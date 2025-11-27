RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Miss International Winners (1960-2025)

By Kriti Barua
Nov 27, 2025, 21:02 IST

The Miss International pageant began in 1960, when Stella Márquez of Colombia was crowned the first winner. As of 2025, the pageant has had 63 editions, so 63 women have held the Miss International crown. The current titleholder is Catalina Duque of Colombia, who won on 27 November 2025 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of Miss International Winners (1960-2025)
List of Miss International Winners (1960-2025)

Did you know the first-ever Miss International pageant was held in Long Beach, California, not in Japan? The Miss International pageant is a primary global beauty contest organised by the Japan-based International Cultural Association. It began in 1960 and has been held almost every year since, though it skipped 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first winner was Stella Márquez of Colombia, crowned in 1960. The most recent winner (2025) is Catalina Duque, also from Colombia, who received the crown on 27 November 2025. In this article, we will take a look at all the Miss International winners from the very first to the current titleholder and follow how the crown has passed through the years.

Miss International Winners List 

The Miss International pageant began in 1960 in Long Beach, California. Since then, it has grown into a significant global contest for beauty, culture, and goodwill. Over time, most competitions moved to Japan, often held in Tokyo. Below is a complete list of winners.

Year Represented Titleholder Date
1960 Colombia Stella Márquez Aug 12, 1960
1961 Netherlands Stanny van Baer Jul 28, 1961
1962 Australia Tania Verstak Aug 18, 1962
1963 Iceland Guðrún Bjarnadóttir Aug 16, 1963
1964 Philippines Gemma Cruz Aug 14, 1964
1965 Germany Ingrid Finger Aug 13, 1965
1966 No competition held
1967 Argentina Mirta Massa Apr 29, 1967
1968 Brazil Maria Carvalho Oct 9, 1968
1969 United Kingdom Valerie Holmes Sep 13, 1969
1970 Philippines Aurora Pijuan May 16, 1970
1971 New Zealand Jane Hansen May 26, 1971
1972 United Kingdom Linda Hooks Oct 6, 1972
1973 Finland Anneli Björkling Oct 13, 1973
1974 United States Brucene Smith Oct 9, 1974
1975 Yugoslavia Lidija Manić Nov 3, 1975
1976 France Sophie Perin Jul 2, 1976
1977 Spain Pilar Medina Jul 1, 1977
1978 USA Katherine Ruth Nov 10, 1978
1979 Philippines Melanie Marquez Nov 12, 1979
1980 Costa Rica Lorna Chávez Nov 4, 1980
1981 Australia Jenny Derek Sep 6, 1981
1982 USA Christie Claridge Oct 13, 1982
1983 Costa Rica Gidget Sandoval Oct 11, 1983
1984 Guatemala Ilma Urrutia Oct 30, 1984
1985 Venezuela Nina Sicilia Sep 15, 1985
1986 England Helen Fairbrother Aug 31, 1986
1987 Puerto Rico Laurie Simpson Sep 13, 1987
1988 Norway Catherine Gude Jul 17, 1988
1989 Germany Iris Klein Sep 17, 1989
1990 Spain Silvia de Esteban Sep 16, 1990
1991 Poland Agnieszka Kotlarska Oct 13, 1991
1992 Australia Kirsten Davidson Oct 18, 1992
1993 Poland Agnieszka Pachałko Oct 9, 1993
1994 Greece Christina Lekka Sep 4, 1994
1995 Norway Anne Lena Hansen Sep 10, 1995
1996 Portugal Fernanda Alves Oct 26, 1996
1997 Venezuela Consuelo Adler Sep 20, 1997
1998 Panama Lía Borrero Sep 26, 1998
1999 Colombia Paulina Gálvez Dec 14, 1999
2000 Venezuela Vivian Urdaneta Oct 4, 2000
2001 Poland Małgorzata Rożniecka Oct 4, 2001
2002 Lebanon Christina Sawaya Sep 30, 2002
2003 Venezuela Goizeder Azúa Oct 8, 2003
2004 Colombia Jeymmy Vargas Oct 16, 2004
2005 Philippines Lara Quigaman Sep 26, 2005
2006 Venezuela Daniela di Giacomo Nov 11, 2006
2007 Mexico Priscila Perales Oct 15, 2007
2008 Spain Alejandra Andreu Nov 8, 2008
2009 Mexico Anagabriela Espinoza Nov 28, 2009
2010 Venezuela Elizabeth Mosquera Nov 7, 2010
2011 Ecuador Fernanda Cornejo Nov 6, 2011
2012 Japan Ikumi Yoshimatsu Oct 21, 2012
2013 Philippines Bea Santiago Dec 17, 2013
2014 Puerto Rico Valerie Hernández Nov 11, 2014
2015 Venezuela Edymar Martínez Nov 5, 2015
2016 Philippines Kylie Verzosa Oct 27, 2016
2017 Indonesia Kevin Lilliana Nov 14, 2017
2018 Venezuela Mariem Velazco Nov 9, 2018
2019 Thailand Sireethorn Leearamwat Nov 12, 2019
2020 No competition (COVID-19)
2021
2022 Germany Jasmin Selberg Dec 13, 2022
2023 Venezuela Andrea Rubio Oct 26, 2023
2024 Vietnam Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy Nov 12, 2024
2025 Colombia Catalina Duque Nov 27, 2025

Which Country Has Won the Most Miss International titles?

The Miss International pageant has crowned women from many countries since its first edition in 1960. Below is a summary of how many times each country or territory has won, along with the years of their victories, showing which nations have dominated over the years.

Country / Territory Titles Year(s) of Win
Venezuela 9 1985, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2018, 2023
Philippines 6 1964, 1970, 1979, 2005, 2013, 2016
Colombia 4 1960, 1999, 2004, 2025
Germany 3 1965, 1989, 2022
Spain 3 1977, 1990, 2008
Poland 3 1991, 1993, 2001
Australia 3 1962, 1981, 1992
United States 3 1974, 1978, 1982
Puerto Rico 2 1987, 2014
Mexico 2 2007, 2009
Norway 2 1988, 1995
Costa Rica 2 1980, 1983
United Kingdom 2 1969, 1972
Vietnam 1 2024
Thailand 1 2019
Indonesia 1 2017
Japan 1 2012 
Ecuador 1 2011
Lebanon 1 2002
Panama 1 1998
Portugal 1 1996
Greece 1 1994
England 1 1986
Guatemala 1 1984
France 1 1976
Yugoslavia 1 1975
Finland 1 1973
New Zealand 1 1971
Brazil 1 1968
Argentina 1 1967
Iceland 1 1963
Netherlands 1 1961

Who Won Miss International 2025?

Catalina Duque Abreu ng Colombia, kinoronahan bilang Miss International 2025 | Bombo Radyo News

Catalina Duque of Colombia won Miss International 2025. She was crowned on 27 November 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. At age 26, Catalina became the fourth Colombian woman to hold the Miss International crown. Her victory came after competing against around 80 candidates from across the globe, reflecting the pageant's global scale and prominence.

Event Details

  • Date: November 27, 2025 
  • Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Second Gymnasium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
  • Contestants: About 80 delegates from around the world.

Miss International 2025: List of Top 10 Finalists

Here are the full Top 10 finalists with their countries:

  • Catalina Duque – Colombia (Winner)
  • Yollanda Chimbarami – Zimbabwe (1st Runner-Up)
  • Paola Guzmán – Bolivia (2nd Runner-Up)
  • Melliza Xaviera Yulian – Indonesia (3rd Runner-Up)
  • Myrna Esguerra – Philippines (4th Runner-Up)
  • Rachel Murgel – Canada
  • Anita Maspons – Dominican Republic
  • Nan Inzali – Myanmar
  • Verónica Iglesias – Nicaragua
  • Sheneli Romaya – Sri Lanka

The first runner-up was Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe, followed by Paola Guzmán of Bolivia as the second runner-up. Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia placed third runner-up, and Myrna Esguerra of the Philippines finished as fourth runner-up. The event highlighted diversity, global representation, and cultural exchange, making it one of the most celebrated Miss International editions in recent years.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News