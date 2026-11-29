December 31, 2026, is a key cutoff for taxpayers, Aadhaar and whatsapp users, sim holders, visa seekers, companies and exporters. Several concessions and compliance windows close that day, while other December deadlines fall earlier. Individuals and businesses must check which dates apply to them, before January 2027. December 2026 Financial Deadlines: ITR, FAST-DS and TDS The last date to file a belated or revised income-tax return for Assessment Year 2026–27 is December 31, subject to applicable conditions. Late filing may attract a fee and interest. Eligible taxpayers can submit Form 1 under the one-time Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) by this date to disclose specified overseas assets or income omitted earlier. The scheme has exclusions, so eligibility must be checked.

Other tax deadlines come sooner. November TDS and TCS deposits are due by December 7. By December 15, taxpayers liable to pay advance tax must have paid at least 75% of estimated annual liability. Specified TDS challan-cum-statements in Form 141 are due on December 30. December 31: Last Date for Aadhaar, SIM and Citizen Services Updates UIDAI’s waiver of the ₹75 fee for updating an email address through the Aadhaar mobile app ends on December 31. The facility has been free since July 1. Separately, telecom platforms face the December 31 deadline to comply with SIM-binding directions. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requires messaging apps—including WhatsApp—to stay linked to an active, KYC-verified SIM card or eSIM in the device. All users are cautioned that if a registered SIM is removed, deactivated, or changed, access on other phones, tablets, or Wi-Fi-only setups without the SIM may face limitations and hurdles after December 31, 2026.

Central government employees should check the deadline for using carried-forward Leave Travel Concession (LTC) from the 2022–25 block. The outward journey must commence by December 31 under the applicable relaxation. Key Deadlines to Remember: December 2026 Date Deadline / Change Who should take note December 7 Deposit November TDS/TCS Employers, businesses and deductors December 15 Pay at least 75% of estimated annual advance tax Advance-tax taxpayers December 30 File specified TDS challan-cum-statements Relevant deductors December 31 File belated or revised ITR for AY 2026–27 Eligible individual taxpayers December 31 Submit FAST-DS Form 1 Eligible taxpayers with specified undisclosed foreign assets or income December 31 Free Aadhaar email update facility ends Aadhaar app users December 31 SIM-binding compliance deadline Messaging and calling app providers December 31 File FY 2025–26 financial statements through AOC-4 and applicable variants Companies December 31 File GSTR-9; GSTR-9C where applicable Businesses covered by annual GST return requirements December 31 RoDTEP scheme validity cutoff Eligible exporters December 31 Cotton import duty exemption ends Cotton importers and textile industry December 31 Raw-sugar import quota deadline Eligible importers December 31 Final date to commence eligible carried-forward LTC journey Central government employees

December 31: Last Date for Companies, GST and trade The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the deadline for companies to file FY26 financial statements in AOC-4 and specified variants until December 31 without additional fees. Annual returns in MGT-7 and MGT-7A have a separate deadline: January 31, 2027. The extension does not extend the AGM deadline. Businesses with turnover above ₹2 crore must file GSTR-9 for FY26 by December 31; GSTR-9C applies above ₹5 crore. Exporters should note that the RoDTEP export incentive scheme is extended until December 31. The duty-free cotton import exemption and raw-sugar import quota also end that day. Also Read;December 2026 to Mark Major Rule Changes: From Fuel, GST, Banking to Medicines, Vehicles - Key Dates, Details, Who's Affected Visa-Free Entry Deadline for Indians on December 31