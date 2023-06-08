UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue their career in Law must check the UGC NET Law syllabus. Check out the latest UGC NET Law Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023 has been released by the exam conducting body on the official website. Candidates should thoroughly understand the official syllabus and the format to create an effective UGC NET Law preparation strategy. The UGC NET Law syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a general aptitude paper common for all the subjects. In contrast, Paper B contains subject-specific questions, i.e. law topics.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam twice yearly to ascertain the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges. Thus, it is important to check the syllabus to understand questions important from an exam perspective. As per the previous year's trends and exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET Law question was moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Law syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the official UGC NET Law syllabus PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UGC NET Law syllabus below:

UGC NET Law Syllabus PDF Download Here

UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The Law Syllabus of the UGC NET is divided into two papers. The UGC NET exam will be conducted online mode, i.e. computer-based test. Paper I consists of 50 objective-type questions for 100 marks, whereas Paper 2 comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks are allocated for every correct response, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The exam will be held for 3 hours without a break between the papers. Check the important NTA UGC NET Law syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit 1 - Jurisprudence

Unit 2 - Constitutional and Administrative Law

Unit 3 - Public International Law and IHL

Unit 4 - Law of Crimes

Unit 5 - Law of Torts and Consumer Protection

Unit 6 - Commercial Law

Unit 7 - Family Law

Unit 8 - Environment and Human Rights Law

Unit 9 - Intellectual Property Rights and Information Technology Law

Unit 10 - Comparative Public Law and Systems of Governance

UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise

The Law syllabus for the UGC NET exam comprises ten units. The important topics included in the UGC NET Law syllabus are Jurisprudence, Constitutional and Administrative Law, Public International Law and IHL, Law of Crimes, Law of Torts and Consumer Protection, Commercial Law, Family Law, Environment and Human Rights Law, Intellectual Property Rights and Information Technology Law, and Comparative Public Law and Systems of Governance. Let’s look at the unit-wise Law syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit 1 - Jurisprudence

Nature and sources of law Schools of jurisprudence Law and morality Concept of rights and duties Legal personality Concepts of property, ownership and possession Concept of liability Law, poverty and development Global justice Modernism and post-modernism

Unit 2 - Constitutional and Administrative Law

Preamble, fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy. Union and State executive and their interrelationship Union and State legislature and distribution of legislative powers Judiciary Emergency provisions Temporary, transitional and special provisions in respect of certain states Election Commission of India Nature, scope and importance of administrative law Principle of natural justice Judicial review of administrative actions – Grounds.

Unit 3 - Public International Law and IHL

1. International law – Definition, nature and basis

Sources of International law Recognition of states and governments Nationality, immigrants, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) Extradition and asylum United Nations and its organs Settlement of international disputes World Trade Organization (WTO) International humanitarian law (IHL) - Conventions and protocols Implementation of IHL - Challenges

Unit 4 - Law of Crimes

General principles of criminal liability – Actus reus and mens rea, individual and group liability and constructive liability Stages of crime and inchoate crimes - Abetment, criminal conspiracy and attempt General exceptions Offences against human body Offences against state and terrorism Offences against property Offences against women and children Drug trafficking and counterfeiting Offences against public tranquility Theories and kinds of punishments, compensation to the victims of crime

Unit 5 - Law of Torts and Consumer Protection

Nature and definition of tort General principles of tortious liability General defenses Specific torts – Negligence, nuisance, trespass and defamation Remoteness of damages Strict and absolute liability Tortious liability of the State The Consumer Protection Act 1986 - Definitions, consumer rights and redressal mechanism

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 - No fault liability, third party insurance and claims tribunal

The Competition Act, 2002 - Prohibition of certain agreements, abuse of dominant position and regulation of combinations

Unit 6 - Commercial Law

Essential elements of contract and e-contract Breach of contract, frustration of contract, void and voidable agreements Standard form of contract and quasi-contract Specific contracts - Bailment, pledge, indemnity, guarantee and agency Sale of Goods Act, 1930 Partnership and limited liability partnership Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 Company law – Incorporation of a company, prospectus, shares and debentures Company law – Directors and meetings Corporate social responsibility

Unit 7 - Family Law

Sources and schools Marriage and dissolution of marriage Matrimonial remedies - Divorce and theories of divorce Changing dimensions of institution of marriage – Live-in relationship Recognition of foreign decrees in India on marriage and divorce Maintenance, dower and stridhan Adoption, guardianship and acknowledgement Succession and inheritance Will, gift and wakf Uniform Civil Code

Unit 8 - Environment and Human Rights Law

Meaning and concept of ‘environment’ and ‘environmental pollution’ International environmental law and UN Conferences Constitutional and legal framework for protection of environment in India Environmental Impact Assessment and control of hazardous waste in India National Green Tribunal Concept and development of human rights Universalism and cultural relativism International Bill of Rights Group rights – Women, children, persons with disabilities, elderly persons, minorities and weaker sections

Protection and enforcement of human rights in India – National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Minorities, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Schedule Tribes and National Commission for Backward Classes

Unit 9 - Intellectual Property Rights and Information Technology Law

Concept and meaning of intellectual property Theories of intellectual property International conventions pertaining to intellectual properties Copyright and neighboring rights – Subject matters, limitations and exceptions, infringement and remedies

Law of patent – Patentability, procedure for grant of patent, limitations and exceptions, infringement and remedies Law of trademark – Registration of trademarks, kinds of trademarks, infringement and passing off, remedies Protection of Geographical Indications Bio-diversity and Traditional Knowledge Information technology law- digital signature and electronic signature, electronic governance, electronic records and duties of subscribers Cyber crimes, penalties and adjudication

Unit 10 - Comparative Public Law and Systems of Governance

Comparative Law – Relevance, methodology, problems and concerns in Comparison Forms of governments – Presidential and parliamentary, unitary and federal Models of federalism – USA, Canada and India Rule of Law – ‘Formal’ and ‘substantive’ versions Separation of powers – India, UK, USA and France Independence of judiciary, judicial activism and accountability – India, UK and USA Systems of constitutional review – India, USA, Switzerland and France Amendment of the Constitution – India, USA and South Africa Ombudsman –Sweden, UK and India Open Government and Right to Information - USA, UK and India

UGC NET Law Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

UGC NET के लॉ सिलेबस को दो पेपर में विभाजित किया गया है। यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा ऑनलाइन मोड यानी कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। पेपर I में 100 अंकों के लिए 50 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार के प्रश्न होते हैं, जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के लिए 100 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होते हैं। UGC NET मार्किंग स्कीम के अनुसार, प्रत्येक सही उत्तर के लिए 2 अंक आवंटित किए जाते हैं, और गलत उत्तर के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन नहीं होगा। पेपर के बीच बिना ब्रेक के 3 घंटे तक परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET लॉ सिलेबस 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।

यूनिट 1 - न्यायशास्त्र

यूनिट 2 - संवैधानिक और प्रशासनिक कानून

यूनिट 3 - सार्वजनिक अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून और IHL

यूनिट 4 - अपराध का कानून

यूनिट 5 - अपकृत्य और उपभोक्ता संरक्षण का नियम

यूनिट 6 - वाणिज्यिक कानून

यूनिट 7 - परिवार कानून

यूनिट 8 - पर्यावरण और मानवाधिकार कानून

यूनिट 9 - बौद्धिक संपदा अधिकार और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी कानून

यूनिट 10 - तुलनात्मक सार्वजनिक कानून और शासन प्रणाली

Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Law Syllabus

Candidates should check the UGC NET Law exam pattern before commencing their preparation. This will help them to understand the question format, number of questions, marking scheme, etc., in a better manner. Check the paper-wise UGC NET Law pattern below:

Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Paper 1 Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Education System 50 100 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable Paper 2 Law 100 200 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable

How do I prepare for UGC NET Law?

It is important to follow the UGC NET Law preparation tips suggested by the experts and incorporate all the important topics in the study schedule for adequate preparation. Moreover, candidates should carefully check the UGC NET Law syllabus and exam pattern and devote study hours to each topic. Here is a list of the best preparation tips to ace the UGC NET Law section.

Go through the UGC NET Law syllabus and exam pattern to understand the important topics for the exam.

Choose the best books and study material to get a firm grip on the basic concepts of all the topics. With a strong base, you can grasp advanced-level concepts easily.

Practice previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to improve your overall preparation.

Prepare short notes for all the Law topics and revise them often to remember the concepts for a long period. Also, these notes will be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

Best Books for UGC NET Law Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest edition of UGC NET Law books that experts highly recommend. The right resources will help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET Law syllabus. Some of the best books for the UGC NET Law subject are discussed below: