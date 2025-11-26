NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 26, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Answers: The NYT Mini Crossword is a daily puzzle that provides a concise yet stimulating challenge, perfect for players looking to sharpen their vocabulary and problem-solving abilities in a short time. Unique in its brevity, the Mini Crossword features a smaller grid with fewer clues, making it accessible to solvers of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. Clever NYT Mini Crossword clues require both general knowledge and lateral thinking, offering an engaging way to start your day or take a quick mental break. Playing the NYT Mini Crossword not only entertains but also helps improve cognitive skills such as pattern recognition and word recall. Below, you will find the NYT Mini Crossword clues, NYT Mini Crossword hints, and NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025, guiding you through the puzzle and helping enhance your solving experience. Whether you're looking for a quick challenge or a way to progressively build your vocabulary, the NYT Mini Crossword offers something for everyone.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 26: Across & Down Perfect for a short mental break, NYT Mini sharpens your vocabulary and keeps your brain active in just a few minutes. Below are the clues for today's NYT Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025, organized by Across and Down entries to help you solve efficiently. Across Down 1: Greyhound, e.g. 1: Feathered creature, in kid-speak 4: Passenger's walkway on a 1- or 6-Across 2: Electricity bill calculation 6: The Wolverine to Chicago's Union Station, e.g. 3: More like a fox 7: Barely beat, with "out" 4: Past-tense verb that sounds like a number 8: "___ out!" (ump's cry) 5: Redundant word before "result" Before we reveal any answers, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues provided.

Resist the temptation to peek at the first letters and trust your vocabulary and reasoning skills. If you hit a wall and those tricky clues have you stumped, don’t worry—we’ll soon unlock some solving power by checking the NYT Mini Crossword hints. NYT Mini Crossword Hints for November 26, 2025 Think of the first letters as the key to unlocking your crossword brain! These gentle hints act as a powerful spark, instantly clarifying the path forward and making those tricky clues feel manageable. Notice how just seeing the initial letter of a word can transform a blank space into a burst of recognition, often allowing you to jumpstart your guesses and secure the answer well before you need the full solution. Let these mini-clues guide you straight to that satisfying completion! Across: B, A, T, E, Y

Down: B, U, S, A, E

If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → BUS

4 → AISLE

6 → TRAIN

7 → EDGED

8 → YER Down 1 → BIRDY

2 → USAGE

3 → SLIER

4 → ATE

5 → END