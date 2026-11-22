UIIC AO Admit Card 2026: The United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has officially released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Mains Examination 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam that would be conducted on November 30, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website at uiic.co.in. The prelims exam was conducted on October 22, 2026 and its results were subsequently released on November 22, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 225 Administrative Officer (Scale I)- Generalists & Hindi Officer vacancies would be filled. The admit card is a crucial document which includes the exam date, reporting time, examination centre and important instructions.

UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now access the UIIC AO Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in . They need to enter their login credentials such as their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the hall ticket. Check the direct link to download the UIIC AO Mains Admit Card from the direct link given below