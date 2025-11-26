NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 26, 2025

NYT Pips fans, your daily puzzle drop is here! If you have been trying to crack today’s NYT Pips puzzle and got stuck midway, don’t stress, we have got you. Pips Game may look simple at first, but once those colour-coded rules kick in, things can get tricky fast. The game blends basic domino with number-based conditions, making it a fun daily brain workout.

So, whether you are on Easy, Medium, or Hard mode, these Nyt Pips hints & answers will guide you step by step. Just match each clue with the right domino placement, and you are good to go.

NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

Number (0): 0-5 (horizontal)

Equal (5): 0-5 (horizontal), 5-2 (horizontal)

Equal (4): 0-4, 4-3, 1-4 (all horizontal)

Greater Than (2): 4-3 (horizontal)

Greater Than (0): 1-4 (horizontal)

Final Answers