ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Winners List (2013–2026)🏆🏆
Check the complete ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars winners list from 2013 to 2026, including champions, runners-up, host countries, final results and the 2026 semi-final and final schedule.
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Winners List (2013–2026): Pakistan is the most successful team in the history of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, formerly known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
Pakistan has won three titles (2019, 2023 and 2025), followed by Sri Lanka with two titles. India won the inaugural edition in 2013, while Afghanistan claimed its maiden title in 2024.
The Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars is a cricket tournament organised under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). It provides young and emerging cricketers from Asian countries with an opportunity to compete at the continental level.
The competition started in 2013 as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. It has featured teams such as India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A.
Here is the complete list of Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars winners from 2013 to 2026, including champions, runners-up, host countries and final results.
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Winners List (2013–2026)🏆🏆
The following table covers all completed editions and the ongoing 2026 tournament.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
Host Country
|
2013
|
India U23
|
Pakistan U23
|
Singapore
|
2017
|
Sri Lanka U23
|
Pakistan U23
|
Bangladesh
|
2018
|
Sri Lanka U23
|
India U23
|
Sri Lanka / Pakistan
|
2019
|
Pakistan U23
|
Bangladesh U23
|
Bangladesh
|
2020–2022
|
No tournament
|
—
|
—
|
2023
|
Pakistan A
|
India A
|
Sri Lanka
|
2024
|
Afghanistan A
|
Sri Lanka A
|
Oman
|
2025
|
Pakistan A
|
Bangladesh A
|
Qatar
|
2026
|
Yet to be decided
|
Yet to be decided
|
Qatar
Most Successful Teams in ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars History
Pakistan has won the highest number of titles in the tournament's history. Sri Lanka is second on the list with two championships.
|
Team
|
Titles
|
Winning Years
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
2019, 2023, 2025
|
Sri Lanka
|
2
|
2017, 2018
|
India
|
1
|
2013
|
Afghanistan
|
1
|
2024
Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Semi-Final and Final Schedule
The DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is being held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to November 29, 2026. After the group-stage matches, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
According to the BCCI's tournament schedule, the semi-finals will be played on November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29, 2026.
|
Match
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
1st Semi-Final
|
November 26, 2026
|
Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|
2nd Semi-Final
|
November 27, 2026
|
Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|
Final
|
November 29, 2026
|
Semi-final winners
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Who Won the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025?
Pakistan Shaheens won the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 after defeating Bangladesh A in the final through a Super Over on November 23, 2025, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Both teams scored 125 runs in their respective 20 overs. Pakistan then won the Super Over to secure its third title in the tournament.
2025 Final Match Scorecard
|
Match Details
|
Result
|
Final date
|
November 23, 2025
|
Venue
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|
Pakistan Shaheens
|
125 all out (20 overs)
|
Bangladesh A
|
125/9 (20 overs)
|
Match result
|
Pakistan won the Super Over
|
Player of the Match
|
Ahmed Daniyal
|
Player of the Tournament
|
Maaz Sadaqat
Key performances:
-
Saad Masood: Scored 38 runs off 26 balls for Pakistan.
-
Arafat Minhas: Contributed 25 runs.
-
Sufyan Moqim: Took 3 wickets for 11 runs.
-
Ahmed Daniyal: Took 2 wickets for 11 runs and received the Player of the Match award.
-
Maaz Sadaqat: Named Player of the Tournament.
Pakistan needed seven runs in the Super Over and achieved the target in just four balls. Saad Masood hit a boundary during the Super Over to help Pakistan lift the trophy.
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Winners List (2013–2026)🏆🏆
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