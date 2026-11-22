KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released KPSC KAS Prelims Revised Answer Key 2026 on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The response sheet has been declared along with the publication of the provisional result on November 21, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination conducted on November 15, 2026 can now check the final answer key and calculate the final marks. The commission has also stated that no changes would be made in the revised answer key and this is the final.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions.

Check - KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 (OUT)