The result date for UGC NET 2025 is out. The UGC NET Juine Result shall be declared on 22nd July 2025 on the NTA website. Check the official tweet below.
The last date to challenge UGC NET answer key 2025 shall close today, i.e. on 8th July 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must do so by this date and time.
The UGC NET 2025 June exam concluded on 29th June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts from 25th to 29th June 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2025 exam for 85 subjects can now download the provisional UGC NET answer key. The provisional answer key allows the candidates to challenge in case an answer is marked incorrectly by the officials.
The NTA UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule has been released. Candidates who have filled out the application forms will be able to appear for the UGC NET June exam from 25th to 29th June 2025. The city intimation slip for the same shall be released soon by the NTA on its website.
Once the city slip is released, candidates will be able to download it online from ugcnet.nta.ac.in by logging in with their credentials. Once the city slip is released, candidates will be able to download the admit card online around 3 to 4 days before the exam starts.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA UGC NET June 2025 notification on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in on 16th April 2025. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the UGC NET application forms from 16th April to 7th May 2025. Other than this, the UGC NET exam shall b held from 21st June to 30th June (tentative).
The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor for Indian Colleges and Universities. Read this post for more information regarding the UGC NET 2025 notification, application form, eligibility criteria, pattern, syllabus, admit card details, and more.
UGC NET exam is held twice a year. Here is a summary of the UGC NET 2025 exam. It highlights the major details related to the UGC NET exam.
|
Particulars
|
NTA UGC NET details
|
Exam Name
|
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency, NTA
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Frequency
|
Twice a year
|
Purpose of the exam
|
To appoint candidates for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or to pursue M. Phil/Ph.D
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Paper and Marks
|
Paper 1: 100 Marks
|
Paper 2: 200 Marks
|
Total Questions
|
150 MCQ (Each Paper)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+2 for each correct answer
|
No Negative Marking
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|
Helpline No
|
01206895200
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) or NTA UGC NET is a national-level teaching exam which is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET 2025 exam is held two times in a year for a total of 83 subjects. Until June 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the NET exam on behalf of UGC. Now UGC NET exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
NTA will declare the UGC NET answer key 2025 on its website in July 2025 (Expected). The provisional answer key will be released initially, where a candidate could raise an objection against the answer key to enable transparency in the examination system. Later on, the final answer key will also be released after verifying the objections raised by the answer key.
The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2025 notification PDF for the June session exam on 16th April 2025. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for posts of only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Given below is the direct link to download the UGC NET Notification PDF for June Session.
|
UGC NET 2025 June Notification
The UGC NET application form had to be filled up to 8th May 2025. The exam was held from 25th to 29th June 2025. Check the table below to know important information related to the UGC NET exam dates.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
UGC NET 2025 Notification Release Date
|
16th April 2025
|
Apply Online Starts from
|
16th April 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
8th May 2025
|
Last date to pay application fee
|
8th May 2025
|
Application Correction Window
|
9th - 10th May 2025
|
Exam Date
|25th to 29th June 2025
|
Result Date
|22nd July 2025
The candidates who fulfil the UGC NET eligibility criteria must fill out the UGC NET application form through the NTA website. Given below are the steps to fill UGC NET Application Form December 2025:
All the candidates who apply for UGC NET 2025 exam must pay the application fee as per their categories. The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid through either online or offline mode. The category-wise fee for the UGC NET exam is as follows:
Only those candidates can apply for UGC NET 2025 exam who fulfil the UGC NET eligibility criteria. The eligibility for UGC NET consists of age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts and so on. We have specified the UGC NET eligibility below. In addition to this, there is an upper age limit relaxation for those who belong to the reserved categories.
The candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D. irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree
In addition to this, the Commission informed that the UGC NET result will be announced in percentile score along with the marks obtained by the candidates that will be used for admission. As per the Commission, “The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce”.
The NET scores obtained by the candidates in categories 2 and 3 mentioned above will be valid for a period of one year.
NTA has made changes in the UGC NET age limit for the post of Junior Research Fellowship. The following table displays the age limit for UGC NET 2025 exam.
|
Post Name
|
UGC NET Age Limit
|
Not more than 30 years
|
Assistant Professor Age Limit
|
There is no upper age limit
UGC NET exam pattern 2025 consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers have multiple-choice questions. The duration for UGC NET exam is 3 Hours for both papers. 2 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there is no negative marking in the exam. UGC NET exam pattern has been tabulated below.
|
UGC NET Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Paper 1 (Teaching/Research Aptitude)
|
50
|
100
|
Paper 2 (Based on the core subject)
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET syllabus has a total of 83 papers. Each paper consists of a different syllabus. We have formulated the detailed UGC NET syllabus in the table below. Check the list of important topics related to the UGC NET syllabus.
|
Subject
|
UGC NET Topics
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding, and Reflective), Characteristics, and basic requirements.
Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional, and Cognitive), Individual differences.
Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment, and Institution.
Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner-centered methods; Off-line vs. Online methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs, etc.).
Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern, and ICT based.
Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of Evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher Education, etc
|
Research Aptitude
|
Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivism approach to research.
Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods. Steps of Research.
Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing. Application of ICT in research. Research ethics
|
Comprehension
|
A passage of text is assigned. Questions are asked from the passage to be answered.
|
Communication
|
Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication. Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society
|
Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude
|
Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).
|
Data Interpretation
|
Sources, acquisition and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data. Data Interpretation. Data and Governance.
|
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
|
ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance.
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition. Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments. Indian Logic: Means of knowledge. Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension). Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference)
|
People, Development and Environment
|
Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment. Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions. Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests. Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies. Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance
|
Higher Education System
|
Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India. Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India. Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India. Professional, Technical, and Skill Based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration
After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET 2025 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for UGC NET exam:
Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing UGC NET 2022 Exam:
Mock Tests: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the link given below:
NTA issues UGC NET 2025 Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The admit card for the December session has been released on the NTA website. Candidates must visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’.
Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of the examination.
|SSC Exams
|Banking Exams
|Railway Exams
|Defence Exams
|Law Exams
The UGC NET 2025 June exam concluded on 29th June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts from 25th to 29th June 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2025 exam for 85 subjects will soon be able to download the provisional UGC NET answer key. The provisional answer key will allow the candidates to challenge in case an answer is marked incorrectly by the officials. It is expected that the answer key could be released in July.
The NTA UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule has been released. Candidates who have filled out the application forms will be able to appear for the UGC NET June exam from 25th to 29th June 2025. The city intimation slip for the same shall be released soon by the NTA on its website.
Once the city slip is released, candidates will be able to download it online from ugcnet.nta.ac.in by logging in with their credentials. Once the city slip is released, candidates will be able to download the admit card online around 3 to 4 days before the exam starts.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA UGC NET June 2025 notification on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in on 16th April 2025. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the UGC NET application forms from 16th April to 7th May 2025. Other than this, the UGC NET exam shall b held from 21st June to 30th June (tentative).
The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor for Indian Colleges and Universities. Read this post for more information regarding the UGC NET 2025 notification, application form, eligibility criteria, pattern, syllabus, admit card details, and more.
UGC NET exam is held twice a year. Here is a summary of the UGC NET 2025 exam. It highlights the major details related to the UGC NET exam.
|
Particulars
|
NTA UGC NET details
|
Exam Name
|
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency, NTA
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Frequency
|
Twice a year
|
Purpose of the exam
|
To appoint candidates for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or to pursue M. Phil/Ph.D
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Paper and Marks
|
Paper 1: 100 Marks
|
Paper 2: 200 Marks
|
Total Questions
|
150 MCQ (Each Paper)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+2 for each correct answer
|
No Negative Marking
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|
Helpline No
|
01206895200
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) or NTA UGC NET is a national-level teaching exam which is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET 2025 exam is held two times in a year for a total of 83 subjects. Until June 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the NET exam on behalf of UGC. Now UGC NET exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
NTA will declare the UGC NET answer key 2025 on its website in July 2025 (Expected). The provisional answer key will be released initially, where a candidate could raise an objection against the answer key to enable transparency in the examination system. Later on, the final answer key will also be released after verifying the objections raised by the answer key.
The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2025 notification PDF for the June session exam on 16th April 2025. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for posts of only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Given below is the direct link to download the UGC NET Notification PDF for June Session.
|
UGC NET 2025 June Notification
The UGC NET application form had to be filled up to 8th May 2025. The exam schedule for UGC NET June 2025 exam has been released. The exam is going to be held from 25th to 29th June 2025. Check the table below to know important information related to the UGC NET exam dates.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
UGC NET 2025 Notification Release Date
|
16th April 2025
|
Apply Online Starts from
|
16th April 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
8th May 2025
|
Last date to pay application fee
|
8th May 2025
|
Application Correction Window
|
9th - 10th May 2025
|
Exam Date
|25th to 29th June 2025
The candidates who fulfil the UGC NET eligibility criteria must fill out the UGC NET application form through the NTA website. Given below are the steps to fill UGC NET Application Form December 2025:
All the candidates who apply for UGC NET 2025 exam must pay the application fee as per their categories. The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid through either online or offline mode. The category-wise fee for the UGC NET exam is as follows:
Only those candidates can apply for UGC NET 2025 exam who fulfil the UGC NET eligibility criteria. The eligibility for UGC NET consists of age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts and so on. We have specified the UGC NET eligibility below. In addition to this, there is an upper age limit relaxation for those who belong to the reserved categories.
The candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D. irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree
In addition to this, the Commission informed that the UGC NET result will be announced in percentile score along with the marks obtained by the candidates that will be used for admission. As per the Commission, “The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce”.
The NET scores obtained by the candidates in categories 2 and 3 mentioned above will be valid for a period of one year.
NTA has made changes in the UGC NET age limit for the post of Junior Research Fellowship. The following table displays the age limit for UGC NET 2025 exam.
|
Post Name
|
UGC NET Age Limit
|
Not more than 30 years
|
Assistant Professor Age Limit
|
There is no upper age limit
UGC NET exam pattern 2025 consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers have multiple-choice questions. The duration for UGC NET exam is 3 Hours for both papers. 2 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there is no negative marking in the exam. UGC NET exam pattern has been tabulated below.
|
UGC NET Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Paper 1 (Teaching/Research Aptitude)
|
50
|
100
|
Paper 2 (Based on the core subject)
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET syllabus has a total of 83 papers. Each paper consists of a different syllabus. We have formulated the detailed UGC NET syllabus in the table below. Check the list of important topics related to the UGC NET syllabus.
|
Subject
|
UGC NET Topics
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding, and Reflective), Characteristics, and basic requirements.
Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional, and Cognitive), Individual differences.
Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment, and Institution.
Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner-centered methods; Off-line vs. Online methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs, etc.).
Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern, and ICT based.
Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of Evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher Education, etc
|
Research Aptitude
|
Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivism approach to research.
Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods. Steps of Research.
Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing. Application of ICT in research. Research ethics
|
Comprehension
|
A passage of text is assigned. Questions are asked from the passage to be answered.
|
Communication
|
Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication. Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society
|
Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude
|
Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).
|
Data Interpretation
|
Sources, acquisition and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data. Data Interpretation. Data and Governance.
|
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
|
ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance.
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition. Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments. Indian Logic: Means of knowledge. Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension). Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference)
|
People, Development and Environment
|
Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment. Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions. Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests. Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies. Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance
|
Higher Education System
|
Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India. Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India. Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India. Professional, Technical, and Skill Based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration
After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET 2025 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for UGC NET exam:
Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing UGC NET 2022 Exam:
Mock Tests: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the link given below:
NTA issues UGC NET 2025 Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The admit card for the December session has been released on the NTA website. Candidates must visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’.
Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of the examination.
|SSC Exams
|Banking Exams
|Railway Exams
|Defence Exams
|Law Exams