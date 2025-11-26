RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 26, 2025

By Sneha Singh
Nov 26, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips hints and answers for November 26, 2025. Find step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Hard modes of the daily puzzle game.

NYT Pips
NYT Pips

NYT Pips fans, your daily puzzle drop is here! If you have been trying to crack today’s NYT Pips puzzle and got stuck midway, don’t stress, we have got you. Pips Game may look simple at first, but once those colour-coded rules kick in, things can get tricky fast. The game blends basic domino with number-based conditions, making it a fun daily brain workout. 

So, whether you are on Easy, Medium, or Hard mode, these Nyt Pips hints & answers will guide you step by step. Just match each clue with the right domino placement, and you are good to go. 

NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

NYT Pips easy (39)

  • Number (0): 0-5 (horizontal)

  • Equal (5): 0-5 (horizontal), 5-2 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4): 0-4, 4-3, 1-4 (all horizontal)

  • Greater Than (2): 4-3 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (0): 1-4 (horizontal)

Final Answers

NYT Pips easy final (30)

NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

NYT Pips medium (43)

  • Greater Than (2): 3-6 (vertical)

  • Number (11): 3-6 (vertical), 5-1 (horizontal)

  • Equal (6): 6-2 (vertical), 6-6 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (3): 4-2 (horizontal)

  • Not Equal: 6-2 (vertical), 5-1 (horizontal), 0-1 (vertical), 3-2 (horizontal)

  • Less Than (2): 0-1 (vertical)

Final Answers

NYT Pips medium final (34)

NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Pips Hard (34)

  • Equal (4): 5-4, 3-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 3-4 (horizontal), 3-3 (vertical), 3-0 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-1, 1-5 (vertical)

  • Number (10): 2-2, 6-5 (both vertical)

  • Number (15): 1-5 (vertical), 6-5 (vertical), 5-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (8): 5-2, 3-6 (horizontal)

Final Answers

NYT Pips Hard final (34)

Other NYT Games to Explore

If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times. 

That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for November 27, 2025. 

