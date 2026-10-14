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TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 16:56 IST

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been released by DGE Tamil Nadu. Check subject wise exam dates, practical exam schedule, timings, important dates and steps to download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 timetable PDF. 

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing
TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, on October 14, 2026. As per the announced schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 theory exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the practical examinations will be held in February 2027, before the theory papers begin. Students appearing for the Class 12 board exams can now plan their preparation and revision with a clear idea of the subject-wise dates, exam timings and the gaps between papers. The complete TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 is available in PDF format on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, and students are advised to download it and cross-check their exam dates carefully. Scroll for complete details.

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Overview

Students preparing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams can get a quick summary of the important details from the overview table below. It covers the conducting body, exam dates, timings and other key highlights of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 at a glance.

Particulars

Details

Name of the Exam

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 (Class 12) Public Examination 2027

Conducting Body

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu

Time Table Release Date

October 14, 2026

Practical Exam Dates

February 8 to February 18, 2027

Theory Exam Dates

March 3 to March 29, 2027

Exam Timings

10:00 AM to 1:15 PM

Exam Duration

3 Hours 15 Minutes

Official Website

dge.tn.gov.in

DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Important Dates

Students can go through the complete list of important dates related to the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 public examination 2027 in the table given below. The DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 was announced along with the schedules for the 10th and 11th standard exams, giving students enough time to prepare.

Event

Date

Release of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027

October 14, 2026

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exams 2027

February 8 to February 18, 2027

TN 12th Public Theory Exams 2027

March 3 to March 29, 2027

TN 12th Result 2027

Expected in May 2027 (tentative)

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will be made available soon. The PDF contains the day-wise and subject-wise schedule of the March 2027 exams, along with the exam timings, the reading time allotted before each paper and the instructions issued by the board. Once downloaded, it is a good idea to take a printout and stick it on the study table so that the exam dates are always visible during preparation. 

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF (Available Soon)

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 lists the exam dates for all Part I, Part II and Part III subjects of the HSC +2 stream. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table below and plan their revision accordingly.

Exam Date

Day

Subjects

March 3, 2027

Wednesday

Part I – Tamil and Other Language Subjects

March 8, 2027

Monday

Part II – English

March 12, 2027

Friday

Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

March 15, 2027

Monday

Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

March 19, 2027

Friday

Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

March 23, 2027

Tuesday

Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

March 29, 2027

Monday

Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Official Website

DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been published on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The portal also hosts the hall tickets, exam notifications and result updates for the HSC +2 examination, so students should keep checking it regularly for the latest announcements. Any change or correction in the schedule will be updated only on this website.

  • Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in

How to Download the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027?

Candidates who wish to download the official timetable PDF can follow the simple steps given below. The entire process takes only a couple of minutes and works on both mobile and desktop browsers.

  • Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on the “Timetable” tab available on the homepage
  • Select the link for the HSC (Class 12) Public Examination March 2027 Time Table
  • The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will open on the screen
  • Download the PDF and save it, or take a printout for future reference

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027

Tamil Nadu Class 12 practical exam dates 2027 have been scheduled before the theory examinations, so that students can focus fully on the written papers from March onwards. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools under the supervision of internal and external examiners, and the marks awarded here are added to the final board score, making it important for students to attend without fail.

Event

Date

TN Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027

February 8 to February 18, 2027

Mode of Exam

Conducted at respective schools

Applicable For

Students of Science and Vocational streams with practical subjects

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam 2027: Exam Timings and Duration

Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exams must report to the exam hall well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket. As per the official schedule, the exams will begin at 10:00 AM and end at 1:15 PM, and the timing breakup is explained in the table below.

Exam Schedule

Timing

Reading the Question Paper

10:00 AM to 10:10 AM

Verification of Particulars by the Candidate

10:10 AM to 10:15 AM

Duration of the Examination

10:15 AM to 1:15 PM

Total Exam Duration

3 Hours 15 Minutes

TN 12th Public Exam 2027: Important Instructions for Students

Students must follow the exam day instructions issued by the board strictly, as violating any rule can lead to cancellation of the paper. The instructions listed below will help every candidate avoid last-minute confusion and appear for the exam with complete confidence.

  • Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush
  • Carry the hall ticket every day without fail, as no candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without it
  • Also carry a valid school ID or any government-issued photo ID for verification purposes
  • Do not carry mobile phones, calculators, smart watches or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall
  • Carry only permitted stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers and a scale in a transparent pouch
  • Read the question paper carefully during the 10 minutes of reading time before starting to write
  • Fill in the register number and other required details on the answer sheet correctly before attempting the questions
  • Utilise the full exam duration wisely and keep at least 10 minutes at the end to revise the answers
  • Follow all the instructions given by the invigilators and maintain discipline inside the exam hall
  • Avoid any kind of malpractice, as strict action will be taken against students found guilty
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 16:39 IST
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