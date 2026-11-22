The GATE 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2027. Candidates appearing for the examination must keep all the required documents ready for verification and examination-related formalities. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute, has specified the requirements for photographs, signatures, identity proof and category certificates. Indian candidates must use DigiLocker for registration, while SC/ST and PwD candidates must upload the applicable certificates in the prescribed format. Candidates should ensure that all personal details and uploaded documents are clear and accurate. They must also carry the same original photo ID used during registration to the examination centre for identity verification. GATE Exam 2027 The GATE 2027 exam will take place across three weekends in February, with candidates appearing for their respective subject papers on the dates assigned by IIT Madras. The examination will be conducted in two sessions each day, and candidates must follow the shift timings mentioned on their admit cards.

Particulars Details GATE 2027 Exam Dates February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 Forenoon Shift 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Maximum Marks 100 Documents Required for GATE 2027 Candidates must keep their photograph, signature, valid identity proof and academic details ready for the examination application process. Additional certificates are required depending on the candidate's category and the facilities claimed. The following table provides the complete overview of the documents required for GATE 2027. DigiLocker account Recent photograph Live photograph Scanned signature Valid photo ID proof Academic and qualifying degree details SC/ST category certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate or UDID card (if applicable) Appendix B1/B2 certificates (if applicable) Dyslexia certificate (if applicable) Parent/guardian details Payment details

GATE 2027 Documents Required for DigiLocker DigiLocker is an essential part of the GATE 2027 registration process for Indian nationals. Candidates must provide consent to allow the GATE application portal to access their DigiLocker information. The portal uses the available verified information to fetch important personal details, including: Candidate's name

Date of birth

Verified mobile number

Verified email address

Profile photograph

Communication address

Verified identity document details Candidates should ensure that their DigiLocker profile is updated and that the information matches their original identity documents. The official portal also provides an option to register through an unverified DigiLocker account using the default ID proof option. Such applications are subject to additional scrutiny after the registration deadline.

GATE 2027 Photograph and Signature Specifications Candidates must upload clear images of their photograph and signature while completing the application process. The examination authority has prescribed specific size requirements for both images. Image Maximum Dimensions Maximum File Size Photograph 530 × 690 pixels 600 KB Signature 580 × 180 pixels 300 KB Important Instructions for Photograph and Signature Capture the photograph in a well-lit area.

Ensure that the face is clearly visible.

Upload a photograph that follows the prescribed specifications.

Make sure the signature is clear and readable.

Use a computer with a webcam or a mobile phone with a front-facing camera of at least 5 MP for live photo capture. Candidates should carefully check the uploaded images before submitting the application. Incorrect or unclear photographs and signatures may result in a defective application.

GATE 2027 ID Proof Requirements Candidates must provide a valid photo identity document during the application process. The name entered in the application form must match the name appearing on the identity document. The following identity documents are accepted for Indian candidates: Aadhaar Card (UID)

Aadhaar Virtual ID

Passport

PAN Card

Voter ID Card

Driving Licence

Other government-issued valid photo ID, as permitted by the official instructions Candidates must carry the same original identity document verified during registration to the examination centre. The document should clearly display the candidate's name, photograph and identification details. Foreign nationals appearing at examination centres in India must carry an accepted identity document, such as a valid passport, government-issued ID or driving licence, according to the applicable instructions.

GATE 2027 Category Certificate Requirements Candidates belonging to reserved categories must check the additional certificate requirements before applying. The documents required differ for SC/ST and PwD candidates. SC/ST Certificate Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must upload a valid category certificate to claim the applicable application fee concession. The following instructions apply: The certificate must be issued by an authorised official.

The document must be uploaded in PDF format.

Candidates must create a folder named GATE2027 in their DigiLocker Drive.

The certificate must be uploaded using the prescribed file name CATEGORY.pdf. OBC NCL and EWS Certificate Candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes–Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are not required to upload their category certificates to the GATE 2027 DigiLocker folder during application registration.

However, candidates should keep valid category certificates available for the admission or counselling process wherever required by the admitting institution. PwD Certificate and UDID Card Candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must provide a valid disability certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card. The required documents include: Valid PwD certificate in PDF format.

UDID card, if available.

Appendix B1 or Appendix B2, wherever applicable.

Dyslexia certificate, if applicable. Candidates must upload the relevant documents to the GATE2027 folder in DigiLocker using the prescribed file names. Document Required File Name SC/ST Certificate CATEGORY.pdf PwD Certificate PWD_CERT.pdf UDID Card UDID_CERT.pdf Note: The prescribed file size for these certificate uploads is 10 KB to 600 KB.

Documents Required for Scribe and Compensatory Time in GATE 2027 PwD candidates who require a scribe or compensatory time must submit additional supporting documents according to their disability category and the facilities requested. The applicable requirements are as follows: PwD Category Facility Required Documents Required PwD-A No scribe, compensatory time Valid PwD certificate/UDID PwD-A Own scribe and compensatory time Valid PwD certificate/UDID and Appendix B2, if applicable PwD-B No scribe, compensatory time Valid PwD certificate/UDID and Appendix B1 PwD-B Scribe and compensatory time Valid PwD certificate/UDID, Appendix B1 and Appendix B2, if applicable PwD-A includes candidates with blindness, locomotor disability affecting both arms, or cerebral palsy. PwD-B covers other disabilities not included in PwD-A. Candidates requesting these facilities should carefully check the applicable certificate requirements and instructions in the GATE 2027 Information Brochure. Where required, the relevant Appendix B1 or B2 must be combined with the PwD certificate into a single PDF and uploaded using the prescribed file name.

Personal and Academic Details Required for GATE 2027 Apart from uploading documents, candidates must provide certain personal and academic information while completing the application form. The details include: Full name as mentioned in the valid photo ID.

Date of birth.

Verified mobile number and email address.

Residential address with PIN code.

Parent's or guardian's name and mobile number.

Qualifying degree details.

Institute or college name with PIN code.

Choice of GATE test paper or papers.

Six preferred examination cities from the same zone. Candidates should carefully verify all details before final submission. Incorrect personal or academic information may create problems during application scrutiny and subsequent admission processes. How to Check the Official GATE 2027 Document Requirements?