Integrals

363–365, 366–372, 373–376, 377

8.2.1 The Area of the Region Bounded by a Curve and a Line; 

Ques. 3 and 6–11 (Exercise 8.1)

8: Application of Integrals

  

8.3 Area between Two Curves (Examples 11, 13, and 14), 

Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18–19 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Two Points of the Summary

9: Differential Equations

385–391, 415, 420–422

9.4 Formation of Differential Equations whose General Solution is Given (Example 25), 

Ques. 3, 5, and 15 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Point Six of the Summary

10: Vector Algebra

618–619, 619–622

10.7 Scalar Triple Product, 

10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors

11: Three-Dimensional Geometry

465, 469–471, 477–478, 479–497, 497–499, 500–501, 502–503

11.2.1 Relation between the Direction Cosines of a Line, 

11.5.2 Equation of a Line Passing through Two Given Points (Ques. 8–9 in Exercise 11.2)

11: Three-Dimensional Geometry

  

11.6 Plane, 

11.7 Coplanarity of Two Lines, 

11.8 Angle between Two Planes, 

11.9 Distance of a Point from a Line, 

11.10 Angle between a Line and a Plane, 

Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19, 21–23 (Miscellaneous Exercise), 

Summary Points 13, 20–24

12: Linear Programming

514–527, 528–529

12.3 Different Types of Linear Programming Problems (Summary Points 2–9)

13: Probability

557–558, 558–559, 559–564, 565–571, 572–578, 579–581, 583, 585–586

13.6 Random Variables and its Probability Distributions (Examples 22 and 23), 

13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random Variable, 

13.6.2 Mean of Random Variables, 

13.6.3 Variance of a Random Variable, 

13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distribution (Example 34 and 35), 

Ques. 5–7, 9–11 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last 3 Points of the Summary

Answers

594, 596–599, 601, 604–612

Answers of Exercises 7.1, 8.1, 11.1 & 13.1

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

Latest Education News