CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Mathematics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, exercises, and detailed sections from the NCERT textbooks, particularly affecting major units like Calculus, Algebra, and Three-Dimensional Geometry.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate 30% content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core mathematical concepts, logical reasoning, and essential problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams.