WB ANM GNM 2025 Result: Counselling Round 2 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Nov 27, 2025, 20:10 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result today, November 27, 2025, on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must use their roll number and password to check their status, download the result, and report to their allotted colleges for document verification.

Key Points

  • Use your roll number and password to check their result on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification.

WB ANM GNM 2025 Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WB Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check their status online by using their roll number and password to download the result and resort to their allotted colleges for document verification.

West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  WB ANM GNM 2025 Result 2025 Round 2 Result 
Board name  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  wbjeeb.nic.in
State  West Bengal 
Programmes 

Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) 

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)
Result date  November 27, 2025
Stream  Medical (Midwifery)
Login credentials  Roll numberPassword 

West Bengal ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table for the WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 dates:

Event Date(s)
Round 2 seat allotment result date November 27, 2025
Fee Payment  November 27 - 30, 2025
Reporting to allotted institutes November 30, 2025

DIRECT LINK - WB ANM GNM Counselling 2025 Round 2 Result

