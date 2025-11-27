JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Download Jharkhand Board High School Time Table PDF

JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the final dates for the Class 10 Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the JAC Class 10 exam will start on February 3, 2026, and continue until February 17, 2026. The first exam will be the Vocational Subject, and the last exam will be the Language Subject on February 17.
All students must check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Timetable 2026 so they can prepare well. Since the exams are very close, Class 10 students should revise all subjects daily, practice previous papers, and follow a good study plan. This will help them stay confident and score better in the JAC Class 10 Board Exam 2026. For detailed information and the direct link to download the JAC 10th Timetable 2025-26, check the article below.
JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the table below for the Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Exam
|
Jharkhand Class 10th Board Exam 2026
|
Conducting Authority
|
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Class
|
10th (Matric)
|
Exam Dates
|
3 to 17 February, 2026
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Datesheet Release Date
|
27, November 2025
|
Official Website
|
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
How to Download JAC 10th Exam Date 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to download the Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Date 2026:
Step 1: Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Notifications”, “Examination” or “Latest News” section.
Step 3: Find and click the link that says “Jharkhand Class 10 Datesheet 2026” or “Time Table / Exam Schedule 2026.”
Step 4: A PDF of the datesheet will open in a new tab or window. Wait a moment for it to load.
Step 5: Click the download icon (usually a downward arrow) or right-click the PDF and choose “Save as” to save it to your device.
Step 6: Open the saved PDF to confirm all dates and subject details are visible.
Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026
Check the following table for Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Feb 3, 2026
|
Vocational Subject
|
Feb 4, 2026
|
Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi ‘B’
|
Feb 5, 2026
|
Commerce and Home Science
|
Feb 6, 2026
|
Urdu, Bangla, Oriya
|
Feb 7, 2026
|
Social Science
|
Feb 9, 2026
|
Science
|
Feb 10, 2026
|
Music
|
Feb 11, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
Feb 13, 2026
|
English
|
Feb 14, 2026
|
Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali
|
Feb 16, 2026
|
Sanskrit
|
Feb 17, 2026
|
Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho
The Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026 provides students with a clear exam plan to prepare systematically for all subjects. By following the official schedule, revising daily, and practising regularly, students can perform confidently and score well in the JAC Class 10 Board Exams 2026.
