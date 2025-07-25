SSC MTS 2025: Form Correction, Admit Card, Syllabus, Question Paper & Cut Off

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Multi Tasking Staff 2025 notification on ssc.gov.in. Through this exam, 1075 vacancies for SSC MTS and Havaldar posts will be filled up. The Commission has released the notification PDF and apply online link for the candidates on 26th July 2025. The notification has details regarding the SSC MTS eligibility, exam date, application date, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. Know the latest information regarding the SSC MTS 2025 exam on this page.
SSC MTS 2025
The SSC MTS 2025 notification is out on 26th June 2025 as per the SSC calendar. As the notification has been released, the candidates can apply online for the exam on ssc.gov.in from 26th June to 24th July 2025 (11 pm).
The candidates should go through the official SSC MTS notification PDF to ensure that they know each information conveyed by the authorities regarding the important dates, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. As per the revised SSC exam calendar and notification, the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam will be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025. Get further details on SSC MTS eligibility, important dates, etc on this page.
SSC MTS 2025 Important Dates
The important dates related to SSC MTS 2025 recruitment have been released by the officials in the official notification PDF. The SSC MTS 2025 registration has started from 26th June to 24th July 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Check the important dates from the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC MTS Notification Released on
|
26th June 2025
|
Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
26th June 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Application Form
|
24th July 2025 (11 pm)
|
Last Date for Making Online Fee Payment
|
25th July 2025 (11 pm)
|
Application Correction Window
|
29th to 31st July 2025
|
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025
|
September 2025
|
SSC MTS Exam Date 2025 for Paper 1
|
20th September to 24 October 2025
SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy
The latest SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy 2025 has been released along with SSC MTS Notification 2025 PDF. The notification PDF has the category wise and vacancies for the post of SSC MTS and Havaldar. Last year, the SSC had released 6144 MTS and 3439 Havaldar vacancies in CBIC and CBN. This year, though there has been reduction in the number of vacancies announced,
Candidates can check the category-wise vacancy distribution for SSC MTS Havaldar posts from the table below.
|
CCA Type
|
Zone/Commissionerates/Directorates
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
CGST
|
Aurangabad - Havaldar
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
CGST
|
Bengaluru - Havaldar
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
CGST
|
Bhopal - Havaldar
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
CGST
|
Bhubaneshwar - Havaldar
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Directorate
|
CBN - Havaldar
|
19
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
4
|
40
|
CGST
|
Chandigarh - Havaldar
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
34
|
CGST
|
Chennai CGST - Havaldar
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
32
|
Customs
|
Chennai Customs - Havaldar
|
51
|
13
|
13
|
36
|
11
|
124
|
CGST
|
Delhi - Havaldar
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
25
|
Directorate
|
DGPM - Havaldar
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
9
|
29
|
CGST
|
Goa CGST - Havaldar
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Customs
|
Goa Customs - Havaldar
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
CGST
|
Guwahati - Havaldar
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
1
|
23
|
CGST
|
Hyderabad - Havaldar
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
21
|
CGST
|
Jaipur - Havaldar
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
CGST
|
Kolkata CGST - Havaldar
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Customs
|
Kolkata Customs - Havaldar
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
CGST
|
Lucknow - Havaldar
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
16
|
CGST
|
Mumbai CGST - Havaldar
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
18
|
Customs
|
Mumbai Customs - Havaldar
|
199
|
78
|
38
|
126
|
50
|
491
|
CGST
|
Pune - Havaldar
|
43
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
4
|
63
|
CGST
|
Ranchi - Havaldar
|
13
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
26
|
CGST
|
Thiruvananthapuram CGST - Havaldar
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Customs
|
Thiruvananthapuram Customs - Havaldar
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
12
|
CGST
|
Vadodara - Havaldar
|
21
|
3
|
7
|
11
|
4
|
46
|
Customs
|
Vishakhapatnam Customs - Havaldar
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Total
|
447
|
137
|
90
|
267
|
134
|
1075
SSC MTS 2025 Exam Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification and Age Limit
SSC MTS notification will have the details regarding the fulfilment of the SSC MTS eligibility criteria 2025. The eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification. The following table summarises the SSC MTS exam eligibility criteria.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed Matriculation (10th) from a recognized board.
Qualification must be acquired on or before the last date of application.
|
Age Limit for MTS Posts
|
Lower Age Limit: 18 years
Upper Age Limit: 25 years
|
Age Limit for Havaldar Posts
|
Lower Age Limit: 18 years
Upper Age Limit: 27 years
|
Age Relaxation
|
Applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.
Details will be provided in official notification.
SSC MTS Application Form 2025
The SSC MTS application form 2025 will be released along with the SSC MTS notification. Once the notification is released, the candidates will be able to apply online for the exam. The online application process consists of registration, completion of details in the form, uploading of documents, payment of fee.
Steps to Apply Online for SSC MTS 2025 Exam
The steps involved in the SSC MTS exam application process are as follows:
- Visit ssc.gov.in and click on the "Apply" button at the right corner of the homepage and then click on the link for “Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025”.
- Register for the exam by filling out the details.
- You will get the registration number
- Login using it to complete the application form process that includes filling in your educational qualification, age, category, exam center etc.
- Pay the application fee if required
- Take the printout of the application form for future reference.
What is SSC MTS Application Fee?
The SSC MTS application fee has to be paid online mode. The fee is exempted for the category of candidates mentioned in the table below.
|
Category
|
SSC MTS and Havaldar 2025 Application Fee
|
General/Other Backwards Class (OBC)
|
Rs. 00
|
Women (of all categories)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|
Nil
What is SSC MTS 2025 Exam Pattern?
SSC MTS exam pattern consists of Paper 1 and Paper-1, PET/PST (only for havaldar). Paper 1 is held in online mode consisting of objective multiple-choice questions.
SSC MTS Havaldar Paper-1 Exam Pattern
The SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern for Paper 1 is held in online mode in two sessions. Session 1 is for 120 marks while session 2 is for 150 marks. The exam duration for each of the sessions is 45 minutes. There is no negative marking in Session 1 while there is a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in Session 2.
The following table has the details regarding the SSC MTS Havaldar paper 1 exam pattern.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Session 1
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Total
|
40
|
120
|
Session 2
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
45 minutes
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
Total
|
50
|
150
SSC MTS Havaldar PET & PST
The SSC MTS Havaldar PET/PST is held only for the candidates who apply for the post of Havadar. In the PET and PST, candidates are required to walk, run, have the required chest, height and weight measurements. The requirement for SSC Havaldar PET and PST are as follows:
|
SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test
|
Particulars
|
Male
|
Female
|
Walking
|
1600 meters in 15 minutes
|
1 km in 20 minutes
|
Cycling
|
8 km in 30 minutes
|
3 km in 25 minutes
|
SSC Havaldar Physical Standard Test
|
Particulars
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height
|
157.5 cms
|
152 cms
|
Chest
|
76 cms (unexpanded)
|
--
|
Weight
|
--
|
48 kg
SSC MTS Syllabus 2025
Candidates who apply for the SSC MTS exam should be aware of the syllabus. The SSC MTS syllabus has the important topics that are asked in the exam. This helps one to keep a track of their exam preparation.
What is the Salary of SSC MTS Havaldar?
The Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking Staff lies in the Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group „Câ€Ÿ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories. The salary also varies as per the city where the candidate is posted.
SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card
The Staff Selection Commission releases the SSC MTS Application Status, followed by the SSC MTS Admit Card for each stage. Candidates who apply successfully for the exam are only eligible to access the SSC MTS admit card that has to be carried to the exam hall.
SSC MTS 2025 Answer Key
Once the SSC MTS exam is completed, the Commission will upload the SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key on the official website. The SSC MTS Provisional Answer Key is released first followed by the final answer key. The provisional answer key allows the candidate to raise objection against it.
SSC MTS 2025 Result
The SSC MTS 2025 Result will be released by the SSC after each stage of the examination. The result will let the candidates know their qualifying status.
