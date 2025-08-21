Dussehra School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to get 9 Day Vacation

Come September, and the list of festive holidays will begin for schools and colleges across the country. The festival season start with Dussehra on October 2 followed by Diwali on October 20. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, schools will remain closed for 9 days and 13 days respectively during Dussehra.
Schools and colleges will be closed for a longer period during the festivals. Schools will be closed from September 24 to October 2 across all government and private schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Christian minority institutions will, however, have a shorter break of six days from September 27 to October 2, 2025.
Telangana Schools Closed for 13 Days
Schools and colleges in Telangana will be closed from September 21 to October 3 for Dussehra. Dussehra is a widely celebrated festival in Telangana. Along with Dussehra holidays, schools will also remain closed on September 5 on the occasion of Urs-un-Nabi
Check Complete List of School Holidays Here
Check here the school holidays for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
|
Dussehra Andhra Pradesh
|
September 24 to October 2, 2025
|
Christian Minority Schools
|
September 27 to October 2, 2025
|
Dussehra holiday in Telangana
|
September 21 to October 3, 2025
|
Urs-un-Nabi
|
September 5, 2025
|
Dussehra
|
October 2, 2025
|
Diwali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Christmas
|
December 25, 2025
