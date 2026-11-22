SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027: Check Subject-Wise Questions, Marks, Exam Duration and Negative Marking
Aspirants preparing for the Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2027 must go through the exam pattern to understand subject-wise questions, marks, exam duration, negative marking and qualifying criteria.
The SSC MTS Exam 2027 is expected to be held in September 2027. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode by the Staff Selection Commission. It will test candidates in four subjects i.e, Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027 consists of two compulsory sessions conducted on the same day. Session I covers Mathematics and Reasoning, while Session II includes General Awareness and English. Candidates should understand the subject-wise distribution of questions, total marks, examination duration and negative marking scheme to prepare effectively. Scroll for complete details.
SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the SSC MTS exam pattern in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Examination Name
|
SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Examination
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Total Sessions
|
2
|
Total Subjects
|
4
|
Total Questions
|
90
|
Maximum Marks
|
270
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Marks for Correct Answer
|
3 marks
|
Negative Marking
|
1 mark in Session II
|
Selection Process for MTS
|
Computer-Based Examination
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Selection Process for Havaldar
|
Computer-Based Examination and PET/PST
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Official website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Distribution
The SSC MTS Computer-Based Examination consists of two sessions. Each session contains two subjects, and candidates must appear for both sessions to qualify for the recruitment process. Candidates should understand the SSC MTS Syllabus 2027 along with the subject wise distribution of questions and marks to know which topics are covered in each section.
|
Session
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Session I
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
Session I
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Session II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
Session II
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
Total
|
4 Subjects
|
90
|
270
SSC MTS Exam Session I: Numerical and Mathematical Ability
The Numerical and Mathematical Ability section contains 20 questions carrying 60 marks. It evaluates candidates' basic mathematical knowledge, calculation skills and ability to solve numerical problems.
The section generally covers topics such as:
- Integers and whole numbers
- LCM and HCF
- Decimals and fractions
- Fundamental arithmetic operations
- BODMAS
- Percentage
- Ratio and proportion
- Work and time
- Direct and inverse proportions
- Average
- Simple interest
- Profit and loss
- Discount
- Area and perimeter of basic geometrical figures
- Distance and time
- Lines and angles
- Interpretation of simple graphs and data
SSC MTS Exam Session I: Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
The Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving section consists of 20 questions carrying 60 marks. It tests candidates' logical thinking, analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
Important topics include:
- Alpha-numeric series
- Coding and decoding
- Analogy
- Classification
- Following directions
- Similarities and differences
- Jumbling
- Problem-solving
- Non-verbal reasoning
- Relationship concepts
- Age calculations
- Calendar and clock-based questions
- Basic logical reasoning
SSC MTS Exam Session II: General Awareness
The General Awareness section consists of 25 questions carrying 75 marks. It evaluates candidates' knowledge of current events and general topics related to India and the world.
The important topics covered in this section include:
- Current affairs
- Indian history
- Geography
- Indian Constitution
- Economics
- General Science
- Scientific research
- Art and culture
- Sports
- Important national and international events
- Awards and honours
- Books and authors
Candidates should regularly follow current affairs and revise important static General Knowledge topics to prepare for this section.
SSC MTS Exam Session II: English Language and Comprehension
The English Language and Comprehension section contains 25 questions carrying 75 marks. It assesses candidates' understanding of basic English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension.
The major topics include:
- Vocabulary
- Grammar
- Sentence structure
- Synonyms and antonyms
- Sentence correction
- Fill in the blanks
- Idioms and phrases
- One-word substitution
- Reading comprehension
- Error spotting
- Sentence improvement
SSC MTS Exam Duration 2027
The SSC MTS examination is conducted in two sessions, with a separate time limit for each session. Candidates are allotted 45 minutes for Session I and 45 minutes for Session II. Candidates preparing for the examination should also check the SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria including the prescribed age limit and educational qualifications, before applying.
|
Session
|
Subjects Covered
|
Duration
|
Session I
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
45 minutes
|
Session II
|
General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
All four subjects
|
90 minutes
Candidates eligible for a scribe under the applicable SSC guidelines receive additional time as prescribed in the official notification. Both sessions are compulsory. Candidates must complete each session within its allotted time and cannot transfer unused time from one session to another.
SSC MTS Marking Scheme 2027
The SSC MTS marking scheme is different for the two examination sessions. Candidates receive three marks for every correct answer in both sessions. However, negative marking is applicable only in Session II. Candidates should review the marking scheme and follow SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips to revise important topics and avoid common mistakes before the examination. The detailed marking scheme is given below.
|
Particulars
|
Session I
|
Session II
|
Correct Answer
|
+3 marks
|
+3 marks
|
Incorrect Answer
|
No negative marking
|
-1 mark
|
Unattempted Question
|
0 marks
|
0 marks
|
Total Questions
|
40
|
50
|
Maximum Marks
|
120
|
150
SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2027
The Staff Selection Commission prescribes minimum qualifying marks for different categories. Candidates must secure the required percentage in both examination sessions to remain eligible for further consideration. Along with understanding the qualifying criteria, candidates should also practise SSC MTS Previous Year Questions to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and difficulty level. The minimum qualifying marks prescribed in the latest available detailed notification are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
General (UR)
|
30%
|
OBC / EWS
|
25%
|
All Other Categories
|
20%
These are the minimum qualifying marks and should not be confused with the final cut-off marks. The actual cut-off may vary depending on factors such as the number of vacancies, category, examination difficulty and candidates' performance.
Which SSC MTS Session Is Considered for Final Merit?
The performance of candidates in Session II is considered for preparing the SSC MTS merit list. Session I is qualifying in nature, which means candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in this session to become eligible for the evaluation of Session II. The process generally involves the following steps:
- Candidates appear for both sessions of the Computer-Based Examination.
- The Commission evaluates Session I performance to determine whether candidates meet the qualifying criteria.
- Candidates who qualify in Session I proceed to the evaluation of Session II.
- The Commission considers candidates' performance in Session II for merit preparation.
- Candidates are shortlisted according to the applicable merit and selection criteria.
For Havaldar recruitment, candidates must also qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2027
Candidates applying for Havaldar posts under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) must appear for the Computer-Based Examination followed by the prescribed physical tests. The physical efficiency requirements in the latest available detailed notification are given below.
|
Physical Test
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
Walking
|
1,600 metres in 15 minutes
|
1,000 metres in 20 minutes
Candidates must also meet the prescribed physical standards, including height and other applicable requirements. Relaxations are available for eligible categories and regions as specified in the official notification.
Note: PET and PST are applicable to Havaldar applicants. Candidates applying only for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff posts are not required to appear for these physical tests.
Important Points About SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2027
Candidates should remember the following important points before appearing for the examination:
- The SSC MTS examination is conducted in online Computer-Based Test mode.
- The examination consists of 90 objective-type questions.
- The maximum marks are 270.
- The question paper is divided into two compulsory sessions.
- Each session has a duration of 45 minutes.
- Session I consists of 40 questions from Mathematics and Reasoning.
- Session II consists of 50 questions from General Awareness and English.
- Each correct answer carries three marks.
- There is no negative marking in Session I.
- Session II carries a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.
- Session I is qualifying in nature, while Session II determines merit.
- Havaldar applicants must additionally qualify for PET/PST.
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