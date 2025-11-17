CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Mathematics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, exercises, and detailed sections from the NCERT textbooks, particularly affecting major units like Calculus, Algebra, and Three-Dimensional Geometry.
This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate 30% content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core mathematical concepts, logical reasoning, and essential problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026
From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:
Unit Name
Chapter Name
Deleted Topic
Relations and Functions
Relations and Functions
composite functions, the inverse of a function
Relations and Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions
Algebra
Matrices
Concept of elementary row and column operations.
Algebra
Determinants
properties of determinants
Calculus
Continuity and Differentiability
|
|
|
Calculus
Integrals
Definite integrals as a limit of a sum
Calculus
Applications of the Integrals
The area between any of the two above-mentioned curves
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
Vectors
scalar triple product of vectors
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
Three - dimensional Geometry
|
|
|
Probability
Probability
variance of random variable
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Topic List 2026
Chapter
Page No.
Dropped Topics/Chapters
7: Integrals
290–291, 293–298, 298–299, 613–616
7.2.1 Geometrical Interpretation of Indefinite Integral,
7.2.3 Comparison between Differentiation and Integration,
7.8.3 Type of Integral,
7.7.1 Definite Integral as the Limit of a Sum
7: Integrals
Ques. 19, 32, 40, and 44 (Exercise 7.1),
Ques. 2 in the Summary, (xiv) and (xv) in Some Standard Integrals
8: Application of Integrals
363–365, 366–372, 373–376, 377
|
8.2.1 The Area of the Region Bounded by a Curve and a Line;
Ques. 3 and 6–11 (Exercise 8.1)
8: Application of Integrals
8.3 Area between Two Curves (Examples 11, 13, and 14),
Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18–19 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Two Points of the Summary
9: Differential Equations
385–391, 415, 420–422
|
9.4 Formation of Differential Equations whose General Solution is Given (Example 25),
Ques. 3, 5, and 15 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Point Six of the Summary
10: Vector Algebra
618–619, 619–622
|
10.7 Scalar Triple Product,
10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors
11: Three-Dimensional Geometry
465, 469–471, 477–478, 479–497, 497–499, 500–501, 502–503
|
11.2.1 Relation between the Direction Cosines of a Line,
11.5.2 Equation of a Line Passing through Two Given Points (Ques. 8–9 in Exercise 11.2)
11: Three-Dimensional Geometry
11.6 Plane,
11.7 Coplanarity of Two Lines,
11.8 Angle between Two Planes,
11.9 Distance of a Point from a Line,
11.10 Angle between a Line and a Plane,
Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19, 21–23 (Miscellaneous Exercise),
Summary Points 13, 20–24
12: Linear Programming
514–527, 528–529
|
12.3 Different Types of Linear Programming Problems (Summary Points 2–9)
13: Probability
557–558, 558–559, 559–564, 565–571, 572–578, 579–581, 583, 585–586
|
13.6 Random Variables and its Probability Distributions (Examples 22 and 23),
13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random Variable,
13.6.2 Mean of Random Variables,
13.6.3 Variance of a Random Variable,
13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distribution (Example 34 and 35),
Ques. 5–7, 9–11 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last 3 Points of the Summary
Answers
594, 596–599, 601, 604–612
Answers of Exercises 7.1, 8.1, 11.1 & 13.1
