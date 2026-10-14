TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, on October 14, 2026. As per the announced schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 theory exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the practical examinations will be held in February 2027, before the theory papers begin. Students appearing for the Class 12 board exams can now plan their preparation and revision with a clear idea of the subject-wise dates, exam timings and the gaps between papers. The complete TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 is available in PDF format on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, and students are advised to download it and cross-check their exam dates carefully. Scroll for complete details. TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Overview

Students preparing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams can get a quick summary of the important details from the overview table below. It covers the conducting body, exam dates, timings and other key highlights of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 at a glance. Particulars Details Name of the Exam Tamil Nadu HSC +2 (Class 12) Public Examination 2027 Conducting Body Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu Time Table Release Date October 14, 2026 Practical Exam Dates February 8 to February 18, 2027 Theory Exam Dates March 3 to March 29, 2027 Exam Timings 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Official Website dge.tn.gov.in DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Important Dates Students can go through the complete list of important dates related to the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 public examination 2027 in the table given below. The DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 was announced along with the schedules for the 10th and 11th standard exams, giving students enough time to prepare.

Event Date Release of TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 October 14, 2026 Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exams 2027 February 8 to February 18, 2027 TN 12th Public Theory Exams 2027 March 3 to March 29, 2027 TN 12th Result 2027 Expected in May 2027 (tentative) Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will be made available soon. The PDF contains the day-wise and subject-wise schedule of the March 2027 exams, along with the exam timings, the reading time allotted before each paper and the instructions issued by the board. Once downloaded, it is a good idea to take a printout and stick it on the study table so that the exam dates are always visible during preparation. Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF (Available Soon)

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Dates Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 lists the exam dates for all Part I, Part II and Part III subjects of the HSC +2 stream. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table below and plan their revision accordingly. Exam Date Day Subjects March 3, 2027 Wednesday Part I – Tamil and Other Language Subjects March 8, 2027 Monday Part II – English March 12, 2027 Friday Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography March 15, 2027 Monday Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering March 19, 2027 Friday Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship March 23, 2027 Tuesday Physics, Economics, Employability Skills March 29, 2027 Monday Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Official Website DGE TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 has been published on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The portal also hosts the hall tickets, exam notifications and result updates for the HSC +2 examination, so students should keep checking it regularly for the latest announcements. Any change or correction in the schedule will be updated only on this website. Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in How to Download the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027? Candidates who wish to download the official timetable PDF can follow the simple steps given below. The entire process takes only a couple of minutes and works on both mobile and desktop browsers. Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the “Timetable” tab available on the homepage

Select the link for the HSC (Class 12) Public Examination March 2027 Time Table

The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF will open on the screen

Download the PDF and save it, or take a printout for future reference

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027 Tamil Nadu Class 12 practical exam dates 2027 have been scheduled before the theory examinations, so that students can focus fully on the written papers from March onwards. The practical exams will be conducted at the respective schools under the supervision of internal and external examiners, and the marks awarded here are added to the final board score, making it important for students to attend without fail. Event Date TN Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2027 February 8 to February 18, 2027 Mode of Exam Conducted at respective schools Applicable For Students of Science and Vocational streams with practical subjects Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam 2027: Exam Timings and Duration Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exams must report to the exam hall well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket. As per the official schedule, the exams will begin at 10:00 AM and end at 1:15 PM, and the timing breakup is explained in the table below.