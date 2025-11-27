List of Miss International Winners (1960-2025)

Did you know the first-ever Miss International pageant was held in Long Beach, California, not in Japan? The Miss International pageant is a primary global beauty contest organised by the Japan-based International Cultural Association. It began in 1960 and has been held almost every year since, though it skipped 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first winner was Stella Márquez of Colombia, crowned in 1960. The most recent winner (2025) is Catalina Duque, also from Colombia, who received the crown on 27 November 2025. In this article, we will take a look at all the Miss International winners from the very first to the current titleholder and follow how the crown has passed through the years.

Miss International Winners List

The Miss International pageant began in 1960 in Long Beach, California. Since then, it has grown into a significant global contest for beauty, culture, and goodwill. Over time, most competitions moved to Japan, often held in Tokyo. Below is a complete list of winners.