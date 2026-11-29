The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 22 Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on November 29, 2026, will be able to check and download the provisional answer key once it is released.

The answer key will contain the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. Candidates will be able to use it to compare their responses and calculate their probable scores before the result is announced.

The BCI has not confirmed the official answer key release date yet. According to media reports, the provisional answer key is expected to be released a few days after the examination, tentatively around December 2, 2026. The answer key is expected to be available for all four question paper sets: A, B, C and D.