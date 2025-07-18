IB ACIO Exam 2025: Short Notification, 3717 Vacancies, Apply Online (July 19), Cut Off, Question Paper, Syllabus

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a short notice in the employment newspaper for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) posts. The full form of IB ACIO is Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. The IB ACIO is a national level examination that is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) each year. This year, a total of 3717 vacancies have been released for the post of IB ACIO. The apply online shall begin from 19th July 2025 onwards. Read this post to get the latest and updated  information on the IB ACIO recruitment. 

IB ACIO 2025

The IB ACIO Notification 2025 for 3717 Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) vacancies have been released on 14th July 2025. At present, a short notification in the employment newspaper has been published. The detailed notification has been released on the Ministry of Home Affairs website mha.gov.in, by 18th July 2025. Candidates can apply online from 19th July 2025. 

ib acio 2025 notification out

To be eligible to fill out the online forms for IB ACIO recruitment 2025, one needs to be a graduate and should be in the age of 18 years to 27 years. Read on this post to get the latest and updated information on IB ACIO recruitment. 

IB ACIO 2025 Recruitment Highlights 

Intelligence Bureau IB ACIO 2025- Highlights

Name of the Organisation

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Conducting Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025

Posts

ACIO Grade II/ Executive

Vacancies

3717

Registration Dates

19th July to 10th August 2025

Selection Basis

Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview

Salary

Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

IB ACIO 2025 Important Dates

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the detailed notification for IB ACIO 2025 exam on 18th July 2025. The detailed notification along with the important dates has now been released. Candidates can check the important dates related to IB ACIO 2025 exam below in the table. 

Events

Dates

IB ACIO 2025 Short Notification Release Date

14th July 2025

Detailed Notification Releases on 

By 18th July 2025 

Apply Online Begins from 

19th July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

10th August 2025

Last Date to pay application fee online

10th August 2025

Last Date to pay the application fee offline through the SBI challan

Exam Date for Online Test 

To be updated 

[Official] IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download 

The IB has officially released the IB ACIO notification PDF. However, the notification shall be released by 18th July 2025. Given belwo is the direct link to download the notification PDF for IB ACIO exam. 

IB ACIO Recruitment Notification 2025

PDF Download

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy

The Intelligence Bureau has released a total of 3,717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). There are a total of 1,537 vacancies for candidates belonging to the General category. Check the table below for category wise vacancy details. 

Category

Number of Vacancies

UR

1,537

EWS

442

OBC

946

SC

566

ST

226

Total

3,717

IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification 

In order to apply online for IB ACIO 2025 exam, candidates must fulfill the age limit and educational qualification for the same. Below in the table we have discussed about the IB ACIO eligibility criteria

IB ACIO Educational Qualification 

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree/Graduation Degree from a recognized University to be eligible to apply for the IB ACIO 2025 Exam.

IB ACIO Age Limit (as on 10/08/2025)

The candidate’s minimum age should be between the age of 18 years to 27 years to be eligible to apply online for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per the candidate’s category and government norms. The age relaxation criteria is given in the table below. 

IB ACIO Upper Age Relaxation 

Category

Upper Age Limit

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

Departmental candidates

up to 40 years of age who have rendered 3 years of regular and continuous service

Meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of DoP&AR O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt.(D), dtd 4.8.1980.

5 years

Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their

husbands and not remarried.

UR- 35 years

SC/ST- 40 years

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2025? 

The IB ACIO 2025 notification has been released. The candidates keen on getting a job for the post of IB ACIO 2025 exam can apply online from 19th July 2025 onwards. In order to fill out the forms, one is required to fulfill the age limit and educational qualification. The forms have to be submitted online on the Ministry of Home Affairs or from the direct link that shall be shared in the post.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

All the candidates who fill out the IB ACIO 2025 online form need to pay the required amount of application fee as per their categories. The category wise application fee is given below in the table. 

IB Recruitment 2025 Application Fees

Category

Recruitment Processing Fee

Application Fee

Total Fees

All Candidates

Rs. 450/-

Nil

Rs. 450/-

General, EWS, OBC (Male)

Rs. 450/-

Rs. 100/-

Rs. 550/-

What is IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process: Check Stage 1, 2, 3 Selection Criteria 

The IB ACIO Grade 2 exam selection involves the following 3 stages:

  • Stage 1: MCQ-based paper written test for a total of 100 marks.
  • Stage 2: Essay writing and comprehension test. It is a descriptive paper.
  • Stage 3: The selected candidates will be called for an interview that will assess subject knowledge in the relevant field and Communication Skills.

>>> IB ACIO Question Paper

IB ACIO Exam Pattern

IB ACIO exam is a three tier exam. The first tier is the written test. Candidates who qualify the written test will be called to appear for the descriptive test. Lastly, an interview will be conducted for those who will qualify the descriptive test of IB ACIO exam. All the IB ACIO exam aspirants are advised to check the IB ACIO syllabus to know the important topics of the exam. We have shared the details for the IB ACIO exam below. 

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 

The IB ACIO tier 1 exam will be conducted to select candidates to appear for the descriptive test. Tier 1 will have five subjects of 20 marks each for a duration of 1 Hour. The total paper, thus, shall be for 100 marks. A negative marking of 0.25 shall be there for each incorrect answer marked by you. 

IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 1 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Current Affairs

20

20

1 Hour

General Studies

20

20

Numerical Aptitude

20

20

Reasoning and Logical Aptitude

20

20

English Language

20

20

Total

100

100

 

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern

Based on normalisation and performance in the tier 2 exam, candidates who qualify tier 1 will be eligible to appear for IB ACIO tier 2 exam. Candidates will be required to write an Essay in it and answer questions based on English comprehension & précis writing. The exam duration shall be 1 Hour. No negative marking shall be there in this paper. Tier 2 is entirely descriptive in nature. 

IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2

Papers

Maximum Marks

Time

Essay

30

1 Hour

English comprehension & précis writing

20

Total

50

1 Hour

IB ACIO Interview

Candidates who will qualify the IB ACIO Tier 2 exam will then be called to appear for the interview. The IB ACIO interview shall be held for a total of 100 marks. 

What is IB ACIO 2025 Salary?

The candidates who will be appointed for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive posts will be given a salary in the pay matrix of level 7. The pay scale for IB ACIO Grade 2 officers is Rs. 44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-.  The basic pay of the initially appointed IB ACIO Grade 2/Executive is Rs. 44,900 which will further increase after years of service.

