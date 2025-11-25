Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Tuesday Nov. 25, 2025!

NYT Mini Crossword Answers: The New York Times Mini Crossword is a popular daily puzzle that offers a quick yet engaging mental workout. Designed with a smaller 5x5 grid, it challenges players with clever wordplay, general knowledge, and linguistic wit, making it accessible for both new and seasoned solvers. The Mini Crossword is known for boosting vocabulary, improving problem-solving skills, and providing a satisfying sense of accomplishment in just a few minutes. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your mind or enjoy a brief break, the Mini Crossword serves as a perfect daily brain teaser. Here, you can find today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers, clues, and helpful hints to guide you in solving the puzzle efficiently and enjoyably. NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 25: Across & Down Perfect for a short mental break, NYT Mini sharpens your vocabulary and keeps your brain active in just a few minutes. Below are the clues for today's NYT Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025, organized by Across and Down entries to help you solve efficiently.

Across Down 1: What Peter Pan teaches the Darling kids to do 1: Burning emergency signal 4: Cover-up for a curse 2: Slight advantage, so to speak 6: Bird perched atop a cactus on Mexico's flag 3: Checks restaurant reviews on one's phone, perhaps 7: Go off, as a volcano 4: Spell-off 8: Short albums, for short 5: "What was the name of your first ___?" (IOS Security question) Before we reveal any answers, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues provided. Resist the temptation to peek at the first letters and trust your vocabulary and reasoning skills. If you hit a wall and those tricky clues have you stumped, don’t worry—we’ll soon unlock some solving power by checking the NYT Mini Crossword hints.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints for November 25, 2025 Think of the first letters as the key to unlocking your crossword brain! These gentle hints act as a powerful spark, instantly clarifying the path forward and making those tricky clues feel manageable. Notice how just seeing the initial letter of a word can transform a blank space into a burst of recognition, often allowing you to jumpstart your guesses and secure the answer well before you need the full solution. Let these mini-clues guide you straight to that satisfying completion! Across: F, B, E, E, E

Down: F, L, Y, B, P If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun.