The SSC MTS Exam 2027 is expected to be held in September 2027. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode by the Staff Selection Commission. It will test candidates in four subjects i.e, Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027 consists of two compulsory sessions conducted on the same day. Session I covers Mathematics and Reasoning, while Session II includes General Awareness and English. Candidates should understand the subject-wise distribution of questions, total marks, examination duration and negative marking scheme to prepare effectively. Scroll for complete details. SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027: Overview Candidates can check the important details of the SSC MTS exam pattern in the table below.

Particulars Details Examination Name SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Mode Computer-Based Examination Type of Questions Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Sessions 2 Total Subjects 4 Total Questions 90 Maximum Marks 270 Exam Duration 90 minutes Marks for Correct Answer 3 marks Negative Marking 1 mark in Session II Selection Process for MTS Computer-Based Examination Selection Process for Havaldar Computer-Based Examination and PET/PST Official website ssc.gov.in SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Distribution The SSC MTS Computer-Based Examination consists of two sessions. Each session contains two subjects, and candidates must appear for both sessions to qualify for the recruitment process. Candidates should understand the SSC MTS Syllabus 2027 along with the subject wise distribution of questions and marks to know which topics are covered in each section.

Session Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Session I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 Session I Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 Session II General Awareness 25 75 Session II English Language and Comprehension 25 75 Total 4 Subjects 90 270 SSC MTS Exam Session I: Numerical and Mathematical Ability The Numerical and Mathematical Ability section contains 20 questions carrying 60 marks. It evaluates candidates' basic mathematical knowledge, calculation skills and ability to solve numerical problems. The section generally covers topics such as: Integers and whole numbers

LCM and HCF

Decimals and fractions

Fundamental arithmetic operations

BODMAS

Percentage

Ratio and proportion

Work and time

Direct and inverse proportions

Average

Simple interest

Profit and loss

Discount

Area and perimeter of basic geometrical figures

Distance and time

Lines and angles

Interpretation of simple graphs and data

SSC MTS Exam Session I: Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving The Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving section consists of 20 questions carrying 60 marks. It tests candidates' logical thinking, analytical ability and problem-solving skills. Important topics include: Alpha-numeric series

Coding and decoding

Analogy

Classification

Following directions

Similarities and differences

Jumbling

Problem-solving

Non-verbal reasoning

Relationship concepts

Age calculations

Calendar and clock-based questions

Basic logical reasoning SSC MTS Exam Session II: General Awareness The General Awareness section consists of 25 questions carrying 75 marks. It evaluates candidates' knowledge of current events and general topics related to India and the world. The important topics covered in this section include: Current affairs

Indian history

Geography

Indian Constitution

Economics

General Science

Scientific research

Art and culture

Sports

Important national and international events

Awards and honours

Books and authors

Candidates should regularly follow current affairs and revise important static General Knowledge topics to prepare for this section. SSC MTS Exam Session II: English Language and Comprehension The English Language and Comprehension section contains 25 questions carrying 75 marks. It assesses candidates' understanding of basic English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension. The major topics include: Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synonyms and antonyms

Sentence correction

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and phrases

One-word substitution

Reading comprehension

Error spotting

Sentence improvement SSC MTS Exam Duration 2027 The SSC MTS examination is conducted in two sessions, with a separate time limit for each session. Candidates are allotted 45 minutes for Session I and 45 minutes for Session II. Candidates preparing for the examination should also check the SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria including the prescribed age limit and educational qualifications, before applying.

Session Subjects Covered Duration Session I Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 45 minutes Session II General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension 45 minutes Total All four subjects 90 minutes Candidates eligible for a scribe under the applicable SSC guidelines receive additional time as prescribed in the official notification. Both sessions are compulsory. Candidates must complete each session within its allotted time and cannot transfer unused time from one session to another. SSC MTS Marking Scheme 2027 The SSC MTS marking scheme is different for the two examination sessions. Candidates receive three marks for every correct answer in both sessions. However, negative marking is applicable only in Session II. Candidates should review the marking scheme and follow SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips to revise important topics and avoid common mistakes before the examination. The detailed marking scheme is given below.

Particulars Session I Session II Correct Answer +3 marks +3 marks Incorrect Answer No negative marking -1 mark Unattempted Question 0 marks 0 marks Total Questions 40 50 Maximum Marks 120 150 SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2027 The Staff Selection Commission prescribes minimum qualifying marks for different categories. Candidates must secure the required percentage in both examination sessions to remain eligible for further consideration. Along with understanding the qualifying criteria, candidates should also practise SSC MTS Previous Year Questions to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and difficulty level. The minimum qualifying marks prescribed in the latest available detailed notification are as follows: Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General (UR) 30% OBC / EWS 25% All Other Categories 20%

These are the minimum qualifying marks and should not be confused with the final cut-off marks. The actual cut-off may vary depending on factors such as the number of vacancies, category, examination difficulty and candidates' performance. Which SSC MTS Session Is Considered for Final Merit? The performance of candidates in Session II is considered for preparing the SSC MTS merit list. Session I is qualifying in nature, which means candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in this session to become eligible for the evaluation of Session II. The process generally involves the following steps: Candidates appear for both sessions of the Computer-Based Examination. The Commission evaluates Session I performance to determine whether candidates meet the qualifying criteria. Candidates who qualify in Session I proceed to the evaluation of Session II. The Commission considers candidates' performance in Session II for merit preparation. Candidates are shortlisted according to the applicable merit and selection criteria.

For Havaldar recruitment, candidates must also qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2027 Candidates applying for Havaldar posts under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) must appear for the Computer-Based Examination followed by the prescribed physical tests. The physical efficiency requirements in the latest available detailed notification are given below. Physical Test Male Candidates Female Candidates Walking 1,600 metres in 15 minutes 1,000 metres in 20 minutes Candidates must also meet the prescribed physical standards, including height and other applicable requirements. Relaxations are available for eligible categories and regions as specified in the official notification.