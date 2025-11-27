WB ANM GNM 2025 Result: Counselling Round 2 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

WB ANM GNM 2025 Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WB Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check their status online by using their roll number and password to download the result and resort to their allotted colleges for document verification.

West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025: