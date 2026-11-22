UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Tier 2 Exam Hall Ticket PDF at uiic.co.in- Link Here
UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026: The United India Insurance Company Limited has released the AO Admit Card 2026 on the official website at uiic.co.in. Candidates can now check and download the hall tickets for the mains exams that would be conducted on November 30, 2026. A total of 225 vacancies would be filled. Check key information here.
Key Points
- The UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026 was officially released on November 21, 2026.
- The Mains Examination for Administrative Officer posts is scheduled for November 30, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card from uiic.co.in for 225 AO vacancies.
UIIC AO Admit Card 2026: The United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has officially released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Mains Examination 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam that would be conducted on November 30, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website at uiic.co.in. The prelims exam was conducted on October 22, 2026 and its results were subsequently released on November 22, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 225 Administrative Officer (Scale I)- Generalists & Hindi Officer vacancies would be filled. The admit card is a crucial document which includes the exam date, reporting time, examination centre and important instructions.
UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now access the UIIC AO Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in . They need to enter their login credentials such as their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the hall ticket. Check the direct link to download the UIIC AO Mains Admit Card from the direct link given below
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UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026 Link
UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The recruitment is being conducted under the Advt No UIIC/HO-HRM/AO/02/2026. Candidates can check the important information regarding UIIC AO Mains Examination 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC)
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Post Name
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Administrative Officer (AO)
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Total Vacancies
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225
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Exam Stage
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Mains Examination
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Exam Date
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November 30, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 21, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Online Test
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains and Interview
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Official Website
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uiic.co.in
How to Download UIIC AO Mains Admit Card 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to access theUIIC AO mains exam hall tickets-
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Go to the official website of United India Insurance Company Limited at uiic.co.in.
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The homepage will open now you have to visit the career or recruitment section.
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Click on the link titled UIIC Administrative Officer Mains Examination Admit Card 2026.
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A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials such as username, password and security pin.
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Submit the details and admit card will appear on your screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout on the examination day.
What Details are Mentioned in UIIC AO Mains Hall Ticket 2026 PDF ?
Candidates can find the following information mentioned in their Mains Hall Tickets PDF-
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Candidate name
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Roll number and registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Name of the examination
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Examination date and reporting time
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Examination centre name and address
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Important instructions for candidates
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Exam Day Guidelines.
For more details and official updates please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.