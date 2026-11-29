AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026 To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Check Download Steps
The Bar Council of India is expected to release the AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026 soon. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key for Sets A, B, C and D from allindiabarexamination.com and raise objections within the specified deadline.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 29, 2026, will be able to check and download the provisional answer key once it is released.
The answer key will contain the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. Candidates will be able to use it to compare their responses and calculate their probable scores before the result is announced.
The BCI has not confirmed the official answer key release date yet. According to media reports, the provisional answer key is expected to be released a few days after the examination, tentatively around December 2, 2026. The answer key is expected to be available for all four question paper sets: A, B, C and D.
How To Download AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026?
Candidates will be able to download the AIBE XXII provisional answer key by following these steps:
1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Look for the AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.
3. Click on the provisional answer key link.
4. Select the question paper set (A, B, C or D).
5. The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
6. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026: Objection Window
After releasing the provisional answer key, the BCI is expected to provide candidates with an opportunity to raise objections against the answers. Candidates who find any discrepancies will be able to submit their challenges within the specified deadline.
They may also have to provide supporting documents or evidence to justify their objections and pay the prescribed fee. The objection fee and submission deadline will be announced along with the official notification.
After reviewing the objections, the BCI will release the final answer key. The AIBE 22 result will be prepared based on the final answer key.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the provisional answer key, objection window and result.
ALSO CHECK| AIBE 22 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Qualifying Marks
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.