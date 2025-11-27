JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 83 Posts at jkssb.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
By Manish Kumar
Nov 27, 2025, 16:17 IST

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) posts on its official website. A total of 83 posts are available in the Home Department across the state. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025:The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) in Home Department across the state.The application process will commence from December 15, 2025, with the deadline set for January 13, 2026 . Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for Police/Paramilitary posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://jkssb.nic.in/

You will get complete details about JKSSB SI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification

Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit for the 83 SI posts. Check the notification download link given below-

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

JKSSB SI 2025 Important Date

The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for the Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below.

Description  Details
Opening date for submission of application December 15, 2025
Last date for submission of application January 13, 2026

JKSSB SI 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have 4-year degree as Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in any
of the following streams namely,

  • i. Computer Science Engineering; or
  • ii. Electronics & Communication Engineering; or
  • iii. Telecommunication Engineering; or
  • iv. Information Technology; or
  • v. Mechatronics; or
  • vi. Data Science; or
  • vii. Electrical and Electronics Engineering;
  • viii. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; or
  • ix. Cyber Security.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

JKSSB SI 2025 Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay an online fee under the application process for the above posts. Candidates will have to pay Rs.700/-(Rupees Seven Hundred only) through online mode viz. Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1,ST-2 and EWS category, the fee payable will be
Rs.600/-(Rupees Six Hundred only).

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test on the basis of written test which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled up in each category. The shortlisted candidates should meet the following physical standards:
For Males:
i) Height: 5’-6” (minimum)
ii) Chest girth: 32” (unexpanded)
iii) Chest girth: 33 ½” (expanded)
For Females: Height: 5’-2” (minimum)
Check the notification link for relaxation in different category of candidates.

The candidates who meet the above physical standards shall be required to undergo physical endurance test, which shall consist of the following:
For Male candidates

  • Long Race: 1600 meters in 6 ½ minutes (Six minutes thirty seconds)
  • Pushups: 20 (one cycle of up and down to be counted as one)

For Female candidates

  • Long Race: 1000 meters in 6½ minutes (Six minutes and thirty seconds)
  • Shot put (4Kgs): 14 ½ feet in three attempts.

How To Apply For JKSSB SI 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://jkssb.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the link JKSSB SI 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

