Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2025, Apply at delhipolicepublicschool.com; Details here

Nov 26, 2025

Delhi Police Public School is accepting online and offline applications for 2026-27 admissions to Nursery, KG, Class 1 to 9, and 11. Registration forms are available online and offline at the S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp, and Wazirabad school offices from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Delhi Police is inviting online and offline applications for Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27. Candidates will need to collect registration forms available online and offline at the respective school office from 9 am to 2 pm. The admissions are open for Nursery, KG to Class 9 and 11. The forms are now available for S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp and Wazirabad campuses.

Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2026-27 Overview

Check the following table carrying the important details of Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27: 

Overview  Details
Age Eligibility for Nursery Three years and above (as on March 31, 2026)
Registration Form Availability Online and offline at the respective school office
School Office Timings 9 am - 2 pm
Submission Deadline for Nursery Forms December 27, 2025
Submission Start Date December 4, 2025
Submission Days All working days

Established on April 1, 1989, Delhi Police Public School (DPPS) is a co-educational school system operating in Delhi. It works under the Police Foundation for Education, Delhi.

