UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF -Link Here

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 26, 2025, 20:16 IST

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher 2025 Admit Card Released: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 for 7466 vacancies on November 26. Candidates should visit uppsc.up.gov.in to download their hall ticket and check their exam centre details. Find the direct UP LT Grade Teacher Admit Card Download Link here.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 today, November 26. Candidates planning to appear for the UP LT exam can now visit the official website and download their hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be held on 6, 7, and 21 December 2025, and on 17, 18, 24, and 25 January 2026. To download UPPSC LT Admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and password.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out

UPPSC has issued the UP LT Grade Teacher admit card on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who applied for the Assistant Teacher Exam can now download their hall tickets to view important details such as exam center details and shift timings. The UPPSC LT 2025 exam exam is scheduled for December 6, 7, 21 and January 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name / Post

LT Grade Teacher — Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch)

Vacancy

7,466 posts

Admit Card Release Date

26 November 2025

Exam Date(s)

6, 7, 21 December 2025; and 17, 18, 24, 25 January 2026

Selection Process

Written Exam (Prelims → Mains), followed by further selection stages

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UP LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

UPPSC activated the UP LT Teacher Admit Card on November 26. You can download it either from the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025

Download here

How to Download UP LT Teacher Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

  2. Go to ‘What’s new’ tab and click on the link that reads, “UPPSC LT Grade Teacher 2025 Admit Card Download Link”.

  3. Enter your registration number and password.

  4. Your admit card will view on the screen.

  5. Download it and take a print out to carry to the exam center.

What Details are mentioned on UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Hall Ticket

When you download the UP LT Teacher admit card, you are advised to check the following details and contact authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Registration ID / Roll Number
  • Photograph & Signature uploaded during application
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Shift Timings
  • Exam Centre Details

Meenu Solanki
Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
