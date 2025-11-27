WB ANM GNM 2025 Result: Counselling Round 2 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- WBJEEB released the WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result today, November 27, 2025.
- Use your roll number and password to check their result on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification.
WB ANM GNM 2025 Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WB Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check their status online by using their roll number and password to download the result and resort to their allotted colleges for document verification.
West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|WB ANM GNM 2025 Result 2025 Round 2 Result
|Board name
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|wbjeeb.nic.in
|State
|West Bengal
|Programmes
|
Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM)
General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)
|Result date
|November 27, 2025
|Stream
|Medical (Midwifery)
|Login credentials
|Roll numberPassword
West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table for the WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 dates:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Round 2 seat allotment result date
|November 27, 2025
|Fee Payment
|November 27 - 30, 2025
|Reporting to allotted institutes
|November 30, 2025
DIRECT LINK - WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result
