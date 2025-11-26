NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 26, 2025

NYT Pips fans, your daily puzzle drop is here! If you have been trying to crack today’s NYT Pips puzzle and got stuck midway, don’t stress, we have got you. Pips Game may look simple at first, but once those colour-coded rules kick in, things can get tricky fast. The game blends basic domino with number-based conditions, making it a fun daily brain workout.
So, whether you are on Easy, Medium, or Hard mode, these Nyt Pips hints & answers will guide you step by step. Just match each clue with the right domino placement, and you are good to go.
NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
-
Number (0): 0-5 (horizontal)
-
Equal (5): 0-5 (horizontal), 5-2 (horizontal)
-
Equal (4): 0-4, 4-3, 1-4 (all horizontal)
-
Greater Than (2): 4-3 (horizontal)
-
Greater Than (0): 1-4 (horizontal)
Final Answers
NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Greater Than (2): 3-6 (vertical)
-
Number (11): 3-6 (vertical), 5-1 (horizontal)
-
Equal (6): 6-2 (vertical), 6-6 (horizontal)
-
Greater Than (3): 4-2 (horizontal)
-
Not Equal: 6-2 (vertical), 5-1 (horizontal), 0-1 (vertical), 3-2 (horizontal)
-
Less Than (2): 0-1 (vertical)
Final Answers
NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Equal (4): 5-4, 3-4 (horizontal)
-
Equal (3): 3-4 (horizontal), 3-3 (vertical), 3-0 (horizontal)
-
Equal (1): 1-1, 1-5 (vertical)
-
Number (10): 2-2, 6-5 (both vertical)
-
Number (15): 1-5 (vertical), 6-5 (vertical), 5-2 (horizontal)
-
Number (8): 5-2, 3-6 (horizontal)
Final Answers
Other NYT Games to Explore
If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times.
-
-
-
-
That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for November 27, 2025.
