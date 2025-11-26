Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2025, Apply at delhipolicepublicschool.com; Details here

Key Points
- Delhi Police Public School is accepting online and offline applications for 2026-27 admissions.
- Registration forms are available online and offline to Nursery, KG, Class 1 to 9, and 11.
- Forms are at the S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp, and Wazirabad school offices from 9 am to 2 pm.
The Delhi Police is inviting online and offline applications for Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27. Candidates will need to collect registration forms available online and offline at the respective school office from 9 am to 2 pm. The admissions are open for Nursery, KG to Class 9 and 11. The forms are now available for S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp and Wazirabad campuses.
Delhi Police Public School Admissions 2026-27 Overview
Check the following table carrying the important details of Delhi Police Public School admissions 2026-27:
|Overview
|Details
|Age Eligibility for Nursery
|Three years and above (as on March 31, 2026)
|Registration Form Availability
|Online and offline at the respective school office
|School Office Timings
|9 am - 2 pm
|Submission Deadline for Nursery Forms
|December 27, 2025
|Submission Start Date
|December 4, 2025
|Submission Days
|All working days
Established on April 1, 1989, Delhi Police Public School (DPPS) is a co-educational school system operating in Delhi. It works under the Police Foundation for Education, Delhi.
