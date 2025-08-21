Dussehra School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to get 9 Day Vacation

Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Dussehra School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to get Short Vacation, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesha and Telangana schools will get vacations of 9 and 13 days for Dussehra in September. Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from September 24 to October 2 and schools in Telangana will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025. Check latest updates here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 10:49 IST
Come September, and the list of festive holidays will begin for schools and colleges across the country. The festival season start with Dussehra on October 2 followed by Diwali on October 20. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, schools will remain closed for 9 days  and 13 days respectively during Dussehra. 

Schools and colleges will be closed for a longer period during the festivals. Schools will be closed from September 24 to October 2 across all government and private schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh.  Christian minority institutions will, however, have a shorter break of six days from September 27 to October 2, 2025. 

Telangana Schools Closed for 13 Days

Schools and colleges in Telangana will be closed from September 21 to October 3 for Dussehra. Dussehra is a widely celebrated festival in Telangana. Along with Dussehra holidays, schools will also remain closed on September 5 on the occasion of Urs-un-Nabi

Check Complete List of School Holidays Here

Check here the school holidays for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Dussehra Andhra Pradesh

September 24 to October 2, 2025

Christian Minority Schools

September 27 to October 2, 2025

Dussehra holiday in Telangana

September 21 to October 3, 2025

Urs-un-Nabi

September 5, 2025

Dussehra

October 2, 2025

Diwali

October 20, 2025

Christmas

December 25, 2025

