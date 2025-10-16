Assam TET Result 2025
Oct 16, 2025, 15:58 IST

MSBTE Admit Card 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the winter exam 2025 admit cards for diploma courses in various disciplines on its official website- msbte.ac.in. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to download the MSBTE admit card 2025.

MSBTE Admit Card 2025

MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit cards for the winter exams for various diploma courses and other exams. The MSBTE admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- msbte.ac.in. The winter examinations 2025 will start on November 11, 2025, and finish on December 03, 2025; however, the practical exams are scheduled to start on October 28. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter admit cards 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the MSBTE admit card PDF, students need to login using their enrollment number and password.

MSBTE Winter 2025 Hall Ticket

MSBTE has released the admit cards for the winter 2025 exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- msbte.ac.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Admit Card 2025

Click here

How to Download MSBTE Hall Ticket PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- MSBTE.ac.in

Step 2: Select the “Login” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Student Login” segment.

Step 3: A new page will open, login using your enrollment number and password.

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on MSBTE Hall Ticket

MSBTE admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

MSBTE Exam Date 2025

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams have started on November 11, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.

MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Download here

MSBTE Winter Exam 2025 Important Date

The following table contains the complete MSBTE winter 2025 Datesheet:

Winter 2025 Examination

Start Date

End Date

Practical Exam

28 October, 2025

06 November, 2025

Theory Exam

11 November, 2025

3 December, 2025

Declaration Result

2nd Week of January, 2026 (Tentatively)

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous board of education in the state of Maharashtra. It designs and implements diploma, post-diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. The board was established in 1963 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.


