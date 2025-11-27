JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 83 Posts at jkssb.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025:The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) in Home Department across the state.The application process will commence from December 15, 2025, with the deadline set for January 13, 2026 . Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for Police/Paramilitary posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://jkssb.nic.in/
JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification
Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit for the 83 SI posts. Check the notification download link given below-
|JKSSB SI Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
JKSSB SI 2025 Important Date
The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for the Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below.
|Description
|Details
|Opening date for submission of application
|December 15, 2025
|Last date for submission of application
|January 13, 2026
JKSSB SI 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have 4-year degree as Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in any
of the following streams namely,
- i. Computer Science Engineering; or
- ii. Electronics & Communication Engineering; or
- iii. Telecommunication Engineering; or
- iv. Information Technology; or
- v. Mechatronics; or
- vi. Data Science; or
- vii. Electrical and Electronics Engineering;
- viii. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; or
- ix. Cyber Security.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
JKSSB SI 2025 Application Fee
Applicants will have to pay an online fee under the application process for the above posts. Candidates will have to pay Rs.700/-(Rupees Seven Hundred only) through online mode viz. Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1,ST-2 and EWS category, the fee payable will be
Rs.600/-(Rupees Six Hundred only).
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test on the basis of written test which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled up in each category. The shortlisted candidates should meet the following physical standards:
For Males:
i) Height: 5’-6” (minimum)
ii) Chest girth: 32” (unexpanded)
iii) Chest girth: 33 ½” (expanded)
For Females: Height: 5’-2” (minimum)
Check the notification link for relaxation in different category of candidates.
The candidates who meet the above physical standards shall be required to undergo physical endurance test, which shall consist of the following:
For Male candidates
- Long Race: 1600 meters in 6 ½ minutes (Six minutes thirty seconds)
- Pushups: 20 (one cycle of up and down to be counted as one)
For Female candidates
- Long Race: 1000 meters in 6½ minutes (Six minutes and thirty seconds)
- Shot put (4Kgs): 14 ½ feet in three attempts.
How To Apply For JKSSB SI 2025
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://jkssb.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the link JKSSB SI 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
