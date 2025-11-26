What is Cyclone Senyar? Check All Details Here

It is expected that Senyar will continue with cyclonic intensity while moving west-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal, with increasing rain and wind effects likely toward southern India and the surrounding island territories.

The system crossed the northeast coast of Indonesia on November 25, bringing heavy rain and winds of 65–90 km/h.

Beginning as a well-marked low-pressure system over the southern Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca, it strengthened further due to favorable sea surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions.

Cyclone Senyar is a tropical cyclone storm developing over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas in late November 2025. According to a forecast by IMD, Senyar is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm around November 26, 2025. The cyclone has been named "Senyar," which means "lion," and was contributed by the United Arab Emirates as part of the North Indian Ocean cyclone naming list.

The cyclone also tests the latest forecasting technologies and preparedness measures implemented by the IMD and state governments.

Authorities are closely monitoring the storm with continuous updates, emphasizing public safety and disaster management coordination.

Beginning with Cyclone Senyar, it reflects a normal post-monsoon cyclone pattern of the Bay of Bengal region that poses recurrent challenges to life and property.

Authorities have advised precautionary measures that include school closures, advisories to fishermen to avoid sea travel, and also readiness for evacuations in vulnerable coastal and inland districts.

It is very likely that the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Lakshadweep will experience heavy rainfall, isolated flooding, thunderstorms, and rough sea conditions, particularly between November 26 and 30, 2025.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with strong winds, will affect the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as the first regions to be hit by this cyclone.

Areas Likely to be Affected

What does the name Senyar mean?

The word "Senyar" means lion, thus showing the cyclone's strong potential.

How are cyclones named in the North Indian Ocean?

Names are submitted by the nations of the region concerned in a rotating list maintained by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre, New Delhi (IMD).

What precautions should residents take?

Stay indoors during warnings, monitor official updates, secure property, arrange emergency supplies, and follow evacuation instructions if issued.

How does Cyclone Senyar compare to previous Bay of Bengal storms?

Early warnings indicate that Senyar is likely to have moderate to heavy winds and rain, similar to other cyclones that have hit the region in the past.

Vigilance Against Cyclone Senyar’s Impact Cyclone Senyar is a natural hazard that is threatening several regions of South and Southeast Asia because of the potential risk it possesses. Key instructions from the IMD, increasing community awareness, and integrated disaster management are strategies that will help minimize the storm's impact on human and material life. Further monitoring will provide clearer forecasts as Senyar advances.