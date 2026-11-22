KPSC KAS Revised Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in- Link Here
KPSC KAS Revised Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service has released the KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 on November 21, 2026. Candidates can now download the revised answer key PDF and calculate their final marks. Check all details here.
Key Points
- KPSC KAS Prelims Revised Answer Key 2026 was officially released on November 21, 2026.
- The Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam was held on November 15, 2026.
- The released answer key is final, and 319 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released KPSC KAS Prelims Revised Answer Key 2026 on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The response sheet has been declared along with the publication of the provisional result on November 21, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination conducted on November 15, 2026 can now check the final answer key and calculate the final marks. The commission has also stated that no changes would be made in the revised answer key and this is the final.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions.
KPSC KAS Paper 1 and 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The KPSC KAS Prelims Revised Answer Key download was activated on the commission official website on November 21, 2026. Candidates can now check the PDF and check correct answers for the questions asked in the examination. The direct link to download the KPSC Answer Key is given in the table below.
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KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026 Link
KPSC KAS Prelims Revied Answer Key 2026: Highlights
The KPSC Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exam was conducted on November 15, 2026. The Paper 1 exam (General Studies) was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM while the Paper 2 exam (General Studies / CSAT) was held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Check the important details of the KPSC KAS Exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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KPSC KAS Prelims 2026
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Public Service Commission
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Exam Date
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November 15, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released on November 21, 2026
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Answer Key Type
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Final/Revised
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No of Vacancies
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319
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Group A Vacancies
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117
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Group B Vacancies
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202
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Official Website
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kpsc.karnataka.gov.in
Steps to Download KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to download the KPSC KAS Prelims Revised Answer Key 2026-
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Go to the official website of KPSC at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.
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The homepage will open then you have to visit the latest announcements or examination section.
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Now click on the link titled KPSC KAS Revised Answer Key 2026.
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The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.