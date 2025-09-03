Is OpenAI ChatGPT Down? Here are the Best AI alternative chatbots - Google Gemini, Perplexity, Meta AI, and Others

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is facing a widespread outage, leaving millions of users worldwide frustrated as they struggle to access the AI chatbot. Reports of errors are flooding social media, while outage trackers like Downdetector have recorded a huge spike in complaints from both desktop and mobile app users.

So, what’s going on? And more importantly, what other AI tools can you use while ChatGPT is down? Let’s break it down.

Check out: WhatsApp Writing Help: AI Tool to Perfect Message Tone

Why is ChatGPT not working today?

Users are experiencing strange error messages when attempting to open their chats, and many have also indicated that their chat history is missing, or they are just not receiving any response from the chatbot at all.

OpenAI hasn't issued a formal response about what's going on. However, this isn't the first time ChatGPT has dealt with being down. OpenAI's products have had quite a few outages over the past few months, leading some to wonder how stable or reliable a platform it really is.