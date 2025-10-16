MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit cards for the winter exams for various diploma courses and other exams. The MSBTE admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- msbte.ac.in. The winter examinations 2025 will start on November 11, 2025, and finish on December 03, 2025; however, the practical exams are scheduled to start on October 28. All prospective students can check and download their MSBTE Winter admit cards 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the MSBTE admit card PDF, students need to login using their enrollment number and password. MSBTE Winter 2025 Hall Ticket MSBTE has released the admit cards for the winter 2025 exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- msbte.ac.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Admit Card 2025 Click here How to Download MSBTE Hall Ticket PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MSBTE admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- MSBTE.ac.in Step 2: Select the “Login” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Student Login” segment. Step 3: A new page will open, login using your enrollment number and password. Step 4: Click on the admit card download link. Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on MSBTE Hall Ticket MSBTE admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender

MSBTE Exam Date 2025 Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams have started on November 11, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below. MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Dates PDF Download here MSBTE Winter Exam 2025 Important Date The following table contains the complete MSBTE winter 2025 Datesheet: Winter 2025 Examination Start Date End Date Practical Exam 28 October, 2025 06 November, 2025 Theory Exam 11 November, 2025 3 December, 2025 Declaration Result 2nd Week of January, 2026 (Tentatively) Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous board of education in the state of Maharashtra. It designs and implements diploma, post-diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. The board was established in 1963 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.