ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Winners List (2013–2026): Pakistan is the most successful team in the history of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, formerly known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Pakistan has won three titles (2019, 2023 and 2025), followed by Sri Lanka with two titles. India won the inaugural edition in 2013, while Afghanistan claimed its maiden title in 2024.

The Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars is a cricket tournament organised under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). It provides young and emerging cricketers from Asian countries with an opportunity to compete at the continental level.

The competition started in 2013 as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. It has featured teams such as India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A.

Here is the complete list of Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars winners from 2013 to 2026, including champions, runners-up, host countries and final results.