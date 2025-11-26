UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF -Link Here

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 today, November 26. Candidates planning to appear for the UP LT exam can now visit the official website and download their hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be held on 6, 7, and 21 December 2025, and on 17, 18, 24, and 25 January 2026. To download UPPSC LT Admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and password.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out
UPPSC has issued the UP LT Grade Teacher admit card on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who applied for the Assistant Teacher Exam can now download their hall tickets to view important details such as exam center details and shift timings. The UPPSC LT 2025 exam exam is scheduled for December 6, 7, 21 and January 17, 18, 24 and 25.
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name / Post
|
LT Grade Teacher — Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch)
|
Vacancy
|
7,466 posts
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
26 November 2025
|
Exam Date(s)
|
6, 7, 21 December 2025; and 17, 18, 24, 25 January 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (Prelims → Mains), followed by further selection stages
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UP LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Direct Link
UPPSC activated the UP LT Teacher Admit Card on November 26. You can download it either from the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.
|
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025
How to Download UP LT Teacher Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
Go to ‘What’s new’ tab and click on the link that reads, “UPPSC LT Grade Teacher 2025 Admit Card Download Link”.
-
Enter your registration number and password.
-
Your admit card will view on the screen.
-
Download it and take a print out to carry to the exam center.
What Details are mentioned on UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Hall Ticket
When you download the UP LT Teacher admit card, you are advised to check the following details and contact authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.
- Candidate’s Name
- Registration ID / Roll Number
- Photograph & Signature uploaded during application
- Exam Date & Time
- Shift Timings
- Exam Centre Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation