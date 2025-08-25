Telangana Schools Holiday: Government Announces 13-Day Dussehra Festival Starting September 21

Telangana School Holiday: The School Education Department has announced 13 days of vacation for all schools. The holidays will start from September 21 and end on October 3. Regular classes will begin again on October 4.
Before the break, schools will finish the Formative Assessment (FA-2) exams. After the vacation, students will write the Summative Assessment (SA-1) exams from October 24 to 31. The results of these exams will be announced by November 6.
Once the SA-1 exams are over, the month of November will be free from exams. Only regular teaching will happen in schools.
Why Do We Celebrate Dasara/Dussehra?
Dasara, also known as Dussehra, is one of the most important festivals in India. It is celebrated with great joy and devotion across the country. The festival marks the victory of good over evil.
In northern India, Dussehra is celebrated to remember Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. Big plays called Ramlila are performed, and on the last day, huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are burnt to show the end of evil.
In southern India, especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, Dasara is connected to the victory of the Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. People pray to Goddess Durga for strength and blessings.
The festival usually comes in September or October, right after the nine-day festival of Navratri. People decorate their homes, visit temples, and enjoy fairs and cultural programs during this time.
