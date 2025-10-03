Northern Lights Forecast: U.S. States Where You Could See the Aurora on Thursday Night!

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis as it is known scientifically, is one of the most amazing shows in nature. On Thursday night, Americans might just be able to see this natural phenomenon dancing across the sky. The space weather is caused by charged solar particles colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere. Although colorful displays of light are often limited to higher latitudes, there are times of increased geomagnetic activity that allows auroras to extend farther south. Space weather experts are watching how these conditions will work together to bring aurora viewing to several northern areas, depending on the effect of the solar winds and the interaction of the Earth’s magnetic field. There is no guarantee but in preparation, skywatchers should set their sights on selecting areas whenever possible for an amazing natural light show, provided the skies are not cloudy, and the conditions are right.

U.S. States Where to See Aurora on Thursday Night Here are the top 9 U.S. States where you can see Aurora on Thursday Night along with the location and time: Alaska Alaska is the most dependable state for aurora viewing due to its high latitude and increased geomagnetic activity. Fairbanks and Anchorage are places where Northern Lights are regularly seen overhead. Therefore, on Thursday, Alaskans should watch the northern sky between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time for a strong chance of seeing colorful auroras. Washington Northern Washington and rural areas could have chances for an aurora if geomagnetic activity strengthens, especially if you are away from city lights. Time will allow Thursday night to have faint auroras along the horizon or from elevated areas, such as the North Cascades 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. is most likely, if skies are clear and solar winds are still active.

Idaho At times, Northern Idaho may catch the aurora during strong geomagnetic events, particularly around Coeur d’Alene and the Panhandle. The forecast on Thursday evening looks slim with a possible hint of lights. Residents in Idaho should get far away from the light pollution, face north, and try a long exposure between local 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. for the best chance of sighting aurora. Montana The vast, open skies in Montana make it an excellent aurora state during strong storms. Cities such as Great Falls, Billings, and northern areas near the Canadian border are prime viewing spots. If the conditions on Thursday evening strengthen, it will mean Montanans can observe green arcs or glowing shifting lights. The clearest chances to view aurora in Montana will be in rural areas between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

North Dakota Located in the aurora "sweet spot" for the continent United States, North Dakota is especially favourable when moderate geomagnetic activity occurs. The forecast for Thursday night's activity suggests there will be a possibility of seeing faint auroras in the northern and central part of the state. You will need to find a site out in the rural area around Grand Forks or Fargo, which have long sightlines out across the horizon. South Dakota While South Dakota is nearly as far south from the Canadian border, auroras can be seen during noon-storm activity, weather permitting. Thursday night we will have some faint glows of auroras in the northern sky or as dark as your site will allow. A generic sight in the Back Hills region will be the best chance for any activity. The best advice is to find a rural site far away from the cities of Sioux Falls or Rapid City.

New York & New England (Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine) The northern reaches of New York and New England can, at times, see auroras during strong geomagnetic storms. For example, Thursday night may see some very faint visibility towards the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains in Vermont, and northern Maine. Searching out elevated rural sites with a clear view to the north is best. The time frame for best viewing is generally 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., but if there is enough activity, there may be a faint arc visible a little earlier. Minnesota Minnesota is a popular destination for those pursuing auroras, especially in the North Shore of Lake Superior and the Boundary Waters. The activity on Thursday night could produce faint to relatively moderate auroras that can be seen from Duluth and beyond. Clear, and dark, skies are key. Viewing conditions (or the auroras) are most favorable between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., especially for northern counties near the Canadian border.