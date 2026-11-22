Documents Required for GATE 2027: Check Complete List of Certificates, Photo and ID Proof
Check documents required for GATE 2027, including photograph, signature, ID proof, DigiLocker details and SC/ST and PwD certificates details in the article below.
The GATE 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2027. Candidates appearing for the examination must keep all the required documents ready for verification and examination-related formalities. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute, has specified the requirements for photographs, signatures, identity proof and category certificates. Indian candidates must use DigiLocker for registration, while SC/ST and PwD candidates must upload the applicable certificates in the prescribed format.
Candidates should ensure that all personal details and uploaded documents are clear and accurate. They must also carry the same original photo ID used during registration to the examination centre for identity verification.
GATE Exam 2027
The GATE 2027 exam will take place across three weekends in February, with candidates appearing for their respective subject papers on the dates assigned by IIT Madras. The examination will be conducted in two sessions each day, and candidates must follow the shift timings mentioned on their admit cards.
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Particulars
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Details
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GATE 2027 Exam Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
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Forenoon Shift
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9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
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Afternoon Shift
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2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
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Maximum Marks
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100
Documents Required for GATE 2027
Candidates must keep their photograph, signature, valid identity proof and academic details ready for the examination application process. Additional certificates are required depending on the candidate's category and the facilities claimed. The following table provides the complete overview of the documents required for GATE 2027.
- DigiLocker account
- Recent photograph
- Live photograph
- Scanned signature
- Valid photo ID proof
- Academic and qualifying degree details
- SC/ST category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate or UDID card (if applicable)
- Appendix B1/B2 certificates (if applicable)
- Dyslexia certificate (if applicable)
- Parent/guardian details
- Payment details
GATE 2027 Documents Required for DigiLocker
DigiLocker is an essential part of the GATE 2027 registration process for Indian nationals. Candidates must provide consent to allow the GATE application portal to access their DigiLocker information. The portal uses the available verified information to fetch important personal details, including:
- Candidate's name
- Date of birth
- Verified mobile number
- Verified email address
- Profile photograph
- Communication address
- Verified identity document details
Candidates should ensure that their DigiLocker profile is updated and that the information matches their original identity documents.
The official portal also provides an option to register through an unverified DigiLocker account using the default ID proof option. Such applications are subject to additional scrutiny after the registration deadline.
GATE 2027 Photograph and Signature Specifications
Candidates must upload clear images of their photograph and signature while completing the application process. The examination authority has prescribed specific size requirements for both images.
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Image
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Maximum Dimensions
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Maximum File Size
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Photograph
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530 × 690 pixels
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600 KB
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Signature
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580 × 180 pixels
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300 KB
Important Instructions for Photograph and Signature
- Capture the photograph in a well-lit area.
- Ensure that the face is clearly visible.
- Upload a photograph that follows the prescribed specifications.
- Make sure the signature is clear and readable.
- Use a computer with a webcam or a mobile phone with a front-facing camera of at least 5 MP for live photo capture.
Candidates should carefully check the uploaded images before submitting the application. Incorrect or unclear photographs and signatures may result in a defective application.
GATE 2027 ID Proof Requirements
Candidates must provide a valid photo identity document during the application process. The name entered in the application form must match the name appearing on the identity document. The following identity documents are accepted for Indian candidates:
- Aadhaar Card (UID)
- Aadhaar Virtual ID
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Voter ID Card
- Driving Licence
- Other government-issued valid photo ID, as permitted by the official instructions
Candidates must carry the same original identity document verified during registration to the examination centre. The document should clearly display the candidate's name, photograph and identification details. Foreign nationals appearing at examination centres in India must carry an accepted identity document, such as a valid passport, government-issued ID or driving licence, according to the applicable instructions.
GATE 2027 Category Certificate Requirements
Candidates belonging to reserved categories must check the additional certificate requirements before applying. The documents required differ for SC/ST and PwD candidates.
SC/ST Certificate
Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must upload a valid category certificate to claim the applicable application fee concession. The following instructions apply:
- The certificate must be issued by an authorised official.
- The document must be uploaded in PDF format.
- Candidates must create a folder named GATE2027 in their DigiLocker Drive.
- The certificate must be uploaded using the prescribed file name CATEGORY.pdf.
OBC NCL and EWS Certificate
Candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes–Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are not required to upload their category certificates to the GATE 2027 DigiLocker folder during application registration.
However, candidates should keep valid category certificates available for the admission or counselling process wherever required by the admitting institution.
PwD Certificate and UDID Card
Candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must provide a valid disability certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card. The required documents include:
- Valid PwD certificate in PDF format.
- UDID card, if available.
- Appendix B1 or Appendix B2, wherever applicable.
- Dyslexia certificate, if applicable.
Candidates must upload the relevant documents to the GATE2027 folder in DigiLocker using the prescribed file names.
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Document
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Required File Name
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SC/ST Certificate
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CATEGORY.pdf
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PwD Certificate
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PWD_CERT.pdf
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UDID Card
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UDID_CERT.pdf
Note: The prescribed file size for these certificate uploads is 10 KB to 600 KB.
Documents Required for Scribe and Compensatory Time in GATE 2027
PwD candidates who require a scribe or compensatory time must submit additional supporting documents according to their disability category and the facilities requested. The applicable requirements are as follows:
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PwD Category
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Facility Required
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Documents Required
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PwD-A
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No scribe, compensatory time
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Valid PwD certificate/UDID
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PwD-A
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Own scribe and compensatory time
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Valid PwD certificate/UDID and Appendix B2, if applicable
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PwD-B
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No scribe, compensatory time
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Valid PwD certificate/UDID and Appendix B1
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PwD-B
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Scribe and compensatory time
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Valid PwD certificate/UDID, Appendix B1 and Appendix B2, if applicable
PwD-A includes candidates with blindness, locomotor disability affecting both arms, or cerebral palsy. PwD-B covers other disabilities not included in PwD-A. Candidates requesting these facilities should carefully check the applicable certificate requirements and instructions in the GATE 2027 Information Brochure. Where required, the relevant Appendix B1 or B2 must be combined with the PwD certificate into a single PDF and uploaded using the prescribed file name.
Personal and Academic Details Required for GATE 2027
Apart from uploading documents, candidates must provide certain personal and academic information while completing the application form. The details include:
- Full name as mentioned in the valid photo ID.
- Date of birth.
- Verified mobile number and email address.
- Residential address with PIN code.
- Parent's or guardian's name and mobile number.
- Qualifying degree details.
- Institute or college name with PIN code.
- Choice of GATE test paper or papers.
- Six preferred examination cities from the same zone.
Candidates should carefully verify all details before final submission. Incorrect personal or academic information may create problems during application scrutiny and subsequent admission processes.
How to Check the Official GATE 2027 Document Requirements?
Candidates can visit the official GATE 2027 website to check the complete document checklist, photograph and signature specifications, and certificate-upload instructions. Follow these steps:
- Visit the official GATE 2027 website.
- Open the Required Documents section.
- Read the instructions for photographs, signatures and identity documents.
- Check the additional requirements for SC/ST and PwD candidates.
- Refer to the Information Brochure for detailed certificate and examination instructions.
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