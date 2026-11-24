Prayagraj Police Issues Strict School Safety Guidelines: No Child to Be Left Outside Gates for Late Arrival
Prayagraj Police Commissionerate has issued strict child safety and traffic guidelines for schools, banning the rejection of late students and mandating transport verification. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Prayagraj Police ban schools from denying entry to late students Nov 24, 2026
- Directives follow a tragic accident and severe traffic congestion near schools.
- Schools must prioritize child safety inside campus before disciplinary action.
The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate has issued detailed child safety and traffic management directives to all schools across the district, strictly prohibiting institutions from denying entry to students who arrive late. Issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the advisory comes in the wake of severe traffic congestion outside school premises and a recent tragic accident in which nine-year-old students reportedly lost their lives after being turned away from the school gate of arriving late. Emphasising that student safety must remain the foremost priority of every educational institution, the Police Commissionerate instructed school administrations to handle any disciplinary or administrative matters only after ensuring child safety inside the campus.
Police Commissioner's letter to schools https://t.co/y3j907uJko— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE PRAYAGRAJ (@prayagraj_pol) November 23, 2026
Mandatory Child Safety and Gate Security Rules
Under the new principles, schools in Prayagraj must implement strict supervision protocols during the arrival and departure hours:-
-
No student shall be asked to leave the campus or remain unattended outside the school gate under any circumstances.
-
Adequate guards and staff must be deployed at gates, and children arriving early or waiting for transport must be accommodated in a safe, supervised zone inside the school.
-
Transport operators are strictly barred from dropping children on the roadside or outside residences without physically handing them over to a parent or authorised adult guardian. If no guardian is present, the school and parents must be alerted immediately.
-
Schools must maintain verified records including registration numbers, driving licences, identity proofs, and contact details for all school buses, private vans, tempos, e-rickshaws, and auto-rickshaws ferrying students.
Traffic Management and Event Coordination Rules
To stop the haphazard parking and road blockades outside campuses, the police have ordered schools to designate proper pick-up and drop-off points, prevent double parking, and stagger dispersal timings by 20 to 30 minutes wherever feasible. Additionally, schools must nominate a dedicated Nodal Officer to coordinate with local Traffic Police and inform authorities well in advance before hosting Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), annual functions, or sports events that attract large crowds.
Also check, NCERT Releases Official Advisory on Textbook Printing Standards; Sets 5 Mandatory Rules for Printers
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.