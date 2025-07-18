IB ACIO Exam 2025: Short Notification, 3717 Vacancies, Apply Online (July 19), Cut Off, Question Paper, Syllabus

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a short notice in the employment newspaper for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) posts. The full form of IB ACIO is Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. The IB ACIO is a national level examination that is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) each year. This year, a total of 3717 vacancies have been released for the post of IB ACIO. The apply online shall begin from 19th July 2025 onwards. Read this post to get the latest and updated information on the IB ACIO recruitment.
IB ACIO 2025
The IB ACIO Notification 2025 for 3717 Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) vacancies have been released on 14th July 2025. At present, a short notification in the employment newspaper has been published. The detailed notification has been released on the Ministry of Home Affairs website mha.gov.in, by 18th July 2025. Candidates can apply online from 19th July 2025.
To be eligible to fill out the online forms for IB ACIO recruitment 2025, one needs to be a graduate and should be in the age of 18 years to 27 years. Read on this post to get the latest and updated information on IB ACIO recruitment.
IB ACIO 2025 Recruitment Highlights
|
Intelligence Bureau IB ACIO 2025- Highlights
|
Name of the Organisation
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Conducting Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025
|
Posts
|
ACIO Grade II/ Executive
|
Vacancies
|
3717
|
Registration Dates
|
19th July to 10th August 2025
|
Selection Basis
|
Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in
IB ACIO 2025 Important Dates
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the detailed notification for IB ACIO 2025 exam on 18th July 2025. The detailed notification along with the important dates has now been released. Candidates can check the important dates related to IB ACIO 2025 exam below in the table.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IB ACIO 2025 Short Notification Release Date
|
14th July 2025
|
Detailed Notification Releases on
|
By 18th July 2025
|
Apply Online Begins from
|
19th July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
10th August 2025
|
Last Date to pay application fee online
|
10th August 2025
|
Last Date to pay the application fee offline through the SBI challan
|
—
|
Exam Date for Online Test
|
To be updated
[Official] IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download
The IB has officially released the IB ACIO notification PDF. However, the notification shall be released by 18th July 2025. Given belwo is the direct link to download the notification PDF for IB ACIO exam.
|
IB ACIO Recruitment Notification 2025
|
IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy
The Intelligence Bureau has released a total of 3,717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). There are a total of 1,537 vacancies for candidates belonging to the General category. Check the table below for category wise vacancy details.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
UR
|
1,537
|
EWS
|
442
|
OBC
|
946
|
SC
|
566
|
ST
|
226
|
Total
|
3,717
IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification
In order to apply online for IB ACIO 2025 exam, candidates must fulfill the age limit and educational qualification for the same. Below in the table we have discussed about the IB ACIO eligibility criteria.
IB ACIO Educational Qualification
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree/Graduation Degree from a recognized University to be eligible to apply for the IB ACIO 2025 Exam.
IB ACIO Age Limit (as on 10/08/2025)
The candidate’s minimum age should be between the age of 18 years to 27 years to be eligible to apply online for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per the candidate’s category and government norms. The age relaxation criteria is given in the table below.
|
IB ACIO Upper Age Relaxation
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
Departmental candidates
|
up to 40 years of age who have rendered 3 years of regular and continuous service
|
Meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of DoP&AR O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt.(D), dtd 4.8.1980.
|
5 years
|
Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their
husbands and not remarried.
|
UR- 35 years
SC/ST- 40 years
How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2025?
The IB ACIO 2025 notification has been released. The candidates keen on getting a job for the post of IB ACIO 2025 exam can apply online from 19th July 2025 onwards. In order to fill out the forms, one is required to fulfill the age limit and educational qualification. The forms have to be submitted online on the Ministry of Home Affairs or from the direct link that shall be shared in the post.
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
All the candidates who fill out the IB ACIO 2025 online form need to pay the required amount of application fee as per their categories. The category wise application fee is given below in the table.
|
IB Recruitment 2025 Application Fees
|
Category
|
Recruitment Processing Fee
|
Application Fee
|
Total Fees
|
All Candidates
|
Rs. 450/-
|
Nil
|
Rs. 450/-
|
General, EWS, OBC (Male)
|
Rs. 450/-
|
Rs. 100/-
|
Rs. 550/-
What is IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process: Check Stage 1, 2, 3 Selection Criteria
The IB ACIO Grade 2 exam selection involves the following 3 stages:
- Stage 1: MCQ-based paper written test for a total of 100 marks.
- Stage 2: Essay writing and comprehension test. It is a descriptive paper.
- Stage 3: The selected candidates will be called for an interview that will assess subject knowledge in the relevant field and Communication Skills.
>>> IB ACIO Question Paper
IB ACIO Exam Pattern
IB ACIO exam is a three tier exam. The first tier is the written test. Candidates who qualify the written test will be called to appear for the descriptive test. Lastly, an interview will be conducted for those who will qualify the descriptive test of IB ACIO exam. All the IB ACIO exam aspirants are advised to check the IB ACIO syllabus to know the important topics of the exam. We have shared the details for the IB ACIO exam below.
IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern
The IB ACIO tier 1 exam will be conducted to select candidates to appear for the descriptive test. Tier 1 will have five subjects of 20 marks each for a duration of 1 Hour. The total paper, thus, shall be for 100 marks. A negative marking of 0.25 shall be there for each incorrect answer marked by you.
|
IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 1
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern
Based on normalisation and performance in the tier 2 exam, candidates who qualify tier 1 will be eligible to appear for IB ACIO tier 2 exam. Candidates will be required to write an Essay in it and answer questions based on English comprehension & précis writing. The exam duration shall be 1 Hour. No negative marking shall be there in this paper. Tier 2 is entirely descriptive in nature.
|
IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2
|
Papers
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
Essay
|
30
|
1 Hour
|
English comprehension & précis writing
|
20
|
Total
|
50
|
1 Hour
IB ACIO Interview
Candidates who will qualify the IB ACIO Tier 2 exam will then be called to appear for the interview. The IB ACIO interview shall be held for a total of 100 marks.
What is IB ACIO 2025 Salary?
The candidates who will be appointed for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive posts will be given a salary in the pay matrix of level 7. The pay scale for IB ACIO Grade 2 officers is Rs. 44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-. The basic pay of the initially appointed IB ACIO Grade 2/Executive is Rs. 44,900 which will further increase after years of service.
