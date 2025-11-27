JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 83 Posts at jkssb.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025:The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) in Home Department across the state.The application process will commence from December 15, 2025, with the deadline set for January 13, 2026 . Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for Police/Paramilitary posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://jkssb.nic.in/ You will get complete details about JKSSB SI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit for the 83 SI posts. Check the notification download link given below-

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Download PDF JKSSB SI 2025 Important Date The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for the Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below. Description Details Opening date for submission of application December 15, 2025 Last date for submission of application January 13, 2026 JKSSB SI 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have 4-year degree as Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in any

of the following streams namely, i. Computer Science Engineering; or

ii. Electronics & Communication Engineering; or

iii. Telecommunication Engineering; or

iv. Information Technology; or

v. Mechatronics; or

vi. Data Science; or

vii. Electrical and Electronics Engineering;

viii. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; or

ix. Cyber Security.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

JKSSB SI 2025 Application Fee Applicants will have to pay an online fee under the application process for the above posts. Candidates will have to pay Rs.700/-(Rupees Seven Hundred only) through online mode viz. Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1,ST-2 and EWS category, the fee payable will be

Rs.600/-(Rupees Six Hundred only). Selection Process The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test on the basis of written test which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled up in each category. The shortlisted candidates should meet the following physical standards:

For Males:

i) Height: 5’-6” (minimum)

ii) Chest girth: 32” (unexpanded)

iii) Chest girth: 33 ½” (expanded)

For Females: Height: 5’-2” (minimum)

Check the notification link for relaxation in different category of candidates.