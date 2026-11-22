CMAT 2027 Cut Off: Check MBA College-Wise Admission Percentile and Previous Year Trends
Check the expected CMAT 2027 cut off for top MBA colleges, including JBIMS, SIMSREE, KJ Somaiya, GIM and BIMTECH along with previous year trends.
The CMAT 2027 cut off is expected to vary across MBA colleges depending on the number of applicants, seat availability, examination difficulty and previous admission trends. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), while participating management institutes determine their admission cutoffs independently. The official CMAT 2027 college-wise cutoffs have not been announced yet. Based on recent admission trends, top institutes such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, Goa Institute of Management and K J Somaiya may require percentiles close to or above 99, while several other colleges accept scores in the 70 to 90 percentile range. Scroll the artcile for further details.
CMAT 2027 Expected Cut Off: Highlights
The CMAT cutoff is the minimum percentile or score considered by an institute for shortlisting candidates for its MBA or PGDM admission process. Each participating college follows its own selection criteria.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027
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Conducting Authority
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Academic Session
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2027-28
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Exam Level
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National Level
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Exam Date
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February 7, 2027
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours (180 Minutes)
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Type of Questions
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Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
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Total Questions
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100
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Total Marks
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400
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Number of Sections
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5
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Sections
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Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship
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Questions per Section
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20
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Marks per Question
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4 Marks
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Negative Marking
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1 Mark deducted for each incorrect answer
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Medium of Examination
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English
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Official Website
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cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2027 College-Wise Cut Off (Expected)
Candidates targeting admission to leading management institutes should aim for a high CMAT percentile to improve their chances of getting shortlisted. Based on recent college-wise cutoff estimates, JBIMS Mumbai and SIMSREE are among the institutes requiring exceptionally high percentiles. Other institutes, including Jaipuria, BIMTECH and KIIT School of Management, offer admission opportunities at comparatively lower percentile ranges. Check the expected CMAT 2027 college-wise cutoff below.
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MBA College Name
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Expected CMAT 2027 Cut Off (Percentile)
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Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
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99.99
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Sydenham Institute of Management Studies (SIMSREE), Mumbai
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99.97
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Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Goa
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99.85
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K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
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99.20
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Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
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99.06
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Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi
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95
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IFIM Business School, Bengaluru
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85
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Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi
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85
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Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
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82
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KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar
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80
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SRM Institute of Science and Technology
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80
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Amrita School of Business, Bengaluru
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80
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Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra
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75
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BIMTECH, Greater Noida
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75
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XIME, Bengaluru
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75
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DY Patil School of Management, Pune
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75
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Christ University Institute of Management
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70
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Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai
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70
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Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad
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70
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Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Delhi
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70
CMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends
CMAT cutoff percentiles vary across management institutes depending on factors such as admission competition, seat availability, candidate performance and institutional selection criteria. Analysing previous years' cutoffs can help aspirants set a realistic target percentile and shortlist suitable MBA colleges. The following section highlights the cutoff trends recorded by selected institutes over the years.
Last 5 Years CMAT Cutoff Percentile for Top MBA Colleges
The table below presents a year-wise comparison of the indicative CMAT cutoff percentiles for leading management institutes. Candidates can use these figures to track changes in admission requirements and understand the competition for MBA seats at different colleges.
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College Name
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2025
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2024
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2023
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2022
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2021
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JBIMS, Mumbai
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99.99+
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99.95+
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99.99+
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99.8
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99.92
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SIMSREE, Mumbai
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99.95+
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99
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99+
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99.64
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99.40
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K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
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98+
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97.5
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95–99
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99.2
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99.2
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Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Goa
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95–99
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95–99
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95–99
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95–99
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99.85
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Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
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90–95
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95–99
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95–99
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95–99
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99.06
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BIMTECH, Greater Noida
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85–90
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95
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95
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75
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75
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Jaipuria Institute of Management
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85
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85
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85
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80
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75
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Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi
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95
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95
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95
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80–85
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95
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IFIM Business School, Bengaluru
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—
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85
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85
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85–90
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85
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Dr. D. Y. Patil School of Management, Pune
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—
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75
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75
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75
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75
Factors Affecting CMAT 2027 Cut Off
The CMAT cutoff is not fixed by NTA for all participating management institutes. Individual colleges decide their shortlisting requirements based on several admission-related factors. The major factors affecting the CMAT 2027 cutoff include:
- Number of candidates: A higher number of applicants can increase competition for limited MBA seats.
- Difficulty level of the examination: The overall performance of candidates and the difficulty level of the question paper can influence percentile requirements.
- Availability of seats: Colleges with limited seats and high demand may have more competitive admission cutoffs.
- Previous year cutoff trends: Institutes may consider their earlier admission requirements while determining the current year's shortlisting criteria.
- Admission category: Cutoff requirements may differ according to the applicable reservation and admission policies.
- College selection process: Academic records, work experience, group discussions and personal interviews may also influence the final admission decision.
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