UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF -Link Here

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 today, November 26. Candidates planning to appear for the UP LT exam can now visit the official website and download their hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be held on 6, 7, and 21 December 2025, and on 17, 18, 24, and 25 January 2026. To download UPPSC LT Admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and password.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out

