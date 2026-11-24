The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate has issued detailed child safety and traffic management directives to all schools across the district, strictly prohibiting institutions from denying entry to students who arrive late. Issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the advisory comes in the wake of severe traffic congestion outside school premises and a recent tragic accident in which nine-year-old students reportedly lost their lives after being turned away from the school gate of arriving late. Emphasising that student safety must remain the foremost priority of every educational institution, the Police Commissionerate instructed school administrations to handle any disciplinary or administrative matters only after ensuring child safety inside the campus.

Police Commissioner's letter to schools https://t.co/y3j907uJko — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE PRAYAGRAJ (@prayagraj_pol) November 23, 2026