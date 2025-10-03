US Embassy In India: What Will Happen To Your Scheduled Passport And Visa Appointment? Check Official Update

Following the federal government shutdown due to a failure to secure a funding agreement, the U.S. Embassy in India has provided clarification on consular services. The official statement confirms that scheduled passport and all visa processing, including categories like H-1B, will continue to operate at embassies and consulates worldwide, subject to local conditions. This is because consular operations are largely funded by user fees, not annual appropriations. At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of… — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 1, 2025 Applicants with upcoming appointments are advised to attend as scheduled unless they receive a direct notification otherwise. However, the embassy also indicated that due to a lapse in funding, regular updates on their communication channels will be suspended, except for urgent safety and security information.

While key services remain active, applicants should be prepared for potential delays and slower processing times due to possible reduced staffing across supporting federal agencies. What is the Official Update on Scheduled Appointments? The official update from the U.S. Embassy in India is mostly reassuring. They have confirmed that scheduled passport and visa services will continue as planned. This includes your interview or application submission. They stated that fees primarily fund consular services, so they are not immediately affected by US government funding issues. However, the embassy also used the phrase "as the situation permits." This means you should still be prepared for possible delays or slower service, as staff and resources may be limited. What Should You Do About Your Upcoming Appointment?

The key advice is simple: Go to your scheduled appointment unless you are directly informed otherwise. Do not assume your appointment has been cancelled. Please continue to check the official U.S. Department of State website, travel.state.gov, for any updates or changes. Additionally, please note that official updates on the embassy's social media will be limited to urgent safety alerts only. For an emergency travel need, you can still apply for an expedited appointment through the official system. When Will the Embassy Resume Full Operations? Because of the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information. pic.twitter.com/CNd6FtVuZh — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 1, 2025

Full operations will resume once the US Congress passes a new bill to fund the government. No one knows precisely when this will happen. The embassy stated their social media accounts will only be updated regularly "until full operations resume". Once the funding issue is fixed in Washington, DC, all embassy services are expected to return to normal quickly. Until then, anticipate that processing times may be slower than usual. What Happens to a US Visa When the Passport Is Renewed? Source: X The most important thing to know is that your valid U.S. visa is generally still valid even if it is in an expired passport. Here is a breakdown of what happens: Key Rule for Travel to the U.S. You must travel with both passports. You will need to present both your new, valid passport and your old passport, which contains a valid U.S. visa, at the U.S. Port of Entry (e.g., the airport).

The visa itself is NOT transferable. U.S. visas are physically printed in a passport and cannot be removed or transferred to a new one.

Both passports must be from the same country of citizenship.

The visa must be valid, undamaged, and the appropriate type for your purpose of travel.