The CMAT 2027 cut off is expected to vary across MBA colleges depending on the number of applicants, seat availability, examination difficulty and previous admission trends. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), while participating management institutes determine their admission cutoffs independently. The official CMAT 2027 college-wise cutoffs have not been announced yet. Based on recent admission trends, top institutes such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, Goa Institute of Management and K J Somaiya may require percentiles close to or above 99, while several other colleges accept scores in the 70 to 90 percentile range. Scroll the artcile for further details.

CMAT 2027 Expected Cut Off: Highlights

The CMAT cutoff is the minimum percentile or score considered by an institute for shortlisting candidates for its MBA or PGDM admission process. Each participating college follows its own selection criteria.