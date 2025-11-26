Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2025, Apply at delhipolicepublicschool.com; Details here

The Delhi Police is inviting online and offline applications for Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27. Candidates will need to collect registration forms available online and offline at the respective school office from 9 am to 2 pm. The admissions are open for Nursery, KG to Class 9 and 11. The forms are now available for S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp and Wazirabad campuses.

Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2026-27 Overview

Check the following table carrying the important details of Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27: