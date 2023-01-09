UGC NET 2023 Age Limit Revised: NTA Issued Official Notice for JRF

UGC NET 2023 Age Limit Revised: The revised UGC NET Age Limit Notice has been issued on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check the UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria in Detail Here!

UGC NET 2023 Age Limit Revised: The National Testing Agency has released the Revised UGC NET Age Limit on its official website. As per the official notice, the officials have received a few representations from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 1st December 2022 instead of 1st February 2023. So, accordingly, the NTA has decided the last date for calculating the upper age limit for applying JRF is 1st December 2022 for UGC NET December 2022 Exam Cycle.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is an exam to assess the eligibility of applicants for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

As per the official update, the UGC NET 2023 application will be open from 29th December 2022 to 17th January 2023. Also, the examination will be conducted from 21st February 2023 to 10th March 2023. Let's look at the revised UGC NET Age Limit and other important details issued by National Testing Agency.

UGC NET 2023-Important Dates

Check the important dates pertaining to the UGC NET-2023 exam shared below:

Events Dates Submission of Online UGC NET Application Form 29th December 2022 to 17th January 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M) Last date for submission of the Examination fee 18th January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 19th to 20th January 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Announcement of City of Exam Centre First week of February 2023 UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Second week of February 2023 Dates of Examination 21st February 2023 to 10th March 2023

UGC NET Age Limit Revised 2023

The revised UGC NET Age Limit for both JRF & Assistant Professor is shared below for the reference of the candidates:

For JRF

The age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years as of 1st December 2022 applying for JRF post. There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates as follows:

A relaxation of up to 5 years is given to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants.

The relaxation will also be given to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years. They are required to submit the required certificate from the appropriate authority to avail of this age relaxation facility. The research should not have been carried out toward completion of graduation or post-graduation degree(s).

Three years of relaxation in age will be given to the candidates with an L.L.M. degree.

A relaxation of up to 5 years is given to the candidates who have served in the armed forces subject to the length of service in the armed forces up to 1st December 2022.

The total age relaxation on the above ground(s) should not be more than five years under any circumstances.

For Assistant Professor

There shall be no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for the Assistant Professor.

We hope this article on the Revised UGC NET Age Limit will be informative for the candidates. Candidates should make sure to satisfy all the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria and other factors to avoid disqualification of their candidature.