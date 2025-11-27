RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Download Jharkhand Board High School Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 27, 2025, 12:38 IST

JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10th Datesheet 2026, with exams scheduled from February 3 to 17, 2026. Students can download the timetable from jac.jharkhand.gov.in and start preparing according to the official schedule to score well in the upcoming board examinations.

Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026
Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026

JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the final dates for the Class 10 Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the JAC Class 10 exam will start on February 3, 2026, and continue until February 17, 2026. The first exam will be the Vocational Subject, and the last exam will be the Language Subject on February 17. 

All students must check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Timetable 2026 so they can prepare well. Since the exams are very close, Class 10 students should revise all subjects daily, practice previous papers, and follow a good study plan. This will help them stay confident and score better in the JAC Class 10 Board Exam 2026. For detailed information and the direct link to download the JAC 10th Timetable 2025-26, check the article below.

JAC 10th Exam Date 2025: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for the Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026:

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

Jharkhand Class 10th Board Exam 2026

Conducting Authority

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Level

State Level

Class

10th (Matric)

Exam Dates

3 to 17 February, 2026

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Datesheet Release Date

27, November 2025

Official Website

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Download JAC 10th Exam Date 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to download the Jharkhand Class 10th Exam Date 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Notifications”, “Examination” or “Latest News” section.

Step 3: Find and click the link that says “Jharkhand Class 10 Datesheet 2026” or “Time Table / Exam Schedule 2026.”

Step 4: A PDF of the datesheet will open in a new tab or window. Wait a moment for it to load.

Step 5: Click the download icon (usually a downward arrow) or right-click the PDF and choose “Save as” to save it to your device.

Step 6: Open the saved PDF to confirm all dates and subject details are visible.

Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026

Check the following table for Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026:

Date

Subject

Feb 3, 2026

Vocational Subject

Feb 4, 2026

Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi ‘B’

Feb 5, 2026

Commerce and Home Science

Feb 6, 2026

Urdu, Bangla, Oriya

Feb 7, 2026

Social Science

Feb 9, 2026

Science

Feb 10, 2026

Music

Feb 11, 2026

Mathematics

Feb 13, 2026

English

Feb 14, 2026

Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali

Feb 16, 2026

Sanskrit

Feb 17, 2026

Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho

The Jharkhand Class 10th Timetable 2026 provides students with a clear exam plan to prepare systematically for all subjects. By following the official schedule, revising daily, and practising regularly, students can perform confidently and score well in the JAC Class 10 Board Exams 2026.

