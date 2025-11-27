JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Download Jharkhand Board High School Time Table PDF

JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the final dates for the Class 10 Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the JAC Class 10 exam will start on February 3, 2026, and continue until February 17, 2026. The first exam will be the Vocational Subject, and the last exam will be the Language Subject on February 17. All students must check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Timetable 2026 so they can prepare well. Since the exams are very close, Class 10 students should revise all subjects daily, practice previous papers, and follow a good study plan. This will help them stay confident and score better in the JAC Class 10 Board Exam 2026. For detailed information and the direct link to download the JAC 10th Timetable 2025-26, check the article below. JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for the Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026: Particulars Details Name of Exam Jharkhand Class 10th Board Exam 2026 Conducting Authority Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Academic Year 2025–2026 Exam Level State Level Class 10th (Matric) Exam Dates 3 to 17 February, 2026 Mode of Examination Offline (Pen and Paper) Datesheet Release Date 27, November 2025 Official Website jac.jharkhand.gov.in How to Download JAC 10th Exam Date 2025? Students can follow the given steps to download the Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Date 2026: Step 1: Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Notifications”, “Examination” or “Latest News” section. Step 3: Find and click the link that says “Jharkhand Class 10 Datesheet 2026” or “Time Table / Exam Schedule 2026.”

Step 4: A PDF of the datesheet will open in a new tab or window. Wait a moment for it to load. Step 5: Click the download icon (usually a downward arrow) or right-click the PDF and choose “Save as” to save it to your device. Step 6: Open the saved PDF to confirm all dates and subject details are visible. Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026 Check the following table for Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026: Date Subject Feb 3, 2026 Vocational Subject Feb 4, 2026 Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi ‘B’ Feb 5, 2026 Commerce and Home Science Feb 6, 2026 Urdu, Bangla, Oriya Feb 7, 2026 Social Science Feb 9, 2026 Science Feb 10, 2026 Music Feb 11, 2026 Mathematics Feb 13, 2026 English Feb 14, 2026 Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali Feb 16, 2026 Sanskrit Feb 17, 2026 Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho