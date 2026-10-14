TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing
TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been released by DGE Tamil Nadu. Check subject wise exam dates, practical exam schedule, timings, important dates and steps to download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 timetable PDF.
TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, on October 14, 2026. As per the announced schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 theory exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the practical examinations will be held in February 2027, before the theory papers begin. Students appearing for the Class 12 board exams can now plan their preparation and revision with a clear idea of the subject-wise dates, exam timings and the gaps between papers. The complete TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 is available in PDF format on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, and students are advised to download it and cross-check their exam dates carefully. Scroll for complete details.
TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Overview
Students preparing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams can get a quick summary of the important details from the overview table below. It covers the conducting body, exam dates, timings and other key highlights of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Name of the Exam
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Tamil Nadu HSC +2 (Class 12) Public Examination 2027
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Conducting Body
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Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
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Time Table Release Date
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October 14, 2026
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Practical Exam Dates
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February 8 to February 18, 2027
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Theory Exam Dates
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March 3 to March 29, 2027
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Exam Timings
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10:00 AM to 1:15 PM
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
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Official Website
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dge.tn.gov.in
DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Important Dates
Students can go through the complete list of important dates related to the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 public examination 2027 in the table given below. The DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 was announced along with the schedules for the 10th and 11th standard exams, giving students enough time to prepare.
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Event
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Date
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Release of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027
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October 14, 2026
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Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exams 2027
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February 8 to February 18, 2027
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TN 12th Public Theory Exams 2027
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March 3 to March 29, 2027
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TN 12th Result 2027
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Expected in May 2027 (tentative)
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will be made available soon. The PDF contains the day-wise and subject-wise schedule of the March 2027 exams, along with the exam timings, the reading time allotted before each paper and the instructions issued by the board. Once downloaded, it is a good idea to take a printout and stick it on the study table so that the exam dates are always visible during preparation.
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF (Available Soon)
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Dates
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 lists the exam dates for all Part I, Part II and Part III subjects of the HSC +2 stream. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table below and plan their revision accordingly.
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Exam Date
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Day
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Subjects
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March 3, 2027
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Wednesday
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Part I – Tamil and Other Language Subjects
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March 8, 2027
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Monday
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Part II – English
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March 12, 2027
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Friday
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Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography
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March 15, 2027
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Monday
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Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering
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March 19, 2027
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Friday
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Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship
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March 23, 2027
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Tuesday
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Physics, Economics, Employability Skills
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March 29, 2027
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Monday
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Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Official Website
DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been published on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The portal also hosts the hall tickets, exam notifications and result updates for the HSC +2 examination, so students should keep checking it regularly for the latest announcements. Any change or correction in the schedule will be updated only on this website.
- Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in
How to Download the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027?
Candidates who wish to download the official timetable PDF can follow the simple steps given below. The entire process takes only a couple of minutes and works on both mobile and desktop browsers.
- Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on the “Timetable” tab available on the homepage
- Select the link for the HSC (Class 12) Public Examination March 2027 Time Table
- The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will open on the screen
- Download the PDF and save it, or take a printout for future reference
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027
Tamil Nadu Class 12 practical exam dates 2027 have been scheduled before the theory examinations, so that students can focus fully on the written papers from March onwards. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools under the supervision of internal and external examiners, and the marks awarded here are added to the final board score, making it important for students to attend without fail.
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Event
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Date
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TN Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027
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February 8 to February 18, 2027
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Mode of Exam
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Conducted at respective schools
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Applicable For
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Students of Science and Vocational streams with practical subjects
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam 2027: Exam Timings and Duration
Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exams must report to the exam hall well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket. As per the official schedule, the exams will begin at 10:00 AM and end at 1:15 PM, and the timing breakup is explained in the table below.
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Exam Schedule
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Timing
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Reading the Question Paper
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10:00 AM to 10:10 AM
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Verification of Particulars by the Candidate
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10:10 AM to 10:15 AM
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Duration of the Examination
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10:15 AM to 1:15 PM
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Total Exam Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
TN 12th Public Exam 2027: Important Instructions for Students
Students must follow the exam day instructions issued by the board strictly, as violating any rule can lead to cancellation of the paper. The instructions listed below will help every candidate avoid last-minute confusion and appear for the exam with complete confidence.
- Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush
- Carry the hall ticket every day without fail, as no candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without it
- Also carry a valid school ID or any government-issued photo ID for verification purposes
- Do not carry mobile phones, calculators, smart watches or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall
- Carry only permitted stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers and a scale in a transparent pouch
- Read the question paper carefully during the 10 minutes of reading time before starting to write
- Fill in the register number and other required details on the answer sheet correctly before attempting the questions
- Utilise the full exam duration wisely and keep at least 10 minutes at the end to revise the answers
- Follow all the instructions given by the invigilators and maintain discipline inside the exam hall
- Avoid any kind of malpractice, as strict action will be taken against students found guilty
Also Read:
Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT): Check Class 10th 12th Exam Schedule PDF Here
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
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